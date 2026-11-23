Dallas refused to make a trade deadline roster move that would benefit the defense, so it did the next best thing and just snatched playcalling duties from first-year defensive coordinator Christian Parker and handed them to Mike Pettine. It was an encouraging debut from Pettine this season, but just because Dallas’s defense looked the best it has all season doesn’t mean all the problems were solved. Let’s add some context to Sunday's significant win.

Dallas sacked Cam Ward five times and held the Tennessee Titans to just nine points (all field goals) through two-and-a-half quarters. They also gave up a bone-headed touchdown, forgetting to tag Carnell Tate while he was on the ground. They also failed to wrap up Ward and let him make a circus throw across his body for a touchdown. Worse than that, they gave up 30 points to an offense that entered the game averaging 18.5 points per game.

The Cowboys were right to yank playcalling duties from Parker, but that’s just the start of solving their defensive problem. Dallas will need more consistent defense if they want to challenge the New York Giants for the NFC East title.

The Titans game was a repeated pattern of Dallas’s crippling defense

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Rashan Gary (7) and defensive tackle Kenny Clark (97) sack Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Arizona Cardinals and Tennessee Titans have a combined 4-17 record this season and the Dallas Cowboys have given up 30 points to both teams. The Cowboys lost to Arizona in a disappointing game and let Tennessee feel like it was in the game this past week. This Cowboys defense isn’t even close to solving its problems. If it weren’t for the offense putting up 51 points and nearly 500 yards of offense, this is a completely different game.

Dallas is giving up the second most total yards of offense in the NFL, per ESPN, averaging over 389 total yards of offense against. They’re also averaging just 30 points against. Now yes, this is just Pettine’s first game with this defense, but it should be noted that while this defense looked better to start the game, they still have a ways to go before they’re playing at a championship level.

Why the Thanksgiving Game will be a good barometer for the Dallas Cowboys defense

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) carries the ball against Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland (94) at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dallas is struggling against non-playoff teams, which isn’t necessarily a good thing. That said, this week’s game against Philadelphia will be a test of what to expect for the rest of the season. Sure, Philadelphia just ended a seven-game losing streak against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but in his second game in charge, we’re going to get a look at if Pettine truly is the solution or just a bandaid on a bigger problem.

This run defense has been abysmal this season, giving up a league-high 151 yards per game. With Saquon Barkley the next running back on the schedule, this will either be the game Pettine figures out how to help this run defense or it will continue to hold the Cowboys back. The Cowboys’ defense can’t play like it did last week and expect the same results. Pettine wasn’t brought in to necessarily solve all of the defense's problems, but it’s clear he won’t be able to fix all of them either.

At the end of the day, this defense needs some better players up front. It’s a good start; the defense recorded five sacks and it was good that, minus some explosive plays, the defense did look better. But the Cowboys are far from where they need to be. This game against Philadelphia, Petting has a chance to either show Cowboys fans he can actually improve this defense.

Thursday isn’t about the usual defensive statistics. The Cowboys need to show they can stop the run; they need to show they can keep offense from running up the score. Dallas can’t keep playing like it did against Tennessee and expect to be a playoff team.