Rudy Gobert, Julius Randle and 3 more NBA pairings that need to be broken up with a trade

The decisions will test front offices on player value, cap management, and whether to prioritize immediate contention or long-term flexibility.

The Timberwolves, Rockets, Cavaliers and Pelicans all need to serious consider shaking things up with a trade this offseason.

Whether it be in the regular season or the playoffs, numerous NBA teams' roster flaws were exposed this season. Fit has never been more vital than it is in the modern NBA, and for one reason or another, this season showed us that continuing with some big-name pairings would be unwise for several teams.

With that being said, here are five notable teammate pairings that need to be broken up this offseason, even if you aren't hearing about it in NBA trade rumors just yet.

Alperen Şengün and Amen Thompson

Houston Rockets Alperen Sengun and forward Amen Thompson | David Reginek-Imagn Images

The Houston Rockets trading one of the fixtures of their young core could be seen as a bold move. However, the pairing of Alperen Şengün and Amen Thompson isn't viable long-term. Neither player provides value as a floor spacer, and that's a nightmare in the playoffs as we've seen in the past two seasons.

Simply put, in the modern NBA, you can't have two of your three best players be non-shooters; opponents will expose that in the playoffs. Yes, the Rockets were without Kevin Durant for all but one game, but their lack of spacing is the primary reason that the Rockets lost to an undermanned Los Angeles Lakers team.

By trading for Durant last summer, the Rockets accelerated their timeline, and to make the jump to true contention, they must trade either Şengün or Thompson. Ideally, they can find a suitor for Şengün, but Thompson's value should be significantly higher given his stellar defense. It could be an uncomfortable decision, but one of these two promising young players can't return.

Rudy Gobert and Julius Randle

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The lack of spacing in the frontcourt duo of Julius Randle and Gobert was always problematic for the Minnesota Timberwolves. Anthony Edwards needs more space to operate, and he can't do that with Randle and Rudy bogging down the paint. In the second-round against the San Antonio Spurs, the duo hit its breaking point.

Randle failed to be the second option Minnesota was counting on him to be. He averaged just 12.8 points and 3 turnovers, while shooting 34.2 percent from the field and 19 percent from 3-point range. To make matters worse, he struggled on defense. Gobert didn't fare much better, averaging 6.7 points on 45.5 percent shooting from the field. Rudy's offensive limitations could make trading him logical, especially since his value is likely high after a stellar first-round series.

The Wolves could also benefit from getting younger around Ant. While it remains unclear what avenue the Wolves will pursue to bolster their roster, they will surely look to trade at least one of Randle or Gobert.

Zion Williamson and Derik Queen

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

With all due respect, how is Zion Williamson still on the New Orleans Pelicans? For years, folks have speculated about Zion being traded, but the Pelicans haven't budged. His injury problems are well documented, and this era has been a failure by all accounts. It's simply time to move on.

What's more is that the Pelicans traded their 2026 first-round pick to draft Derik Queen last year. Queen and Zion have overlapping skill sets, as both players are talented creators with bruising physical styles. Yet neither player can space the floor or defend.

Unsurprisingly, the Pelicans had a minus-12.3 net rating per Cleaning the Glass with Zion and Queen on the court together. Joe Dumars insists that the Pelicans have no intentions of trading Zion. Nevertheless, to maximize Queen's future and vindicate their bold trade up for him, they must trade Zion.

Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen

Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen | David Richard-Imagn Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers need to tweak their roster in some way. Even beyond the embarrassment of being swept by the New York Knicks, they are over the second tax apron, and being a repeat second apron offender makes the penalties more severe. Plus, they have six free agents (if James Harden declines his player option).

Jarrett Allen is the most logical candidate to cut salary. Putting aside the cap reasons, the frontcourt pairing of Allen and Evan Mobley isn't an ideal fit. As has been a common theme with this list, it's problematic for, you guessed it, floor spacing reasons.

If the Cavs can find a true on-ball stopper (on a cheaper contract) in exchange for Allen, they'd be in a much better position. There's also the looming possibility of a reunion with LeBron James, which the Cavs might need a sign-and-trade with Allen to pull off.

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