Every NFL team's hidden gem who will be a household name soon

It’s not hard identifying the stars that NFL fans already know on the roster, but what about the unsung heroes that have a shot at stardom? This list is full of the players you probably haven’t heard of yet, but the ones who will become household names soon enough. They’re either on an upward trajectory or at a pivotal point in their careers where they need to prove they’re as talented as they once were. Here are the players we’ll all be hearing about soon enough as some of the best in the NFL.

Whether it be draft picks like Cowboys safety Caleb Downs or young players ready to take the next step such as Darnell Washington of the Pittsburgh Steelers, there are plenty of up-and-coming stars NFL fans need to be aware of.

Every NFL team's hidden gem that could turn into a star

AFC North

Cincinnati Bengals third round pick Tacario Davis | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cincinnati Bengals

CB Tacario Davis

The Cincinnati Bengals have a lot to prove on defense and with the state of this defense, anybody is eligible to step up as a key player. One name Bengals fans will get very used to hearing is Tacario Davis. Davis is a major positional need for Cincinnati and if DJ Turner or Dax Hill struggle early, could be a player that gets some time. Now am I saying he’s going to be a rookie of the year candidate? Absolutely not. But the Bengals need that one player to love on defense and Davis could be that player.

Cleveland Browns

S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren

Cleveland got a steal with Emmanuel McNeil-Warren and soon enough, he’ll be a key contributor on this defense. The Browns have turned their attention to the future with all the rookies that are getting playing time so McNeil-Warren should leapfrog Ronnie Hickman and get some valuable experience this season. Just like Denzel Ward became a player Browns fans learned to love, McNeil-Warren will be a player on this defense Browns fans will absolutely enjoy watching on Sundays.

Baltimore Ravens

WR Ja’Kobi Lane

Baltimore desperately needs a receiver to step up and be the face of that room. Rashod Bateman hasn’t quite panned out and Zay Flowers can’t do it all himself. Ja’Kobi Lane is going to be a player Baltimore fans love. He’s an explosive player, he has a lot of size and should ultimately turn into the big play weapon the Ravens have desperately needed. It may take him a year or two to get there, but I believe the Ravens will finally find the receiver they’ve been searching for to elevate this offense.

Pittsburgh Steelers

TE Darnell Washington

The Steelers put together two head-scratching extension packages this offseason, which included Darnell Washington. He’s a player that garnered some attention, but hasn’t quite hit the next stride. That’s exactly why this extension is going to boost his production. The Steelers won’t let that type of money (4 years, $42 million) not be a key part of the offense. You might have forgotten how good Washington was at Georgia, which is why he’ll be a name quite a few Steelers fans will know and appreciate.

AFC South

NFL: MAY 27 Indianapolis Colts OTA | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

Indianapolis Colts

EDGE JT Tuimoloau

The Indianapolis Colts drafted JT Tuimoloau in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft and he was a player who was going to be a long term project. In year two, he’s now the starting defensive end and very much in position to be the player that anchors this defensive line along with DeForest Buckner. Tuimoloau made a name for himself at Ohio State, but fell to the background with the likes of Jack Sawyer being the guy. He’ll finally get his time to shine and Colts fans will soon learn to love him.

Jacksonville Jaguars

EDGE Travon Walker

The Jaguars have been waiting for Travon Walker to arrive. In the 2026 season, he should become the player the Jaguars always thought he would be. Jacksonville opted to draft Walker over Aidan Hutchinson in the 2022 NFL Draft and it has been a slow burn. That said, he has recorded 10-plus sacks since he’s been drafted, which means he’s finally headed toward being a star. If Jacksonville is good again in 2026, he’s going to get all the hype with another big season and will finally be a name people here and won’t be puzzled by.

Tennessee Titans

QB Cam Ward

This feels like a cop-out, but it honestly isn’t. The Tennessee Titans did exactly what they needed to do this offseason. They got Ward some help, added to the defense and now there’s real reason to believe the Titans will take some significant strides in the right direction in 2026. The addition of Carnell Tate is going to do wonders for this offense and the better he is, the better this offense is. The better this offense is, the better Ward is going to be.

