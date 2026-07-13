The front office hire that could bring LeBron back to Cleveland

How this move impacts the pursuit of the league's most coveted free agent will define the team's summer.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are incomplete after former general manager Mike Gansey took his acumen to Philadelphia to become the 76ers' new president of basketball operations.

Gansey's departure was a blow, but there could be a light at the end of the tunnel if the Cavaliers promote assistant GM Brandon Weems to the big-boy chair. Not only has Weems paid his dues, but he is also a childhood friend of the best remaining free agent: none other than LeBron James.

Nobody, not even Klutch Sports' Rich Paul, knows where LeBron will end up, but it doesn't hurt Cleveland's chances to have one of his close friends in a position of power. After all, Weems is the only front office member across the league to have any discussion with LeBron this offseason.

Brandon Weems' brotherhood with LeBron could bring the King back to Cleveland

According to Joe Vardon of the Athletic, Weems has had direct contact with LeBron. No one from the Miami Heat or Philadelphia 76ers, who are both considered favorites in the LeBron chase, has gotten even a phone call with the NBA's all-time leading scorer this summer.

"League executives who spoke with The Athletic on Thursday in Las Vegas at the official start of the NBA 2026 Summer League said there was only one team executive believed to have had direct contact with James during this free agency, Brandon Weems," Vardon said.

Who knows what Weems and LeBron's summer conversations look like. They are childhood friends who dominated the gridiron and hardwood together over 20 years ago. Maybe the two were just catching up.

LeBron James with his St. Vincent St Mary teammates - including Cavs assistant GM Brandon Weems - in Akron last night 👀 https://t.co/pSaygTBtgu pic.twitter.com/iBRPjLLvxq — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) July 5, 2026

But where there's smoke, there's fire. Paul said Weems is the Cavs' X-factor in the LeBron chase because the two are basically "brothers."

Weems was promoted to assistant GM in February 2022. He was a graduate assistant at the University of Kentucky under John Calipari, and Cal knows a thing or two about the game; that was a great mind for Weems to be an understudy for.

Weems transitioned to assistant coaching roles at both Drexel University and Oakland University. According to Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson, Weems "developed a sharp reputation for identifying overlooked skill sets and understanding the psychological makeup required for young players to grind through developmental curves" during his college basketball stops.

Weems transitioned to a college scout role for the Cavs in 2015. Ironically, that was LeBron's first season back in Cleveland after he departed for the Miami Heat in the summer of 2010. He was promoted to director of scouting in 2017, rising to assistant GM after five years of boots on the ground. With Gansey out the door, Weems would seem to slot in perfectly.

Brandon Weems is the man for the job in Cleveland

Having an eye for talent is just one piece of the general manager puzzle. Weems also has meaningful relationships with powerful NBA characters in both LeBron and Paul. An eye for talent and connections takes basketball decision-makers a long way.

If Weems were the general manager for Cleveland, the pitch to LeBron would not be a difficult one. For starters, the Akron product could return home; LeBron has won state titles in high school and the 2016 NBA championship for his hometown team. He could get another one if Weems convinces him to return for one more season.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst says that happiness, not money, tops LeBron's priority list. If that's the case, he'd be happy at home, and he'd have the opportunity to compete for a title.

Weems and the Cavaliers showed how their stomachs are growling for another Finals push when they re-signed Donovan Mitchell to a massive four-year, $273 million extension. Argue about how worthy Spida is of that contact until you're out of breath, but the signal is that Cleveland is in win-now mode.

LeBron is in year 2,000; of course, he is in win-now mode too. Their goals would align. Cleveland got punked again on the big stage in the 2026 Eastern Conference Finals, but a player like LeBron would put an end to that.

Cleveland has star-studded talent in Spida, Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley and James Harden, the latter of whom is waiting for LeBron to make a decision before re-upping with Cleveland. Add LeBron to the mix, and you have a leader who can slow things down in the playoffs and add mental toughness at the age of 41.

Weems could sell LeBron on happiness and a chance to compete if he's named the new general manager. He's been in the trenches, has an outstanding scout eye and has arguably the greatest player of all-time on speed dial. Sounds like an easy hire for the Cavaliers.