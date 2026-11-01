5 NFL quarterbacks who should lose their job after Week 8 — and who should replace them

The Week 8 afternoon slate was... something, to be sure. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won a football game without completing a single pass. The Indianapolis Colts were blown out of the water, 42-7. The Dallas Cowboys gave up 20 fourth-quarter points (and a double-digit lead) to the two-win Arizona Cardinals and their backup quarterback.

Let's spotlight five signal-callers who emerged from the Sunday chaos on the hot seat:

Michael Penix Jr., Atlanta Falcons

Replacement: Jack Strand

Michael Penix Jr. has been rock-solid since his return from injury, with the Atlanta Falcons hoping to fly under the radar as a contender in the NFC South. Such delusions came to a sobering end on Sunday, unfortunately, as the Falcons laid an all-time goose egg in Tampa Bay. We can blame the rain, but plenty of QBs fight through bad weather will more composure and restraint than Penix did on Sunday.

He threw for 24 yards with three interceptions in the first half. Penix did little to improve his stat line in the second half, adding another 101 yards and a fourth interception, with zero points to show for it. The Falcons were shut out, 16-0, almost entirely because Penix could not protect the football. Atlanta becomes the first team to lose when their opponent completed zero (0) passes since the 70s.

This was a huge comedown for Penix, and uncomfortably indicative of his career so far. Penix is undeniably talented, but he has stretches where the lack of creativity, and the lack of accuracy, really hurt him. The Falcons probably aren't out on Penix, but a performance like this mandates extensive reevaluation.

Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Replacement: Jalon Daniels

Baker Mayfield completed zero passes on Sunday. I repeat: Baker Mayfield completed zero passes on Sunday.

We can pile on the excuses. The weather in Tampa was especially wet and slippery. Mayfield is also two weeks back from a dislocated thumb; he completed just seven passes in Week 7, so clearly he is not operating at full strength. The Buccaneers compensated successfully on Sunday by unleashing the backfield tandem of Bucky Irving (170 yards) and Kenneth Gainwell (140 yards). It's hard to complain so much when the end result was a comfortable victory.

That said, the Bucs are the first team since 1974 to win without completing a pass. That does not signal a great achievement; it signals impossible luck. The Bucs will not maintain this win streak for very long if Mayfield does not find confidence in his throwing hand again.

Jalon Daniels was overmatched in his brief stint as QB1 in Mayfield's absence, but the rookie has some fun dual-threat qualities that spark the imagination. Mayfield hasn't looked himself for about a calendar year now, well before the thumb left its socket.

Jacoby Brissett, Arizona Cardinals

Jacoby Brissett - Arizona Cardinals | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Replacement: Gardner Minshew II

The proof is in the pudding. I've long maintained that Jacoby Brissett is a sufficient, replacement-level starting QB for a team stuck between timelines. The Arizona Cardinals obviously aren't ready to contend post-Kyler Murray, but their future probably take flight until the 2027 NFL Draft, when several appealing QBs ought to be available.

That said, the Cards benched Brissett on Sunday midway through what appeared to be a blowout loss in Dallas. Gardner Minshew proceeded to lead four second-half touchdown drives, with Arizona marching down the field for a game-winning field goal in overtime, to boot. Minshew finished with 188 passing yards and three touchdown passes in half a game, completing 17-of-23 throws.

How can Arizona not start Minshew after that? Much like Brissett, Minshew is an established backup QB who has kept many an offense afloat when his number is called. Neither is Arizona's long-term answer under center, but Minshew has earned the chance to start in Week 9 and beyond, if he keeps it up.

Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns

Deshaun Watson - Cleveland Browns | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Replacement: Shedeur Sanders

A few gutsy fourth quarter drives and a few improbable victories have overshadowed Deshaun Watson's consistently mediocre play for the Cleveland Browns. Yes, it's hard to justify a QB change when your team is winning games. Especially when your primary alternative is an unproven 24-year-old in Shedeur Sanders, who squandered his first opportunity to claim the job as a rookie.

That said, Cleveland fell back to reality on Sunday with 27-6 drubbing in Pittsburgh. On the surface, Watson produced; he completed 27-of-39 passes for 324 yards. Watson also took eight sacks, however, and could not execute in the red zone against a stout Steelers defense. With multiple major knee surgeries under his belt, Watson simply can't navigate the pocket like he used to. He's the only quarterback to take eight sacks in a game this season. He has done it twice.

Watson puts a cap on the Browns' ceiling. Sanders is not some risk-free alternative, but there's simply more upside if Sanders can refine his approach and learn from the mistakes of his whirlwind rookie season. Cleveland ought to consider a change now. If it takes a few more losses, however, so be it.

Daniel Jones, Indianapolis Colts

Daniel Jones - Indianapolis Colts | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Replacement: Anthony Richardson Sr.

Now for your weekly dose of "why the Indianapolis Colts should bench Daniel Jones," brought to you by FanSided.

The Colts' season is lost. Indy is mid-fire sale ahead of the trade deadline; head coach Shane Steichen is the lamest of ducks. Indianapolis needs to turn over a new leaf. Daniel Jones' contract makes it hard to stomach an outright benching, but there comes a point where football needs take precedent. Plus: Indianapolis should see if Anthony Richardson Sr. can turn a corner before giving up on the former first-round pick altogether.

Jones will be a popular name in offseason trade rumors. Until then, Indianapolis can set up the future — even if it means handing a top-five pick to the Jets as part of the ill-fated Sauce Gardner trade. The Colts were hammered, 42-7, in Jacksonville on Sunday. Jones completed 19-of-28 passes for 144 yards and a touchdown; he also recorded a touchdown and two interceptions, plus three sacks. The end of the road is nigh.