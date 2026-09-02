Former NFL stars who should come out of retirement after Aaron Donald's Rams reunion

If you heard a load groan on Sunday evening, it was probably the NFL's quarterbacks all reacting to the Aaron Donald news at once.

Donald, an eight-time first-team Associated Press All-Pro and three-time AP Defensive Player of the Year, opted to ditch retirement and rejoin the Los Angeles Rams for this season. The disruptive defensive tackle teams up with Myles Garrett to wreak havoc this fall.

With Donald's return, who else would be fun to see on an NFL field again? Here are four suggestions.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown | USA TODAY Sports

4. Antonio Brown

Yes, I'm well aware of what Antonio Brown is up to these days. I also know that he can't seem to stay out of the news for all the wrong reasons. But, man, as someone who grew up rooting for the Pittsburgh Steelers, No. 84 was magnificent to watch.

From 2013-18, Brown posted more receptions (686) and receiving yards (9,145) than any receiver over a six-season span in NFL history. Another player on our list passed that particular yardage benchmark during the 2019 campaign.

If you dropped the man who nicknamed himself "Mr. Big Chest" beside maybe the most physically imposing receiver in the league — DK Metcalf — what are the odds that Brown couldn't carve himself out a role in a wideout room that also includes Michael Pittman Jr., Roman Wilson and rookie second-round pick Germie Bernard?

They're probably not that long. (All of this is probably — OK, definitely — wishful thinking from my inner 16-year-old.)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady | USA TODAY Sports

3. Tom Brady

C'mon. You know he still wants to be out there.

Have you seen the video of him, dressed in a suit and tie, instinctively reaching to put his hands in a handwarmer after tossing some passes? (Google it if not.) Did you watch the Fanatics Flag Football Classic in March?

He can still sling it.

Brady, 49, retired in 2023 after 23 campaigns, most of them with the New England Patriots, and took with him seven Super Bowl rings. These days, he serves as the lead color commentator for Fox Sports and owns a minority ownership stake in the Las Vegas Raiders.

Brady said in March that he has discussed a potential comeback with the NFL, saying, "They don't like that idea very much. We explored a lot of different things." He added that he's happily retired.

I wouldn't empty my savings to bet on a Brady return, but the guy did kind of give up his marriage to unretire.

Say the Raiders deal with injuries behind center. Would Brady at least think about selling off his franchise investment to buckle his chinstrap for one more go?

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones | USA TODAY Sports

2. Julio Jones

If the Atlanta Falcons are really going to make fans watch either Michael Penix Jr. or Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback, they owe it to them to drop in a touch of nostalgia, too.

Jones, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame All-2010s Team, called it quits in April 2025, at 36 years old.

By the time Jones was done in Atlanta, after 10 go-rounds, he owned Falcons all-time records for receiving yards (12,896) and receptions (848). He spent one season each with the Tennessee Titans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Philadelphia Eagles, totaling 66 receptions for 807 yards and six touchdowns over his final three seasons.

Atlanta signed No. 1 receiver Drake London to a four-year, $141 million deal in June. Neither Olamide Zaccheaus nor Jahan Dotson, the Falcons' other projected starters at wideouts, had more than 350 receiving yards last season.

Bring No. 11 back.

Pat McAfee records a segment of The Pat McAfee Show | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. Pat McAfee

Pat McAfee is everywhere but on the milk carton in your fridge. You know, it is pretty hard to lose track of him.

The ex-Indianapolis Colts punter, 39, hosts his daily show on ESPN, is a huge draw on "College GameDay," has stepped into the WWE ring and even released his debut album last month.

He might as well fit in some time to return to his roots, too.

McAfee, a first-team Associated Press All-Pro in 2014, averaged 46.4 yards per punt for his eight-year career. He led the league in that same category (49.3) in 2016, his final go-round.

I honestly don't doubt that McAfee could be standing on desks while making college football picks on Saturdays before jetting over to suit up on Sundays.