Houston Texans

CB Kamari Lassiter

Derek Stingley Jr. is the clear No. 1 cornerback in Houston, but Kamari Lassiter (CB2) would be the top corner on every other NFL team and arguably one of the best in the NFL. In just two seasons, he already has seven interceptions and had 17 passes defended in 2025. If you haven’t heard of him, you’ll know exactly who he is by the end of the 2026 season. He had a 75.9 PFF grade which was 11th out of 114 qualified cornerbacks. He also had a 72.9 pass grade, which was 23rd, and a 83 run grade, which was seventh. Texans fans already know how good he is on this talented defense. In 2026, the rest of the NFL world will know who Lassiter is.

AFC East

Buffalo Bills v Pittsburgh Steelers | Cooper Neill/GettyImages

Buffalo Bills

CB Maxwell Hairston

Maxwell Hairston had a rough rookie season, but showed signs of potential that he could be the perfect replacement for Tre’Davious White. He still has a lot to prove, but he does have the potential to be a player the Bills need on defense for the next several years. They’ve given him the reins to the cornerback room and now all he has to do is perform. He should be talented enough to turn into a player Buffalo Bills fans know well and NFL fans as well.

Miami Dolphins

QB Malik Willis

The Miami Dolphins wanted Malik Willis and they’re going to cash in on him sooner rather than later. I think in a few years he’ll be at least one of the top 20 quarterbacks. That’s bold considering the state of this Miami team, but he’s developed so much in just the two seasons he spent in Green Bay. He didn’t get a lot of playing time, but he did get enough to show that he’s ready to lead an offense. If Miami continues to build this offense around him, he should have no problem reminding fans how good he is.

New York Jets

EDGE David Bailey

I think David Bailey could be as good as Will Anderson Jr. if he truly lives up to his potential. If there’s one thing New York knows how to do it’s pinpoint elite defensive prospects. New York needs a player to believe in and get behind and Bailey is the perfect player to do so. He’s probably the most NFL-ready pass rusher in this 2026 NFL Draft class. The Jets need a player to anchor this franchise and Bailey has all the potential.

New England Patriots

RB TreVeyon Henderson

Remember how everybody turned their heads about the Detroit Lions drafting Jahmyr Gibbs after they signed David Montgomery? Well it worked out all right, didn’t it? That’s what is happening with TreVeyon Henderson. In his rookie season, he rushed for over 900 yards and was a big play waiting to happen. He should be the player who becomes the face of this New England offense alongside Drake Maye. Think back to when Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott took over Dallas. That’s what Henderson has the potential to do in New England and with another big season, he should be well on his way to being the next running back that resets the market.

AFC West

Denver Broncos linebacker Nik Bonitto (15) Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Denver Broncos

EDGE Nik Bonitto

I was on the fence about Nik Bonitto because it feels like he’s a player every NFL fan should already know. But he’s not discussed in the same light as Myles Garrett, TJ Watt and Micah Parsons. If he plays better than he did last year, he’ll absolutely be a household name after this season. He has 27 total sacks over the last two seasons and has improved his sack total each season. Assuming he continues that trend he’ll have at least 15 sacks in 2026.

Los Angeles Chargers

WR Tre’ Harris

Keenan Allen could re-sign with the LA Chargers this offseason simply to break a franchise record. As Allen became a household name in the NFL so could Tre’ Harris. The Chargers haven’t had much receiver luck as Allen’s age has continued to climb, that doesn’t mean none of their current options could turn into the perfect replacement for him. Harris still has some growing up to do in the NFL, but there’s no reason he can be the next star receiver for this offense.

Kansas City Chiefs

EDGE R Mason Thomas

The Kansas City Chiefs addressed their defense with near perfection in the NFL Draft. They used the No. 6 pick to take Mansoor Delane and then used their second-round pick on R Mason Thomas. The latter pick is already drumming up a lot of attention as a player with a lot of potential. If he becomes the premier pass rusher the Chiefs hope, he won’t just be a fan favorite in a few years.

