The NFL is the best reality television going. Consider the five midweek games played this week around Thanksgiving and how widely it has captured the American zeitgeist.

Not the American sports zeitgeist. The zeitgeist itself.

Beyond the five games themselves, that were largely draped in drama and controversy and scandal, which carried plenty of compelling storylines and, in most cases, highly compelling play, there was all the things going on behind the scenes that stole the week. Consider that on Wednesday, the Rams were dealing with the uncertainty of Puka Nacua and his uncertain future and his NFL discipline and expiring contract. Oh, and it was Micah Parsons’s first game since season-ending surgery a year ago.

And this was just the appetizer.

Jerry Jones did not play a snap amid the three games Thursday, and he was definitely something of the Thanksgiving turkey as the Cowboys choked again, but Jones’s post-game press gaggle in the Dalals locker room was must-see TV. And, well, Aaron Rodgers never made it through practice early in the week and was thrown out of the Steelers’ organization before their Black Friday game, but of course the ghost of his career hung over anything that took place on the football field.

What a week 12 … and it’s only just begun.

Did the NFL cannibalize a good bit of the Week 11 slate to facilitate all of this as the holiday season kicks off? Of course. Small price to pay. We learned quite a bit from this quirky week of games, with ramifications of it that will transcend the events that took place in any of these stadiums. There are the biggest takeaways from it:

Joe Milton can play

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Joe Milton | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Several evaluators I am close to have been big on Joe Mlton for years. Phil Simms watched him a few times in New England and told me way back when that he thought the kid had it. Everyone loved him mobility and toughness and huge arm — Bazooka Joe was introduced to America At Large on Thanksgiving. He has looked great in the preseason, and many were surprised the Cowboys didn’t want to keep hm around longer.

He is going to start in this league, and one personnel exec with an NFL team I am close to has ruminated to me several times that he thought Milton could have a career arc similar to Malik Willis. I started to question that after Milton was on waivers, but then again, I also urged a team to dump a failing former Pro Bowl corner for him this summer to shed the $15M salary.

So, Milton putting on a show against one of the worst defenses in recent NFL history isn’t a shocker to me. I also don’t think it’s a one-off, either.

The Rams defense will lead them back to the playoffs

Nov 25, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Myles Garrett (95) rushes during the first half against the Green Bay Packers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rams are second in the NFL in touchdown differential.

For all of their injuries and having to play a ridiculous schedule and finding ways to blow games, this is still a quality operation, and Sean McVay is a football genius. He is leaning into the alternation pony packages (two running backs) and 13 personnel because he is playing to the strengths of his defense under extreme offensive personnel distress.

They want to control the ball and shorten the game and play field position and let this defensive front eat. And it is. And it will continue to do so. Chewing up Green Bay’s suspect offensive line is one thing, but Myles Garrett looks like himself for the first time and his pitch count keeps expanding. This isn’t about beating the 49ers in a few weeks or winning the NFC West; it’s about staying alive until they get a little healthier on offense.

They’re going to do that, and I bet they get back in.

Jerry Jones will be looking for a new Cowboys head coach

Nov 26, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie shakes hands with Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones prior to the game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This was going to happen no matter what, because this staff has been overwhelmed pretty much all season. There was going to be no saving them, unless they won the division and what Thursday night did was put that on life support.

Bringing in Mike Pettine was never going to help much, people around the league told me in real time it was a weird choice, and the defense is giving up 40 points a game since he came on. Getting eviscerated by Milton is the end of the end. Brian Schottenheimer has been mismanaging games all season — Week 3 vs the Ravens in Brazil was quite revealing — and the inability to get his defensive staff in order will cost him his job.

Of course, all of this is on Jones himself. But he won’t fire himself, and the real question is whether he will pay real money for a coveted top head coaching candidate to replace him.

Aaron Rodgers is done

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) checks with head coach Mike McCarthy after calling a timeout in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 3 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 27, 2026, at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The fact the Steelers played their game of the season without their twisted and jaded former quarterback around anymore spoke volumes. This was going to be either a statement game for the Steelers, or they were going to get rolled by the Broncos. Didn’t seem to be much middle ground.

And we know what happened. And that was the final nail on Rodger’s football coffin. You don’t come back from this. Mike McCarthy doesn’t look great, by any means, either. But he just won a game and the QB who dared the team to cut him and then went scorched earth immediately after they called his bluff is a bridge too far.

“You don’t come back from that,” as one longtime NFL personnel exec put it to me.

Rodgers was playing at a poor level, and he has thrown his last pass in the NFL. But hey, he got Al Michaels to read his text on air!

The loaded NFL Thanksgiving week isn't going away

Nov 22, 2026; Mexico City, MEX; NFL commissioner Roger Goodell looks on before the game between Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers at Estadio Banorte. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The NFL’s holiday takeover has only just begun. That’s the biggest conclusion to draw from all of this.

It’s not an experiment anymore. This is going to be baked into the NFL’s scheduling cake from here on out, and I wouldn’t be surprised if they go harder after Christmas as the 18-game schedule eventually comes to pass. This theatre is what the league office on Park Ave loves.

This is delicious, more delicious than the juiciest turkey. All these subplots and all this intrigue … And the games were remarkably compelling, too. It won’t always play out that way, of course, but the fact it just happened won’t be easily forgotten.

The ratings were stellar and the country has had to get used to finding some of the games on streaming services and all of that is getting more mainstreamed. Get used to the new holiday tradition. This package isn’t going away and watch the holiday schedule get expanded.