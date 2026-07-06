NBA Rumors: LeBron James' new favorite, Lakers in on Kuminga and more

The decision of one superstar will ripple across multiple teams, affecting trade priorities and salary cap strategies this offseason.

One team is holding a roster spot open while the Lakers may be prioritizing a young wing who could reshape their perimeter defense.

Multiple NBA teams remain in play for one of the league's most iconic veterans — LeBron James — as free agency enters its next phase.

The initial bull rush of NBA free agency has passed, but several consequential names remain unsigned. Chief among them, of course, is 41-year-old, 22-time All-Star LeBron James, who is reportedly open to accepting a minimum salary if it means he can play joyful, meaningful basketball.

We have seen vast changes to the NBA landscape over the past week. With more still to come, here are the latest rumors worthy of your attention on this Monday morning:

Cavaliers increasingly look like the favorites to land LeBron James

Max Strus, LeBron James | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

There is 'growing belief' among suitors that Cleveland is the team to beat in LeBron James negotiations

Cleveland is keeping an open roster spot to trade for Bronny James, just in case

Six teams believe they are in the running for LeBron James, according to Marc Stein and Jake Fischer of The Stein Line: Cleveland, Miami, Golden State, Philadelphia, Minnesota and Denver.

While all six teams are under the impression that they will receive "legitimate consideration," one destination has emerged as the presumed favorite leaguewide: his hometown Cavaliers. LeBron is an Akron native who has spent two prior stints in Cleveland, including a championship victory in 2016. With rumors of James potentially documenting his final season(s) on film, it's hard not to feel like the proper storybook ending is finishing where it all began.

The Cavs are also keeping a roster spot open for Bronny James, just in case. Cleveland wants to re-sign James Harden and has expressed interest in signing free agent wing Jonathan Kuminga, but it appears those moves are on hold until LeBron renders his decision.

Is Cleveland the best basketball fit? Probably not. There are significant perimeter defense concerns for a team starting LeBron, Harden and Donovan Mitchell at this stage in their respective careers. And, while Harden has become more comfortable off-ball in recent years, that is not the most synergistic trio ever devised.

The Cavs were just in the East Finals and of course, with LeBron, anything is possible. But Cleveland will need to make additional moves on the margins if or when LeBron signs.

Lakers are interested in Jonathan Kuminga as their Rui Hachimura replacement

Jonathan Kuminga, Rui Hachimura | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lakers are in search of a wing and a backup center with Rui Hachimura expected to exit L.A.

A 'good bit' of the Lakers' focus is on free agent Jonathan Kuminga

The Los Angeles Lakers quickly reshaped their roster in lieu of LeBron James, signing Walker Kessler, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Quentin Grimes and Collin Sexton in the early hours of free agency. Still, with Rui Hachimura expected to join LeBron and Deandre Ayton in the procession of Lakers departures, L.A. has interest in adding a wing and a backup center.

According to The Stein Line, "a good bit of that focus" is on free agent Jonathan Kuminga. The 23-year-old former lottery pick split last season between Golden State and Atlanta, averaging 12.2 points and 5.6 rebounds on 55.7 percent true shooting.

It could take a while for Kuminga's free agency to resolve, however, as Cleveland is another team of interest. The Cavs probably won't submit a final offer until LeBron decides whether or not to return home. Atlanta is also open to re-signing Kuminga or engaging in sign-and-trade discussions, per The Stein Line.

Kuminga has struggled to live up to expectations — both external and internal — over the years. He yearned for a bigger role in Golden State, but wound up in Atlanta at the trade deadline, where he was once again relegated to bench duties. As a big, athletic finisher on the wing, Kuminga makes logical sense next to Luka Dončić. Whether he addresses L.A.'s meager defensive resources on the perimeter is another matter entirely.

Nuggets are reluctant to trade Cameron Johnson

Cameron Johnson - Denver Nuggets | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Nuggets have "rebuffed several trade offers" for Cameron Johnson

Denver could prefer to trade Christian Braun, but he's at the front end of an exorbitant five-year contract

The Denver Nuggets came into the offseason shrouded in uncertainty, but the front office has mostly stood pat. Jamal Murray clearly is not going anywhere. Same for Aaron Gordon. Now, perhaps their most popular theoretical trade candidate — 30-year-old Cameron Johnson and his expiring $23 million contract — also appears off limits, at least insofar as reasonable negotiations are concerned.

Denver has "rebuffed several trade offers" for Johnson, according to The Stein Line. Rival teams believe the Nuggets would prefer to trade Christian Braun, but his five-year, $125 million contract just kicked in and he's coming off of a down year.

The only reason Denver would consider trading Johnson to begin with is to clear out space to re-sign restricted free agent Peyton Watson while limiting their tax penalty. And yet, "this is not a team that has been operating in recent days with a determination to stay below the second apron like James Dolan's Knicks," writes Stein and Fischer.

Denver has the ability to match any offer sheet for Watson, who is reportedly seeking north of $25 million AAV. The Nuggets can also work up a sign-and-trade to acquire assets (and potentially another contributor) if need be. All of this could be impacted if LeBron decides to join the Nuggets, of course. So there is much uncertainty left.

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