Las Vegas Raiders

TE Brock Bowers

Brock Bowers will be considered one of the best tight ends in the NFL here in a few years. With the old guard on its way out, he will be one of the names to watch of the best tight ends in the NFL. Casual fans might not have heard of him yet simply because the Raiders have been terrible. But that will change as not only have the Raiders gotten a real quarterback, but they also have Kirk Cousins in the interim, who is still serviceable.

NFC North

NFC Divisional Playoffs: Los Angeles Rams v Chicago Bears | Michael Reaves/GettyImages

Chicago Bears

RB Kyle Monangai

In his rookie season, Kyle Monangai showed flashes of why Detroit’s offense was so fluid with Ben Johnson. Monangai is Chicago’s version of Jahmyr Gibbs and he’s going to be a name people remember in a few years. He had 783 rushing yards and five touchdowns last season as the backup running back. D’Andre Swift will still be the feature back in this offense for now, but Monangai will keep stealing carries.

Detroit Lions

DT Alim McNeill

Alim McNeill is a key part of this defensive line when he’s healthy. He hasn’t played a full season since 2022. He was limited to just 10 games last year. It will be hard to be a player people know when you play alongside Aidan Hutchinson, but because he’s going to garner a lot of attention, that could open up guys like McNeill. The Lions have desperately needed another defensive lineman to step up and McNeill is that guy when he’s healthy. Give him a few more years and Lions fans won’t be able to get enough of him.

Green Bay Packers

CB Brandon Cisse

Remember all the hype Jaire Alexander had when he was first drafted and how he lived up to it? Brandon Cisse is the opposite in terms of a hidden gem no one is hyping up who will turn into an elite corner. Green Bay needed to find their replacement in the cornerback room for Alexander and Cisse will be that guy. He’ll be the next Green Bay cornerback to make a name for themselves.

Minnesota Vikings

RB Jordan Mason

When Aaron Jones is healthy he’s a top running back in the NFL. But he’s not always healthy — he played 12 games last year and had nearly 600 rushing yards. Jordan Mason was the secondary option and proved why the Minnesota Vikings signed Mason ahead of last season. I expect him to be a key contributor again in 2026. Even if Jones is healthy, Mason might prove to be a better option.

NFC South

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Carolina Panthers - NFL 2025 | David Jensen/GettyImages

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

WR Tez Johnson

Considering Tez Johnson was a seventh-round pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2025 NFL Draft, he had a decent rookie season. When you take into account that Chris Godwin Jr. is injury prone, Mike Evans is gone and Jalen McMillan was injured for most of 2025 as well, the odds are high for Johnson to have a bigger role. I expect him to be a player that gets a lot of chances in a pass heavy offense.

Atlanta Falcons

TE Kyle Pitts Sr.

Is Kyle Pitts known, yes. But he was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and has had top 5 prospect impact on the Falcons yet. That’s going to change because this year since he actually has a coach that knows how to incorporate tight ends into the offense. Remember what Kevin Stefanski did with David Njoku and then this past season with rookie Harold Fannin Jr.? Yeah, that’s the potential Pitts has this season. He’s going to be a foundational piece of Atlanta’s offensive success.

Carolina Panthers

WR Chris Brazzell II

The Carolina Panthers knew they needed to find some better weapons in the receiving room. I think Chris Brazzell II was a great selection in the 2026 NFL Draft because he has a chance to be the perfect No. 2 option to Tetairoa McMillan. Bryce Young needs a lot of help on this offense and soon Brazzell will show he can help. Xavier Legette hasn’t really turned into the receiver they expected him to and Jalen Coker is a depth receiver.

New Orleans Saints

EDGE Chase Young

Chase Young’s NFL career hasn’t quite panned out like we all expected it to. He’s carved out a bit of a role in New Orleans and it feels like over the next few years he’s going to become the destructive pass rusher we expected him to be. He had 10 sacks last year – a career high – despite playing just 12 games in New Orleans. If that doesn’t tell you the trajectory he could be on, I don’t know what else you need. I don’t think he’ll be a player who becomes one of the elite pass rushers, but he’ll be a recognizable name again.

