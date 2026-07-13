The latest LeBron James rumors: Draymond's pitch and Heat's backup plan

Multiple teams remain engaged with James' agency on a daily basis, but the race appears to be narrowing to a few East-heavy contenders as the decision looms.

One veteran forward recently spent significant time with James and made his case for a potential reunion, while another franchise eyes a high-profile backup plan depending on where James lands.

LeBron James continues his nationwide golf tour (spotted in New Jersey today!) while the basketball world waits on his free agency decision with bated breath. At this point, it's clear that LeBron is focused on basketball and narrative more so than compensation. He would almost certainly take a minimum contract with all the reported frontrunners.

While James and his agent Rich Paul have intentionally created a shroud of mystery around his decision-making process, it's becoming easier to piece together a vague portrait of LeBron's mindset and his potential landing spots. Here's the latest info as The King plans what is potentially his final ride.

Draymond Green made his pitch to LeBron

Stephen Curry, LeBron James, Draymond Green | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Draymond Green hung out with LeBron this week

Warriors forward is doing "everything he can" to lure James to the Bay

Draymond Green and LeBron James spent time together this week. The two longtime rivals are also close friends who happen to share an agent in Paul. We all know the hold Klutch Sports has on the NBA, and LeBron's ties to the agency are a common theme in the speculation around his free agency. His relationship with Tyrese Maxey, another Klutch client, is oft-cited as a potential ace up Philadelphia's sleeve, for example.

In the most recent episode of his podcast, Green said he did pitch LeBron on joining the Golden State Warriors.

Draymond on hanging out with LeBron James



"I'd be remissed if I don't take the opportunity to throw my pitch in there, I'd be crazy if we're together for x amount of days and at no point am I like 'yo, we need to chop it up, what the hell going on? what we doing?' of course I… pic.twitter.com/C5GBVyw6Fy — The Draymond Green Show (@DraymondShow) July 12, 2026

"I'd be remissed if I don't take the opportunity to throw my pitch in there, I'd be crazy if we're together for X amount of days and at no point am I like 'yo, we need to chop it up, what the hell going on? What we doing?' Of course I did that and of course the pitch was crazy," he said. "With the things I shared in it, it's definitely gonna make the brain work a little bit... but we wasn't going to hang out for a recruitment pitch."

ESPN's Shams Charania added more fuel to the fire, saying Green is doing "everything he can" to recruit James to Golden State.

“Draymond is doing everything he can to recruit [LeBron] to the Warriors”@shamscharania talks to @termineradio, @jumpshot8, and Ryan McDonough about the latest on the possibility of LeBron signing with Golden State.



Listen to our Summer League coverage:https://t.co/jnEcXNELrs pic.twitter.com/vCz3iRQfEO — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) July 12, 2026

The Warriors were the first team seriously connected to James at the onset of free agency, even before he officially parted ways with Los Angeles. While Golden State has appeared to lose momentum in recent weeks, the allure of playing with Steph and Draymond, two friends whom LeBron has competed against at the highest level, could keep the Dubs in the race until the bitter end.

Heat could sign Russell Westbrook, but only if LeBron signs elsewhere

Russell Westbrook, LeBron James - Los Angeles Lakers | USA TODAY Sports

Heat are viewed as a potential landing spot for former MVP Russell Westbrook

Miami would only target Westbrook if LeBron does not sign with Heat

The Miami Heat are viewed as a potential destination for free agent point guard Russell Westbrook, according to Stefan Bondy of the New York Post, "but not if LeBron signs in Miami."

Russell Westbrook is a candidate to join the Heat, but not if LeBron James signs with Miami, per @sbondynba. — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) July 12, 2026

Westbrook, a nine-time All-Star and former MVP, averaged 15.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 6.7 assists on 42.7 percent shooting in 29.0 minutes with the Sacramento Kings last season.

Miami has focused primarily on adding shooters around Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo this offseason, signing the likes of Tim Hardaway Jr. and Simone Fontecchio while selecting Ryan Conwell in the second round of the NBA Draft. A reunion with LeBron, however, is by all indications their top remaining priority.

