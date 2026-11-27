Amid a season that's felt more like a humiliation ritual, the Dallas Cowboys finally found rock bottom in just about the most embarrassing way imaginable on Thanksgiving. After Brandon Aubrey drilled a 59-yard field goal, Dallas led the Philadelphia Eagles 31-10 with just 3:35 left to go in the third quarter. That should've been an insurmountable lead against just about anybody, let alone an Eagles team missing pretty much its entire first-team offense and playing out the string of a lost season.

And yet, somehow, the Cowboys found a way. Blocked punt returned for a touchdown? Check. Allowing three straight scoring drives in the final 10 minutes to Joe Milton? You bet. A missed chip shot from Aubrey that could have put the game just about out of reach? Yep. An extremely questionable fourth-down decision that handed Philly the ball near midfield and set up the eventual game-winning field goal? Of course.

It was almost like Brian Schottenheimer's team was trying to lose. And while Dallas is still technically alive in the moribund NFC East, there should be no coming back from this — for Schottenheimer and several other key players and coaches.

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer

It doesn't matter how many times Schottenheimer insists that he's a good coach, or that the Cowboys are a good team. Eventually, you are what your record says you are, and this many baffling losses cannot be mere coincidence.

Sure, Dallas' offense remains effective, but so what? They frequently fail to execute when it matters the most, and the job of a head coach is to, you know, coach the entire team. It's clear that he doesn't have answers to what plagues this team, whether it's a porous defense or sketchy game management or simply not having his guys ready to close the door on overmatched (at least on paper) teams. Jerry Jones should have seen enough weeks ago, and that's even truer now.

Christian Parker and Mike Pettine

Tennessee Titans v Dallas Cowboys | Sam Hodde/GettyImages

Maybe Christian Parker wasn't the only problem? Mike Pettine's debut was overshadowed by the fact that Dallas' offense dropped 50 points on the lowly Tennessee Titans, but they also gave up 31 on 5.5 yards per play. And despite the Eagles being ravaged by injuries on offense — including to Devonta Smith, who hurt his back in the second half and was severely limited the rest of the way — Pettine couldn't prevent his unit from getting torched by Milton, Elijah Moore and Makai Lemon.

It was the same old story, really, from a competely non-existent pass rush to linebackers vulnerable in coverage to cornerbacks that are beatable in man coverage and seem to have no idea what they're doing in zone. There are personnel issues, to be sure, but there's no excuse for being this bad, and a full house cleaning is in order.

CB Cobie Durant

The Eagles more or less ignored Joey Porter Jr., choosing instead to pick on Durant all night. It's not hard to see why, given the success that Smith and later Lemon had against the Cowboys' CB2. He was the victim on most of Philly's explosive pass plays, so much so that Dallas eventually decided to abandon man coverage ... only to have Durant regularly out of position anyway. It's not like the Cowboys have a ton of better options right now — who are they going to turn to, Daron Bland? — but it's clear that major upgrades are needed here even if they manage to keep Porter Jr. around.

K Brandon Aubrey

San Francisco 49ers v Dallas Cowboys | Cooper Neill/GettyImages

Perhaps this is harsh; it's not like Aubrey's been outright bad this season, and he did hit a 59-yarder in this game. But his outright shank of a crucial kick that could've put Dallas up 10 in the final minutes was inexcusable, even if the laces were facing in. Aubrey is now just 21-of-27 on the season, along with two missed extra points. And when you're literally the richest kicker in NFL history, the bar is much higher than that. He's earned at least a bit of a leash, but the Cowboys need to keep an eye on this situation down the stretch.

EDGE Rashan Gary

Gary did register his third sack of the season in this game, but don't get it twisted: He was comfortably a net negative, often invisible when trying to rush the passer and letting Milton escape contain and hurt Dallas on the run. Look no further than the below touchdown, in which he appeared to have no idea where Philly's QB even was.

Just look at Rashan Gary on the TD pic.twitter.com/bzwZeqePjL — Irish Cowboys (@Irish_Cowboys) November 26, 2026

That is ... a rough look for a guy the Cowboys gave up a whole lot to acquire. Gary isn't a bad player, but he's also not a real difference-maker, lacking dynamism off the edge or the requisite tenacity as a run defender. He's just sort of there all too often, and Dallas might be looking to move on even before he hits the final year of his deal in 2027.

EDGE Von Miller

Tennessee Titans v Dallas Cowboys | Cooper Neill/GettyImages

At least Gary did something, though. Miller, on the other hand, was completely invisible, failing to register a single pressure in limited snaps. And it's not like Dallas is overflowing with EDGE depth that's keeping him chained to the bench, either; he simply doesn't have the juice anymore, even as a rotational piece. Under different circumstances, that probably wouldn't hurt so much. For this defense, though, it's crippling.