NFC East

2026 NFL Draft - Round One | Emilee Chinn/GettyImages

Dallas Cowboys

S Caleb Downs

There just might be a bit too much pressure on Caleb Downs to be one of the next great defenders in Dallas Cowboys history. He fell into Jerry Jones’ lap at the No. 11 pick and now the expectation is he solves two major problems for Dallas: secondary coverage and run support. Whether he lives all the way up to the expectations, he will ultimately be a name people in the NFL world know sooner rather than later.

Washington Commanders

CB Trey Amos

The Washington Commanders need one of their young cornerbacks to step up and Trey Amos should be the one that will. Mike Sainristil has proven to be a solid CB1, but they need Amos to step up, particularly after Marshon Lattimore ended up being a flop. He hasn’t recorded his first career interception, but he did have six passes defended last year. He didn’t have a particularly great PFF grade, either, with a 55.8, but now that he assumes the role of CB2, he’ll get a lot of reps to improve that.

Philadelphia Eagles

EDGE Nolan Smith Jr.

The Philadelphia Eagles parted ways with Josh Sweat for cost-cutting measures and need someone to step up as the leader of this defensive line off the edge. That should be Nolan Smith Jr. Though he had just three sacks in 12 games last year, he had 6.5 in 16 games in 2025. If he shows potential this year, the Eagles won’t have to worry about upgrading their defensive line. Smith was a late first round pick in 2023 and with his extension looming, he’ll certainly find a way to maximize how much he makes after his fifth-year option expires.

New York Giants

WR Malachi Fields

The jury is still out on Malik Nabers’ recovery. He could very well be ready for Week 1 or still have a lot of mental recovery to do, even if he’s physically ready to play. If he or even Darius Slayton continue to have some injury problems in 2026, that could open the opportunity for rookie Malachi Fields to work his way into a solid role. Fields had three straight seasons with five receiving touchdowns. While his production dropped a bit after transferring to Notre Dame, he’s still a solid target. Jaxson Dart will need to use all his weapons so Fields should be a player to watch in this offense, especially if Nabers continues to have injury problems.

NFC West

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Denzel Burke (29) Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Arizona Cardinals

CB Denzel Burke

The Cardinals desperately need a defensive player to fill in the role that Budda Baker held for so many years. Walter Nolen III should be that player, but he has some health issues that will inevitably hold him back from ever reaching his full potential in my opinion. That said, Denzel Burke had a massive rookie year and if he continues to grow, could be a catalyst on this defense. He had three interceptions his rookie year with 11 passes defended and ended with a 55.6 PFF grade.

San Francisco 49ers

WR Ricky Pearsall

The 49ers need another receiver to step up in this offense. Deebo Samuel became a household name, as did Brandon Aiyuk for a little bit and even Jauan Jennings. Ricky Pearsall will finally have his chance to join San Francisco lore as the next top receiver. They drafted him to be the future star of this offense and now that the old guard is out, he’ll have a chance to take over the receiver room as the next successful wide out in the Bay area.

Los Angeles Rams

DT Braden Fiske

I am really high on Braden Fiske, as Rams fans should be. He’s on an upward trajectory and we all know how difficult it will be to live up to the potential of what Aaron Donald was as an interior defender. His rookie season he had 8.5 sacks, and that total dropped to three last year. That said, he has played every game of his NFL career so far and has recorded 74 total tackles. He’s going to be a player the Rams can rely on for quite some time, he just has hard shoes to fill in providing the interior presence Donald was.

Seattle Seahawks

S Nick Emmanwori

The Seattle Seahawks couldn’t have drafted a better cornerstone for the secondary than Nick Emmanwori. He’s a versatile safety that can play both at the line of scrimmage as well as in coverage. Remember how problematic Kam Chancellor was when he was with the Legion of Boom? That’s the type of potential Emmanwori has with the Seahawks. Mike Macdonald has drawn up a deadly defensive scheme and Emmanwori is the catalyst of this defenses success.

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