Should LeBron land in Cleveland or elsewhere, the Heat could view Westbrook as a logical alternative on a minimum contract. Westbrook still puts up numbers and he's a world-class competitor. If Miami views him as the backup to Davion Mitchell and an engine for the non-Giannis minutes, it's easy enough to see the vision. Playing Westbrook with Giannis and Adebayo for any significant time, however, feels like a bad basketball fit.

Kevin Love viewed as 'plus-one' for teams hoping to sign LeBron

Kevin Love, LeBron James - Cleveland Cavaliers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LeBron suitors could end up signing Kevin Love as a 'plus-one'

Love spent time with LeBron this summer at the Cavs' 2016 reunion

LeBron James is not the only 2016 Cavaliers champion on the free agent market right now. Kevin Love is also in search of his next team — and he could end up rejoining LeBron wherever the four-time MVP ends up.

"I wouldn’t be surprised if Kevin Love is considered as a plus-one to any team that acquires LeBron James," said Jake Fischer on a Bleacher Report live stream.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if Kevin Love is considered as a plus 1 to any team that acquires LeBron James,” - @JakeLFischer.



(Via @BleacherReport) pic.twitter.com/BzhsfVkzxA — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) July 12, 2026

Love spent last season in Utah, where he averaged 6.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists on 39.7 percent shooting in 16.6 minutes. He also joined the 2016 Cavs reunion this summer, hanging out with LeBron, Iman Shumpert and Matthew Dellavedova, among others. So that connection remains strong.

There are also rumors of LeBron suitors potentially targeting his son, Bronny James, who is under contract in Los Angeles. So there's a world in which signing LeBron also means lining up a couple secondary moves. Of note, Cleveland has roster space for Love and Bronny, while the Sixers could create space by waiving the non-guaranteed contracts of Jabari Walker and Dalen Terry.

Cavs, Heat and Sixers still viewed as favorites to sign LeBron

LeBron James - Los Angeles Lakers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Every team in the LeBron sweepstakes still believes it has a chance

Cleveland, Miami and Philadelphia are still viewed as frontrunners

Not much has tangibly changed on the LeBron front over the past couple weeks. Yes, Miami has a backup plan in sight. Love is a new variable. We've seen Bob Myers pitch the Sixers on Rich Paul's podcast, while Draymond made the Golden State pitch in private. At Summer League, Cavs head coach Kenny Atkinson floated a potential LeBron reunion.

It feels like every team in the mix still feels confident ... and that would be accurate, per ESPN's Shams Charania on Sirius XM Radio.

Shams on LeBron James:



“Every team that’s in it still believes they have a chance and is still engaged with Rich Paul on a daily basis, hourly basis. Figuring out what it would look like, what the vision is. CLE, MIA, GSW, MIN, PHI, this are the 5 most teams that I’ve been… https://t.co/9b6Y4vIuzL pic.twitter.com/F66smQbk6T — Heat Central (@TheHeatCentral) July 12, 2026

"Every team that's in it still believes they have a chance and is still engaged with Rich Paul on a daily basis, hourly basis on figuring out what it would look like, what the vision is," he said (h/t Bleacher Report).

The five teams still on LeBron's radar are Cleveland, Miami, Philadelphia, Minnesota and Golden State. That said, it seems like things are shaping up to be a three-horse race, with the East heavyweights — Cleveland, Miami and Philadelphia — leading the pack.

"When I talk to other teams, they look at Cleveland a lot, Miami, and Philadelphia," Charania said. "Those are the three teams that others view as strong here."

The Cavs are the overwhelming favorite at this stage, but it really feels like LeBron has successfully kept his true intentions under wraps. Every report is rooted more in speculation than actual hard evidence or sourcing. James is interacting with multiple teams still, or at least his agent is. While Cleveland makes logical narrative sense as his hometown team, we don't know with certainty what James actually prioritizes.

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