The Steelers did the unthinkable on Tuesday night, benching future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers in favor of Mason Rudolph. Rodgers was seemingly caught off-guard by the decision, and was granted permission by the team to miss Wednesday's practice and walkthrough as a result. He will be inactive for Pittsburgh's Black Friday contest against the Denver Broncos.

While we don't know exactly what led to Rodgers' benching, we can guess. The 42-year-old was as vocal as any quarterback in the NFL, specifically when it came to questioning teammates and the coaching staff. All of that is fine and good when Rodgers was performing up to par, but he's been putrid for the better part of a month now. Amid rumblings that the Steelers were changing the play-calling process and his not-so-subtle comments calling out the front office over practice squad wide receiver Max Hurleman, Rodgers got the boot. He won't be the only longtime Steeler shown the door in the coming months.

DK Metcalf

Pittsburgh Steelers v Philadelphia Eagles | Michael Owens/GettyImages

This one should be a no-brainer, and you could argue Metcalf ought to have been suspended and released before Rodgers. Metcalf is the victim of his own emotions, and tried to poke Eagles defensive back Cooper DeJean in the eyes last Sunday, an act that got him ejected for the second time in a Steelers uniform. Pittsburgh's coaching staff can put up with a lot from their star players, especially if they're performing up to par. Metcalf has been among the worst wide receivers in the NFL since his arrival two seasons ago. He's not playing up to his contract, but Rodgers and Mike McCarthy still consider him WR1.

That ought to change this offseason. It'll cost the Steelers a lot of money to get out of Metcalf's contract, but he is doing more harm than good, both in on-field performance and off-field actions like skipping out on media sessions.

Cameron Heyward

Heyward is a longtime Steeler and future candidate for Canton. Tying him to Rodgers is a bit of an insult, but I promise I'm going somewhere with this. Heyward has spent the better part of the last two years cozying up to his veteran quarterback, including hosting him on his podcast several times over. I do not blame Heyward for this, nor should you. It's all in the name of team-building, even if Rodgers spent much of the time on Heyward's podcast blasting his ex-girlfriends.

Essentially, this comes down to Heyward's age and acknowledgment that the Steelers are on the downswing. If Pittsburgh does this right, they will not be contending for another AFC North title anytime soon. Why would Heyward stick around for that?

Mason Rudolph

Pittsburgh Steelers v Green Bay Packers | Stacy Revere/GettyImages

Yes, Rudolph is taking over for Rodgers, but that does not mean the Steelers consider him the long-term option at quarterback. If we've learned anything about how the Steelers view Rudolph, it's that they build him up just to let him down. Rudolph is a capable backup and can win games in a system he's familiar with. I expect he'll play well against Denver — or at least better than Rodgers would've. That's not exactly a high bar.

Rudolph could come back next season on a short-term deal. He's playing with house money these days, and a return to the Steelers, even in a QB battle of sorts next offseason, could be the best chance he gets to start again in the NFL. Rudolph has undoubtedly benefitted from learning under Rodgers, and the two have a good relationship. That will only go so far in McCarthy's scheme, though, and the Steelers need to start over at the position.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling

Yes, I must end with a clunker. MVS was signed to the Steelers practice squad a few weeks ago. He's a veteran receiver with heavy Rodgers ties. In fact, I'm not sure he'd still have a job in the NFL were it not for his Hall-of-Fame teammate.

The Steelers have the worst receiving corps in the NFL. It's not all that close. Sure, Rodgers' inability to read defenses this season hasn't helped, but the fact that Valdes-Scantling can't crack THIS lineup is an indictment on his skillset. At a certain point, being friends with Rodgers can only get you so far.