Every NFL team's best young cornerstone player they can build around

These players are either on their rookie contracts or in the second year of their first extensions, offering long-term stability for each franchise.

Training camp is around the corner and the new NFL season will arrive before you know it. With everyone chasing the Seattle Seahawks to claim the Lombardi Trophy, a big deal will be made about who has done a good job building a talented core capable of winning a ring.

Free agency can be used to supplement a roster, but the best organizations in the league often use the draft to find young building blocks to form the core of the roster. Even though it seems like some talent-rich organizations have deeper cores than others, every team has at least one cornerstone piece that they can identify as a player worth building around for the long term.

As we wait for camp to begin, let's take a look at the best young cornerstone player each team has. We will define a young cornerstone player as either a player on his rookie contract or no later than entering the second year of his first extension, which makes it a more interesting exercise than simply defaulting to 30-year old starting quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen.

Arizona Cardinals Rookie Minicamp | Christian Petersen/GettyImages

Arizona Cardinals: Jeremiyah Love

It may seem crazy to give Love this crown before he takes an NFL snap but there aren't a ton of great options on Arizona's roster. Marvin Harrison Jr is probably the other contender but he could be a trade candidate if things don't progress this season, making Love the building block that Mike LaFleur will build his program around in the coming years.

Atlanta Falcons: Bijan Robinson

Drake London qualifies here as he just inked his first extension with Atlanta, but there is no question that Robinson is better at his position than London is at his. Robinson is coming off an electric season where he nearly ran for 1,500 yards while catching over 100 passes for 803 more yards, putting him into the kind of rarified air as a true do-it-all back that can be a foundational piece for an entire team.

Baltimore Ravens: Kyle Hamilton

Lamar Jackson and Zay Flowers have aged out of the "young" part of young cornerstone, but 25-year old Hamilton still qualifies for this category. Hamilton is more than just a box safety, showing the versatility to play cornerback and linebacker as a weapon that can be deployed in unconventional ways as an anchor on defense.

Buffalo Bills: James Cook

Finding a young cornerstone on a veteran team like Buffalo isn't easy, but Cook qualifies since he is entering the second year of his contract extension in 2026. Cook has been an underrated part of the Bills' success by stabilizing the running game, making life a bit easier for Allen on that front, and arguably deserves more work entering this season.

Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Carolina Panthers: Jaycee Horn

The Panthers would like for Bryce Young to answer this question at this time next year, but he needs to demonstrate more consistency to be a true cornerstone piece. Horn already is a foundational piece on Carolina's defense as one of the NFL's best young corners, making consecutive Pro Bowls and justifying his hefty extension by picking off a career high five passes in 2025.

Chicago Bears: Caleb Williams

Williams may not have won the trademark to the Iceman nickname but he can settle for the title of young cornerstone piece for the Bears. Head coach Ben Johnson took Williams' game to a new level in 2025 and he has an excellent chance to be the first Bear to throw for 4,000 yards in a season entering the third year of his career.

Cincinnati Bengals: Ja'Marr Chase

Our contract definition of cornerstone takes Burrow out of play but his top target still qualifies as he enters the second year of his extension in 2026. Chase has been one of the NFL's most dynamic receivers since entering the league, teaming with Burrow and Tee Higgins to give Cincinnati one of the most electric passing attacks around.

Cleveland Browns: Jared Verse

Moving on from Myles Garrett took away the Browns' most iconic player but it yielded them a new cornerstone player to build around in Verse, who broke out with 7.5 sacks in his second year as a pro in Los Angeles. Asking Verse to be the next Garrett is a lot, but Verse has the pass rushing chops to be the new building block for a traditionally strong Cleveland defense.

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Guyton | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dallas Cowboys: Tyler Guyton

The Cowboys have a more veteran roster here with most of its players falling outside the young cornerstone descriptor, but left tackle Tyler Guyton does qualify. Guyton has looked strong after being asked to fill Tyron Smith's shoes protecting Dak Prescott's blindside, giving Dallas important stability at one of the game's most important positions.

Denver Broncos: Pat Surtain II

Bo Nix is a more than worthy choice here, but we'll take advantage of the fact that Surtain II is only in the second year of his long-term extension. Surtain is one of the best cornerbacks in the league and looks poised to maintain his dominance for years, helping shrink the amount of field that the rest of Denver's strong defense has to cover.

Detroit Lions: Jahmyr Gibbs

Aidan Hutchinson and Amon-Ra St. Brown have a case here, but Gibbs has a chance to compete with Robinson for the title of best running back in the NFL. Gibbs' brilliance in 2025 allowed him to outgrow the "Sonic and Knuckles" dynamic he had with David Montgomery, allowing the latter to go to Houston and setting up Detroit to feed Gibbs even more touches going forward.

Houston Texans: Derek Stingley

C.J. Stroud's failure to progress from an outstanding rookie year is concerning, but Houston does have a few young cornerstones on its defense, led by Stingley. After appearing to lag behind Sauce Gardner as a rookie, Stingley has surpassed him as the best corner in that rookie class, earning a big money extension and a role as a leader on the Texans' defense.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jacksonville Jaguars: Travis Hunter

Trevor Lawrence narrowly missed this window as 2026 will mark the third year of his rookie extension, turning the cornerstone title over to intriguing youngster Travis Hunter. After promising that Hunter would regularly play both ways as a rookie, Jacksonville is making a smarter call to let Hunter focus on being a lockdown corner first before adding offensive packages to his plate down the road.

