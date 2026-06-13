The 10 NFL players who will make or break their futures this season

C.J. Stroud has been a hot topic since the Houston Texans’ Divisional Round playoff exit back in January. He hasn’t quite hit the level everyone expected after his breakout rookie season in 2023, and now there are questions about whether the Texans will even consider extending him. This season could determine his future with in Houston, and his path to stardom. The same could be said for Bryce Young, who was the No. 1 overall pick just ahead of Stroud in the 2023 NFL Draft.

There are at least eight other players with a lot of eyes on them this season. Will they fold under pressure, or rise to the top and show off the potential they were always supposed to have? Here are the 10 players that will either make or break their NFL futures this season.

1. QB C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) participates during the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

This feels like the year Stroud figures it out. After a breakout rookie season, he’s kind of plateaued, and has people speculating that the Texans could be moving on from him after his fifth-year option expires. Of course, they could delay that decision with a franchise tag, but Stroud still has to earn it. Houston needs him to put it all together this year after the way this roster has been constructed. Anything less than contending for a Super Bowl berth will feel like Stroud’s days in Houston are numbered.

Verdict: Make

2. QB Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws during the first day of mini camp at Bank of America Stadium practice facility. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Young is under a lot of pressure — not just to look like the franchise quarterback Carolina has searched for since the Cam Newton days, but also to keep the Panthers competitive in the rugged NFC. Last year’s surprise run to the playoffs showed he’s good enough to play in this league; now he has to prove he can go toe-to-toe with the better passers in the league. This year, he should prove he’s worth at least a Baker Mayfield or Sam Darnold type of deal.

Verdict: Make

3. WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) walks off the field after the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Arizona Cardinals have effectively punted on this season already; they are in a contract dispute with ostensible QB1 Jacoby Brissett and have seemingly turned their attention to the 2027 NFL Draft for their long-term answer under center. Marvin Harrison Jr. doesn’t have a 1,000-yard receiving season yet, and it doesn’t feel like he’s going to get one this year either. But he has to have a breakout year or he won’t ever fight off the bust allegations.

Verdict: Break

4. EDGE Abdul Carter, New York Giants

New York Giants linebacker Abdul Carter (51) reacts after a tackle against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Abdul Carter caught a lot of negative attention during his rookie season. The Giants have three guys they can rotate in at EDGE, but with the team possibly shopping Kayvon Thibodeaux, I could see Carter having a big season. I think his rookie campaign humbled him, and he’ll show the athletic upside that got him drafted No. 4 overall in 2025. New York’s defense has already been hit with major injuries, which is also why I think he’ll step up. He’s in a similar boat as Harrison ,where this will be his last shot to prove he’s one of the best young pass rushers in the sport.

Verdict: Make

5. LB DeMarvion Overshown, Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (13) reacts after making a tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

The Dallas Cowboys have been patient with DeMarvion Overshown through his injury-riddled NFL career. Him coming back for six games last year was less about 2025 and more about kickstarting the 2026 season. He can’t afford to any rust, as Dallas is ready for him to be the anchor the linebacker room. Jerry Jones has stuck to his philosophy and put faith in the youth on this roster rather than spending crazy in free agency to fix his defense. Overshown is a player the Cowboys can’t afford to be wrong on, and he has every reason to prove he’s worth the gamble.

Verdict: Make

6. WR Matthew Golden, Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Matthew Golden (0) reacts after a 45-yard reception during the second quarter of their game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

The Green Bay Packers have finally settled on a receiving core, as both Christian Watson and Jayden Reed got long-term extensions. That means Matthew Golden, once their prized first-round pick, has to show why he was worth that selection in the first place. Golden wasn’t bad as a rookie, but he needs to prove he can earn a starting role with this team. If Reed has a bigger season, Golden could very well end up traded sooner than later.

Verdict: Break

7. CB Trey Amos, Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders had to go through a lot to get to the cornerback room they have this offseason. They traded for and have since released Marshon Lattimore and then waived Emmanuel Forbes Jr. Trey Amos was a second-round pick in 2025 and the future long-term plan at corner. This season, he’ll have ample opportunity to prove he can live up to his draft stock. The Commanders spent a lot this past free agency period and investing even more in their secondary isn’t exactly the most ideal approach with needs elsewhere. Amos should have a breakout season opposite Mike Sainristil that will help this defense plan for the future.

Verdict: Make

8. QB J.J. McCarthy, Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) warms up prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

I don’t think the 2026 season will be too kind to J.J. McCarthy. He’s seemingly no longer the starter in Minnesota – though for now it’s still considered a quarterback battle – and if McCarthy doesn’t play much, it could be the end of his time with the Vikings. Minnesota let one good quarterback slip in Sam Darnold; they won’t let Kyler Murray go if he proves to be a better option under center.

Verdict: Break

9. QB Michael Penix Jr., Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) throws the ball in the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Like McCarthy, Michael Penix Jr. is in a quarterback battle after being the starter for much of the 2025 season. His situation is a bit different, though, in the sense that he’s coming off yet another torn ACL. Tua Tagovailoa isn’t just short-term insurance for Atlanta; if he plays well, the Falcons have no reason to extend Penix and can find a trade partner for him.

Tagovailoa has a lot to prove so in his own right, and if he impresses enough, it could be what holds Penix back from ever starting in Atlanta again. The Falcons turned to Penix in the wake of Kirk Cousins' decline and ultimately released Cousins earlier this offseason. Arthur Blank isn’t going to be patient. If he was willing to part ways with a $180 million quarterback, he’ll certainly move on from one still on a rookie contract.

Verdict: Break

10. EDGE Shemar Stewart, Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals went and brought in Boye Mafe and drafted Cashius Howell all in the same offseason. That should tell you how they feel about Shemar Stewart, who was taken in the first round to be their long-term pass rush solution. But he had a down rookie year and was also hit with injuries. The Bengals might not rush to trade him, but if he doesn’t have a breakout season, Howell is destined to take his spot before the year’s over. Cincy was heavily criticized for drafting Stewart as early as they did, which is why they need him to cash in on their investment.

Verdict: Break

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