5 Cowboys whose roster spots aren't as safe as fans might think

The Dallas Cowboys have some uncomfortable conversations on the horizon, as do most teams with the preseason nearing and roster cuts closer than they feel. Some of those conversations might shock fans too. Dallas has a young core and, as a result, could be offloading some of its older talent. They also have some underperforming players that might not make the cut and get their spot stolen as well.

Either way, these five players are on the hot seat for one reason or another and it could surprise some people as training camp takes shape.

Tyler Guyton, OT

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Guyton | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys have been trying to repair this offensive line for years now. The old guard, which featured Zack Martin and Tyron Smith, has moved on while the new guard is taking over. The problem is, the offensive tackles have been underperforming. You could argue that both Terence Steele Jr. and Guyton are on the chopping block. When you look at the Cowboys drafting Drew Shelton, it makes it very realistic that one of them is gone. Because blindside tackles are much harder to find than not, Guyton is the one that makes this list.

Guyton had a massive decline in year two with Dallas. He had a 57.5 PFF grade in 2025, including a 50.5 pass block grade — which was only better than eight other qualified offensive tackles. He was a good run blocker, but Dak Prescott and this offense need reliable play in the passing game. Shelton could very well work his way to starting right tackle. Guyton’s leash is getting shorter the closer we get to Week 1. Don’t be shocked to see Jerry Jones send Guyton away while he still has some value.

Marquez Valdez-Scantling, WR

This signing made sense for the Dallas Cowboys as they were waiting for George Pickens to sign his franchise tag tender. Though it was delayed, he finally signed it, and now the groundwork is laid for a long-term extension. Marquez Valdez-Scantling hasn’t really been the core of a receiving room since the 2022 season, his first of two in Kansas City. That season he had 687 receiving yards. He’s had just one season with at least 400 yards since then.

Yes, the Dallas Cowboys could benefit from receiver depth, but they drafted Anthony Smith, one of four rookie receivers on the roster right now. I could see a world where the Cowboys try and find a younger receiver to build around, especially if there’s still debate on if Pickens comes back after the 2026 season.

Jonathan Bullard, DT

When you have to cut the roster down to 53 players, it becomes difficult making the decision on players 54-55. Jonathan Bullard could be one of the final players that doesn’t make the roster, but that’s completely contingent on how the young players on this roster develop. The Cowboys brought back Tyrus Wheat and drafted two interior defensive linemen out of Kansas. This team loves young players and Bullard is 32.

There was a lot of speculation about Kenny Clark getting traded and freeing up nearly $29 million in cap space for Dallas. For now he’s here, and with that, Bullard will probably be the odd one out. I could see the Cowboys wanting to keep him around for depth rather than having a starting line and a bunch of rookie backups, but it’s not impossible to see Dallas move on before the season officially starts.

Shavon Revel Jr., CB

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Entering the offseason, I would have guessed the Cowboys would give Shavon Revel Jr. another chance to prove he’s worthy of being a starting cornerback. Now I’m not so sure he makes the 53-man roster. I will say the Cowboys won’t force a move for him simply because the depth isn’t bad. But they drafted Devin Moore out of Florida and signed Cobie Durant in free agency. All of a sudden, Revel’s roster spot doesn’t seem as safe.

Revel had a miserable 2025 season with a 35.2 overall PFF grade. That was dead last among every qualified cornerback in the NFL last year. Because the Cowboys were extremely aggressive in getting help opposite of DaRon Bland, Revel might not be as much of a roster lock as he was when the season ended. The Cowboys will be patient with him, but it doesn’t mean that they’ll wait forever either.

Dee Winters, LB

The Dallas Cowboys landed Dee Winters via an offseason trade with the San Francisco 49ers. He wasn’t necessarily Dallas’ first choice, which means he could be a player that might have a hot seat. With all the problems Dallas is having with their linebacker room, I doubt Winters will be a roster cut casualty. DeMarvion Overshown still needs to prove he’s a long-term option despite an up-and-down injury history; Jaishawn Barham is a rookie and Shemar James is entering his second season.

There are a lot of options to choose from with this young linebacker core. Dallas probably won’t make any drastic decisions about their linebackers before Week 1. That said, it will be something to watch if Barham steps up this preseason and James looks like the player they need to hold the defense together. Overshown is good enough to be the difference maker in the middle of their defense, he just needs a full season to prove it. They could find that in Winters as well, who had a breakout 2025. It could also be a $3 million decision they feel obligated to make before the season starts.

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