Giants, Packers and more trade suitors who can save Ashton Jeanty from Raiders purgatory

Sunday was not kind to Ashton Jeanty, despite the Las Vegas Raiders' 38-33 victory over the New York Jets. Jeanty was lampooned for trash talking the Jets defense pregame; head coach Klint Kubiak responded by effectively benching the former first-round pick. Jeanty recorded two carries on the afternoon, compared to 25 for rookie Mike Washington Jr.

While Jeanty made up some production in the pass game, with three receptions for 64 yards, he was largely an afterthought in a Las Vegas offense that isn't exactly overflowing with talent. A top-10 pick, in just his second NFL season, Jeanty should be more involved. Clearly the new coaches in Sin City aren't keen on his development. Perhaps a trade would benefit all parties. Here's who might want him.

New York Giants

Cam Skattebo - New York Giants | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The New York Giants aren't necessarily wanting for talent at running back, but it's hard to trust Cam Skattebo to stay healthy — or more accurately, to keep himself healthy. Skattebo's battering ram approach is highly entertaining and often effective, but it leaves him vulnerable to copious bumps and bruises.

Skattebo is a tremendous pass-catcher and his physicality could play better in a change-of-pace role. Jeanty is quite effective in the receiving department as well; plus, him and Skattebo are both NFL sophomores, on the same developmental timeline. This is the chance for New York to buy low on the most prized college running back in years, potentially forming one of the NFL's best backfield duos for the foreseeable future. What a nice gift for Jaxson Dart upon his return next season.

Green Bay Packers

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Josh Jacobs' not-so-triumphant return hasn't really helped the Green Bay Packers' run game; he's averaging 2.3 yards per carry. The Packers rank dead last in the NFL with 2.9 yards per carry as a collective.

Jeanty is not a magical elixir to fix all of Green Bay's woes. The offensive line is the main problem, with Jordan Love forced to air it out under pressure constantly and relentlessly to keep the Packers offense chugging. Love can play that brand of football better than most, but it's not a sustainable recipe for success. Especially when Green Bay's defense is its own source of problems.

That said, talent does matter. Jeanty has the juice to give the Packers an edge they currently lack. He can also give Love a pressure-release valve closer to the line of scrimmage as a receiver, so the benefits are manifold.

Cincinnati Bengals

Chase Brown - Cincinnati Bengals | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cincinnati Bengals rank 28th in rushing this season, ahead of only Green Bay and the Raiders. Clearly, Las Vegas does not view Jeanty as the solution to what ails them. Cincinnati very well might. It's rare for a 22-year-old with Jeanty's talent and pedigree to even approach availability on the trade front. He could benefit from all the talent on Cincinnati's roster.

Much like Green Bay (and even Vegas), the Bengals' offensive line is a problem. One Jeanty would need to contend with. That said, Chase Brown (3.5 YPA) clearly is not built to shoulder a primary burden out of the backfield. Joe Burrow demands the sort of schematic attention that can open up the run game for a special running back. If Jeanty can earn a steady diet, the seas may just part. The Bengals put up points as well as any team in the NFL.

Houston Texans

David Montgomery - Houston Texans | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Let's move down the list: 27th in rushing this season are the Houston Texans. David Montgomery does not shoulder all the blame, but he deserves a significant portion of it. The veteran has clearly lost a step, averaging 2.7 yards per carry. Woody Marks, in his sophomore NFL campaign, hasn't performed much better as the second in command. The Texans' issues run deep, but this offense desperately needs a shot in the arm. CJ Stroud is not untalented, but he's also not going to win games purely on his own star-power.

This is a chance for Houston to find a long-term staple behind Stroud, with Jeanty providing the sort of three-down utility and dynamism the Texans' current backfield can't hope to replicate. The Texans would need to improve the offensive line and resurrect their lights-out defense from last season, but Jeanty no doubt helps. This move is about growth in the future, too, and it's time for Houston to start thinking beyond just this season.

Seattle Seahawks

Zach Charbonnet - Seattle Seahawks | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seattle Seahawks rank 17th in rushing yards, but 24th in efficiency at 3.9 yards per carry. The difference compared to last season, with Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III in the backfield, couldn't be more stark. The hope is that Zach Charbonnet's return from the IR can awaken the Seahawks' run game, but the Seahawks are missing Walker's game-changing presence.

Jeanty probably won't replicate Walker's production one-for-one. But he's a dangerous, mutli-faceted weapon, who'd benefit from a bit of winning DNA. Leaving Kubiak's scheme for the offense Kubiak left behind would be ironic, but it'd be all the sweeter of Jeanty can find new life in the Pacific Northwest.

The Seahawks need a solid run game to take the pressure off of Sam Darnold, who has looked out of sorts all season. Seattle is still on the Super Bowl radar, but their spot among the hierarchy of contenders will only get more precarious without meaningful change.