Las Vegas Raiders: Ashton Jeanty

Don't let Jeanty's middling rookie numbers fool you as the talented running back did the best he could behind a shoddy Las Vegas offensive line. Improvements up front could help the Raiders unleash Jeanty as a sophomore, making him a good piece to support future face of the franchise Fernando Mendoza.

Los Angeles Chargers: Joe Alt

A good offensive line can go a long way in the NFL and Jim Harbaugh knows this, which is why he made Alt his first pick after returning to the NFL with Los Angeles. Alt missed most of the 2025 season due to injury but flashed superstar form as a rookie, offering hope he can protect Justin Herbert's blindside for a long time.

Los Angeles Rams: Puka Nacua

There are distraction concerns with Nacua's off field activities but when he plays there are few receivers in the league more dynamic than the fourth-year man out of BYU. Nacua was a first team All Pro in 2025 but Los Angeles likely wants to see more maturity from him before they give Nacua a lucrative contract extension.

Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Miami Dolphins: De'Von Achane

The Dolphins ripped most of their team down to the studs, leaving a lot of unproven talent hoping to be cornerstone pieces. The one guy who fits that role now is Achane, whose lightning speed gives him a chance to be as explosive a weapon as Robinson is for the Falcons or Gibbs is in Detroit.

Minnesota Vikings: Dallas Turner

Justin Jefferson ages out of young cornerstone status as he enters year three of his long-term deal, but Turner appears to be the latest in a line of strong Vikings' pass rushers. Turner jumped from three sacks as a rookie to eight in 2025, setting the stage for a double-digit sack campaign in his third year as the biggest pass-rushing threat in Minnesota.

New England Patriots: Drake Maye

This was one of the easiest picks on the board as Maye is one of the studs from the 2024 rookie class, playing at an MVP level last season to help the Patriots return to the Super Bowl ahead of schedule. New England made some significant investments at receiver this offseason, including a trade for A.J. Brown, to help Maye level up even further as they try to defend their AFC championship.

New Orleans Saints: Chris Olave

New Orleans hopes that Tyler Shough is the answer to this question in the near future but Olave fits right now as he enters the final year of his rookie contract. Concussion issues have made the Saints hesitant to pay Olave now, but if he builds on a breakout 2025 campaign where he caught 100 passes for over 1,100 yards and nine touchdowns there is no doubt Olave will receive that deal next year.

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

New York Giants: Malik Nabers

There are quite a few candidates for this status in New York, with rookies Jaxson Dart, Cam Skattebo and Abdul Carter having potential to be cornerstones. We'll go with Nabers, who was tremendous as a rookie and got off to a fast start as a sophomore before tearing his ACL early in 2025, to be the next elite receiver to play for Big Blue.

New York Jets: Garrett Wilson

The Jets appear to be collecting a bunch of potential cornerstones but they have clearly chosen to build around Wilson, who got a contract extension last year and has been quietly productive despite a run of mediocre quarterback play that has spanned his entire career. Wilson appears committed to helping New York turn things around in the next few years, making him an ideal top target for whatever young passer the franchise drafts in April.

Philadelphia Eagles: Quinyon Mitchell

Most of Philadelphia's current core is older or late into rookie extensions, putting Mitchell as the top candidate for young cornerstone player. Mitchell has emerged as one of the best young corners in the league, helping anchor a strong secondary that should give NFC East passers fits.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Joey Porter Jr

The Steelers have gone heavy on experience as they try to win now with Aaron Rodgers, leaving second-generation Steeler Joey Porter Jr to fill the cornerstone spot. Porter has been an excellent corner in his first three years, setting himself up to get a nice contract from Pittsburgh in the coming years.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

San Francisco 49ers: Brock Purdy

Purdy's extension enters its second year in 2026, making him the young cornerstone piece in San Francisco. Some 49ers' fans aren't happy with Purdy, who they feel has too limited a ceiling to get them over the hump in the playoffs, but the pairing between him and Kyle Shanahan has been a strong one.

Seattle Seahawks: Jaxon Smith-Njigba

There were questions as to how Seattle would function offensively after they traded away D.K. Metcalf and let Tyler Lockett walk last year, but the Seahawks knew Smith-Njigba was ready to break out. JSN was the best offensive weapon for the reigning champs and is yet another Ohio State receiver who has gone on to be an anchor for his team in the NFL.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Emeka Egbuka

Losing Mike Evans in the offseason was a blow but Tampa Bay has a chance of absorbing it to a degree if Egbuka builds on a strong rookie year. Egbuka started hot, finishing his rookie year with 63 catches for 938 yards and six touchdowns, and is poised for a bigger role now that Evans is in San Francisco.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tennessee Titans: Cam Ward

The Titans are early in their rebuild but they have to feel good about their chances of turning Ward into a franchise quarterback. Ward showed flashes of brilliance in a tough rookie campaign and getting to work with Brian Daboll, who helped Allen develop into a star in Buffalo, can only be a good thing for the top pick in the 2025 draft.

Washington Commanders: Jayden Daniels

Injuries ruined Daniels' second season but we can't forget his dynamic rookie campaign, when he revitalized the Commanders and helped Washington get to the NFC Championship Game. Keeping Daniels upright is going to be key to Washington's chances of getting back into the playoff hunt in the NFC.

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