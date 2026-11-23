The worst week of the year for fantasy players in 2026 was Week 11, which marked the NFL's annual bye-mageddon with six teams off. Finding enough players to fill a fantasy lineup was a difficult task, making disappointing efforts from stars like Josh Allen who were available to play tough pills to swallow.

Week 12 does offer a glimpse of normalcy as all 32 teams are in action for the first time since Week 4, although the fact we have five games set to kick off before Sunday afternoon means the time to make lineup calls is significantly shortened. Let's dive into another edition of Start, Drop Or Bench ahead of Week 12, beginning with Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen.

QB Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Allen may be a contender to win his second MVP award but he didn't deliver a strong fantasy day against a weak Miami Dolphins' team on Sunday. The Buffalo Bills may have been looking past this game to their huge Thanksgiving night showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs, winning 26-9 as Allen threw for 304 yards with a touchdown, but also threw two picks and failed to add anything on the ground.

Allen did attempt 45 passes in the game, so he could stand to take a few less dropbacks and add a few more scrambles to bolster his overall production against the Chiefs. Given the importance of this game to the AFC playoff picture, expect a much more focused effort from Allen and company, which should lead to a more typical stat line from one of the league's best quarterbacks.

Verdict: Start

RB Jaylen Warren, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Steelers have looked like a disaster the past two weeks and Warren wasn't much of a help in Sunday's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. With Aaron Rodgers looking washed, the Eagles concentrated their energy on slowing down Warren, who ran nine times for 28 yards and added two catches for one yard in a 19-16 defeat.

The output was easily the worst of the season in a fantasy sense for Warren, who needs space underneath to function at his best. With a stout Denver defense coming to town on Black Friday, it is a smart play to fade Warren this week and explore your other options in the backfield.

Verdict: Bench

RB Cam Skattebo, New York Giants

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Skattebo made headlines for backflipping at the end of the Giants' win over Jacksonville even though he said those days were over, but his fantasy managers weren't backflipping over his performance. The Jaguars limited Skattebo's production, holding him to just 34 yards on 14 carries, although he did add three catches for 14 yards to help his managers in half PPR leagues.

Fewer defenses are more stiff against the run than Jacksonville, which makes Sunday's trip to Indianapolis to take on the 3-8 Colts a good spot for a bounceback. As long as John Harbaugh continues to feature Skattebo as his lead runner he should cash in against a scuffling defense.

Verdict: Start

WR Jordyn Tyson, New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jordyn Tyson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fantasy players who held onto Tyson through his early season IR stint were jumping for joy after his explosive NFL debut, which saw a Week 10 explosion with 11 catches for 80 yards on 13 targets. Reality came harshly for Tyson backers on Sunday as he was an afterthought against the Chicago Bears, getting targeted just twice while catching one pass for six yards.

The offense shifted back in the direction of Chris Olave, who caught nine balls for 102 yards on 11 targets from Tyler Shough. Olave is a much more proven commodity and remains the alpha in the Saints' passing attack, making it tough to trust Tyson as more than a flex option against a surprisingly stingy Bengals' pass defense in Week 12.

Verdict: Bench

WR Luther Burden III, Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The final stop in this week's Start, Drop or Bench space is in the same game as we look at Burden, who had a so-so effort in his return from a bye week. The Bears' passing attack didn't do much against the Saints as Caleb Williams only threw 23 passes, completing 15 of them for 181 yards, leaving Burden with just two catches for 10 yards on three targets.

There is a reasonable explanation here for the sluggish output for Burden, whose team came off a bye and had a much more important game looming in four days against Detroit than dealing with a 3-7 Saints team. A more focused effort against a suspect Lions' pass defense should help the Bears break out again, which could lead to a much more productive Thanksgiving for Burden's fantasy managers.

Verdict: Start