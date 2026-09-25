Falcons vs. Packers live player stats, box score and game stats for NFL Week 3

The winless Atlanta Falcons and 1-1 Green Bay Packers face off on Thursday Night Football to open Week 3 of the NFL season. Both sides need a positive boost after disappointing starts to their campaigns.

The Falcons have been in a quarterback crisis, but that could all come to an end on Thursday with the return of former No. 8 overall pick Michael Penix Jr. An injury to Tua Tagovailo and Penix's continuing recovery from last year's ACL injury forced Atlanta to rely on Cooper Rush and Jack Stand in losses to the Steelers and Panthers. Now, Penix is healthy enough to start for the first time since last November. He may not be fully up to speed, but the bar is low for improved quarterback play.

The Packers spent their first two weeks on the road and will hope to enjoy the friendly confines of Lambeau Field. They let the Vikings run rampant in the second half of their Week 1 loss. They technically bounced back with a win in Week 2 over the Jets, but that wasn't a particularly satisfying victory as a 6.5-point favorite. Green Bay trailed by 10 points in the fourth quarter and needed field goals by Trey Smack to force overtime and win the game. They need to pick up their game to prove they're a team capable of making a deep playoff run.

Green Bay is a 7.5-point favorite over Atlanta. The game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video. Keep track of the score, play-by-play and stats all from right here.

Score

Live game tracker and play-by-play

Box score: Falcons vs. Packers player stats and team stats

Game leaders and summary