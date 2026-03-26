Quiz: Can you name every Final Four team from the last decade?

March Madness isn’t just about who’s cutting down the nets at the end of the tournament. It’s about the runs you don’t forget. The journey, if you will. The Cinderella teams that come out of nowhere. The blue bloods that we keep picking to go far. The moments that stick with you years later. But how much of that do you remember?

Take the March Madness IQ test

All those brackets you filled out (and busted) start to look the same. And unless you’re really locked in, it’s easy to forget which teams actually made it all the way to the Final Four. So take your best shot.

March Madness runs we'll never forget

How'd you do? Some of these runs are burned into memory. Others are a bit easier to pin point. Some have faded. That’s part of what makes March Madness so addictive and slightly insane. Because you're telling me 64 teams every year are predictable? No.

If you crushed it, you’ve probably been paying closer attention than most. If not, don’t worry. History says this year’s tournament will give you more trivia to test.

What the past decade of Final Fours actually tells us

Over the past 10 years, we’ve seen a mix of dominant contenders and unexpected runs. The most appearances goes to Villanova, Duke and North Carolina, if you were wondering.