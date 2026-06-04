How the Bengals, Packers and more NFL teams will replace huge free agency losses

The NFL offseason has been a wild one. There have been chaotic trades, big offseason signings and most importantly, teams desperately trying to win the arms race to remain playoff contenders. Teams like the Cincinnati Bengals were quick in making big offseason swings, adding Dexter Lawrence and Boye Mafe. They’re one of a few teams that had to find immediate replacements. For the ones that haven’t yet, well, there are quite a few free agents that could give them immediate replacements for some of their big losses.

Baltimore Ravens

Former Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Offseason loss: Tyler Linderbaum

Replacement: Joel Bitonio

This isn’t the perfect replacement, but it is an ideal one, as the Baltimore Ravens need help on the interior of their offensive line. Linderbaum is in Las Vegas and while Bitonio is a guard rather than a center, it will give them a boost, especially with Vega Ioane coming in as a rookie. Bitonio is 35 years old so the Ravens shouldn’t expect much. That said, they do get a bit of a boost by adding Bitonio to their offensive line for nothing more than depth.

Buffalo Bills

Offseason loss: CB Taron Johnson

Replacement: CB Chidobe Awuzie

The Buffalo Bills have had rough cornerback luck since Tre’Davious White got hurt a few years back. Max Hairston was their first round pick in 2025 and he had an injury-filled rookie season. The Bills did draft Davison Igbinosun, but with their luck drafting corners, they need veteran depth. That’s exactly what Chidobe Awuzie would be. He fizzled out after a breakout season in 2021 with the Cincinnati Bengals, but he could be a solid veteran for this secondary to replace Taron Johnson.

Cincinnati Bengals

Bengals defensive end Boye Mafe | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Offseason loss: Trey Hendrickson

Replacement: EDGE Boye Mafe

The Bengals were swift in finding a replacement for Trey Hendrickson. They knew they weren’t bringing him back after an offseason filled with holdouts last year. That also makes it better they had an efficient replacement already in mind. Boye Mafe is a solid replacement, considering he won a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks last year. There’s a lot of hype around the Bengals this year and a lot of that is because they address their defense. The Hendrickson void has been filled and that’s a step in the right direction.

Cleveland Browns

Offseason loss: EDGE Myles Garrett

Replacement: EDGE Cameron Jordan

OK, hear me out on this one. The Browns were wise to get a really good contingency plan in Jared Verse as part of the deal to trade Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams. That said, Verse isn’t going to replace 23 sacks in one season. Adding Cameron Jordan, a veteran pass rusher coming off a 10.5-sack season isn’t a bad idea. That gives them some insurance on the defensive line while also adding a productive veteran. This team is young so I see the thought process against adding Jordan, who’s 37 years old. It’s not a bad option though for immediate help.

Denver Broncos

Offseason loss: LB Dre Greenlaw

Replacement: LB Bobby Wagner

Linebacker Bobby Wagner | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Broncos are in the middle of their championship window and the best way to not waste that is to make sure they don’t have any holes on their team. I wouldn’t say their linebacker room has holes, but at the same time, if you can add a player like Bobby Wagner, you can’t ignore that. Wagner is still playing at a high level and could be a key player on their defense, especially after Dre Greenlaw didn’t have the season Denver was hoping for. It’s a reach, but this defense is too good to not add another good player that could help them win a championship.

Indianapolis Colts

Offseason loss: WR Michael Pittman

Replacement: Tyreek Hill

This is a long shot, but it might just be worth it. Daniel Jones is coming off a torn Achilles and while Tyreek Hill is coming off a major knee injury himself, landing Hill could take this Colts offense to that next level. The Colts depleted their offensive weapons so turning to a player like Hill that could still be explosive might not be a bad idea. This is a move that’s swinging for the fences. If it works out, it will be the lynchpin of this offense. If it doesn’t, it could backfire and ultimately keep this offense from having the success it wants.

Kansas City Chiefs

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Offseason loss: JuJu Smith-Schuster

Replacement: Deebo Samuel

This feels like too obvious of a move for Kansas City to pass up on. I say this because they need receiver help badly and with Samuel’s ability to create both out of the backfield and as a receiver, it could be what gives this offense life. Patrick Mahomes had to do a lot last season and it ultimately led to him getting knocked out with an injury. They already beefed up their running back room with Kenneth Walker III and now adding Samuel would mean Mahomes has real receiver help. Until Rashee Rice gets his off-the-field version of himself figured out, he’ll be a liability. Xavier Worthy is still a work in progress so getting immediate help is the only thing that will begin to solve these offensive woes.

Green Bay Packers

Offseason loss: EDGE Rashan Gary

Replacement: EDGE Jadeveon Clowney

The Packers have been moving off cap space this offseason and Rashan Gary was one of those pieces on the move. As a result, a veteran free agent is likely the move and Jadeveon Clowney isn’t a bad option at all. Clowney has hopped around the NFL quite a bit the last few years. It would be a good move to add Clowney to pair with Parsons. When Clowney was paired with an elite pass rusher in Myles Garrett in Cleveland for two seasons, he compiled 11 sacks in 26 games. He had 8.5 sacks in 13 games in Dallas in 2025. The Packers could get immediate help in their pass rush while also giving them a defense worth something. They can’t pass that up.

Los Angeles Chargers

Offseason loss: OG Zion Johnson

Replacement: Kevin Zeitler

The Chargers decided to revamp their entire offensive line. They cut a lot of depth and starting caliber players so they need to find a way to continue to replenish that. Kevin Zeitler is old, but could be a decent interim piece. The Chargers have to not only compete in the AFC West, but need to be serious playoff contenders. Making the playoffs just isn’t good enough now, they need to win in the playoffs. Zeitler doesn’t necessarily make the Chargers a better team, but they need to make sure they don’t regress with yet another pivotal season ahead for Justin Herbert.

Philadelphia Eagles

Defensive end Joey Bosa | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Offseason loss: EDGE Jaelan Phillips

Replacement: EDGE Joey Bosa

The Philadelphia Eagles have to figure out how to patch this defense together. While Jaelan Phillips wasn’t the producer Josh Sweat was, the Eagles need to figure out who will handle the pass rush this upcoming season. In the meantime, Joey Bosa is a short term solution. Bosa spent a season in Buffalo where he finished with five sacks and five forced fumbles. Yes, Bosa is aging and at the end of his career, but it doesn’t dispute he could provide enough of a presence to improve this defense.

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