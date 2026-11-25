The Pittsburgh Steelers announced their decision to bench four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers late Tuesday evening, after most of us went to bed. That is not a bombshell you can disguise under the cover of night. Rodgers' struggles of late certainly warranted a change at quarterback, and Mason Rudolph has enjoyed success as Pittsburgh's QB1 in the past. Still, even with Rodgers approaching his 43rd birthday and plainly limited on the field, nobody saw this coming.

Rodgers was deemed inactive for this week's Black Friday game against the Denver Broncos. He was also excused from the team's practice facility on Wednesday, which freed him up to appear on ESPN's Pat McAfee Show, where the future Hall of Famer shared a very detailed exposé on current (former?) head coach Mike McCarthy. Let's dive into everything Rodgers said.

Rodgers was released shortly after his interview on the Pat McAfee show, which was well-deserved.

Aaron Rodgers learned about benching from his teammates, not his coach

Apparently, Rodgers did not learn about his benching from McCarthy or a front office exec. He learned about it on a phone call from tight end Pat Freiermuth, who allegedly expressed disbelief at the decision.

"This has been months of conversation leading up to the last couple of days when things went to a different place," Rodgers told McAfee. "I found out I was going to be inactive on a phone call last night from (tight end) Pat Freiermuth."

Honestly, this is probably the most believeable part of Rodgers' story — so often coach-superstar breakups get ugly and petty and deceptive — but also, it's hard to care that much. Especially when Rodgers went on to throw a lot more fuel on the fire he's building under McCarthy's seat.

Aaron Rodgers recounts his final week as Steelers QB1

Aaron Rodgers - Pittsburgh Steelers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After expressing his dissatisfaction with how he was benched, Rodgers proceeded to throw several metaphorical grenades at Mike McCarthy, the coach he won a Super Bowl with in Green Bay once upon a time.

"This is not an abnormal week I'm about to tell you," starts Rodgers. "Last Wednesday, we had a quarterback meeting. Mike came in late, sat down, and within 10 minutes began snoring."

He adds more: "(Mike) woke himself up, was rattling his papers, we all looked around — five minutes later, you hear the snoring again. Less than five minutes after that, he walks out of the room like nothing happened."

Wooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooof.

Look, Aaron Rodgers is not exactly a moral authority figure and I wouldn't put it past him to stretch a few truths — or even spin a few lies — to exact revenge on a coach he feels wronged him. That said, Rodgers and McCarthy have known each other for so long, and this relationship began on such a solid foundation of mutual respect, that it's hard not to feel a certain type of way about Rodgers' decision to go scorched earth.

McCarthy is the second oldest head coach in the NFL. The oldest in Andy Reid, so age is not prohibitive to being a great coach. When Mike Tomlin left Pittsburgh, however, Steelers fans were anxious for new blood. McCarthy is very much of the old guard, and if Rodgers is even telling a half-truth, he might not be as committed to this special hometown project as we were initially led to believe.

Aaron Rodgers claims Mike McCarthy lost the Steelers defense

Mike McCarthy - Pittsburgh Steelers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rodgers went on to claim that McCarthy missed other meetings and walk-throughs later in the week. He even broke down a halftime huddle with "1-2-3 Packers!" — which is not a great snapshot of his mental acuity, if true. It could also be a harmless brain fart, something we've all done, but Rodgers clearly believes McCarthy has a problem. He called his coach "unhealthy" multiple times.

More worrisome from an on-field perspective, however, is Rodgers' claim that McCarthy has lost the locker room and, in particular, the defense. McCarthy is an offensive coach. If he's already sleepwalking through QB meetings, which is his area of expertise, he certainly can't afford to alienate and dissuade Pittsburgh's (much better) defensive players.

"There were some guys early on that didn't like the way things were going," Rodgers said. "Especially defensive guys. Mike didn't want to get to know the defense. At one point, I even told him: you should really (talk to the defensive guys) some more, and he said, 'I don't think I need to'.... so, he'd already kind of lost a lot of those guys."

This is a far more textbook example of an out-of-touch coach who can't meet the demands (or match the vibes) of a modern locker room. Of Rodgers' more fiery claims, this is probably the most concerning — and the most damning, if proven true.

Aaron Rodgers claims Mike McCarthy was behind on film study after Eagles loss

Aaron Rodgers - Pittsburgh Steelers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rodgers went on to say the offensive personnel believed a change of some kind was needed. He brought several play types to McCarthy on Tuesday — yesterday — after watching tape from around the league. He mentioned Bryce Young, Bo Nix and Fernando Mendoza specifically.

McCarthy's response, per Rodgers: "Yeah, I'm a little behind on film. I've just seen clips at this point."

Rodgers adds: "There's already a first and second and third down install in at this point. And that's when I'm like, 'what are we doing?'"

If McCarthy is both literally and figuratively asleep at the wheel to the extent Rodgers claims, it goes without saying that he cannot remain the head coach. I don't care what the record says. Pittsburgh is so far removed from contention after a performance like Sunday's loss to Philadelphia, and if anything, it sure feels like the locker room might appreciate a more lively perspective in the clubhouse.

Ranking Aaron Rodgers' most alarming claims on Pat McAfee Show

Here's a helpful overview of all the nitpicks and criticisms Rodgers outlined on the Pat McAfee Show:

Aaron Rodgers goes off on @PatMcAfeeShow:



• Found out he was inactive from Pat Freiermuth

• Mike McCarthy snores through meetings and misses meetings

• McCarthy broke down a huddle in Philadelphia saying “1, 2, 3 PACKERS”

• McCarthy is losing the team

• Claims McCarthy is… — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) November 25, 2026

Here's a quick ranking of Rodgers' claims — from sour grapes to fireable offenses.

5) McCarthy believes Rodgers got him fired in Green Bay

4) Pat Freiermuth — not Mike McCarthy — told Rodgers he was benched

3) McCarthy used '1-2-3 Packers' to break halftime huddle

2) McCarthy is sleeping through meetings and walk-throughs

1) McCarthy has lost the defense

We should learn more in the coming days about how truthful Rodgers' statements were and how Pittsburgh plans to proceed from here. For now, call the Steelers fans in your life and lend them a shoulder to cry on.

For what it's worth: NFL insider Jordan Schultz indicates that McCarthy's tenure in Pittsburgh has been a "toxic" experience, and seems to back up much of what Rodgers said on Wednesday afternoon.