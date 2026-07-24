The Kansas City Chiefs have long been rumored to be interested in a reunion with Tyreek Hill on a cheap deal that would both give the team another needed perimeter weapon and bring back all those nostalgic moments from glory days gone by. But Hill is also recovering from major knee surgery, and the latest update on his status might just end that feel-good dream once and for all.

Hill provided an update earlier this week, stating he has essentially no power in his reconstructed leg.

"So it's about 10 months after doing two surgeries. My left leg is the one that I injured. I have no power in my left leg at all, so I'm trying to regain all the power back in my left leg. But it's one day at a time,” Hill said, per an NFL.com story.

It's unclear how seriously Kansas City was truly considering this given that his timeline for recovery had been creeping toward the midway point in the season, but now it feels like a reunion is out the door entirely. The attention for the Chiefs should now shift toward finding realistic options to beef up their still-thin receiver room. While all their eggs weren’t in the Hill basket to begin with, he’s probably no longer a dark-horse weapon for this offense.

Stefon Diggs should be priority No. 1 for the Chiefs

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I’m curious what the hesitation is for the Chiefs in bringing in Stefon Diggs. They need a lot of receiver help. Maybe they have faith that Rashee Rice will be the No. 1 option they’ve been seeking since they traded Hill to the Miami Dolphins, but whether they view him as that or not, they can’t neglect adding more help for Patrick Mahomes and this offense. Xavier Worthy still needs time to develop, and the team can’t waste what could be their last chance at a Super Bowl run being overly patient.

Kansas City has turned to the veteran market over the last few years seeking receiver depth, but none of their previous swings have worked out — which would help explain their hesitancy about Diggs. But what he would add to this receiver room is stability. He had a 1,000-yard season in 2025 with the New England Patriots, helping them to the Super Bowl, and had seven straight 1,000-yard seasons before he got injured in Houston in 2024.

I don’t know if the Chiefs will be interested in trading for a receiver at this point in the offseason, because they may not view it as a dire need, but you can’t ignore what Diggs would give Mahomes and this offense. At worst, he’s the No. 2 receiving option to Rice. At best, he’s the No. 1 target, elevates this offense and gives them really good depth.

Why doing nothing at receiver isn’t an option for the Kansas City Chiefs

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Kansas City can’t simply do nothing at this point. Even if they were holding out hope that Hill could be an option in the middle of the season, that was a move they could have made. Now that it seems that Hill is off the table, and they can’t keep things the way they currently are. What made the Chiefs so dangerous during their Super Bowl runs was the fact that Mahomes was a wizard and Hill was a constant big-play threat. If Travis Kelce weren’t in the twilight of his career, maybe they could get away with the current situation. But over the last two seasons, Kelce hasn’t really had the traditional impact we’re used to seeing from him.

He hasn’t reached the 1,000-yard mark in any of the last three seasons and he'll be 37 soon after the season starts. To put pressure on him to be a primary contributor on this offense isn’t fair. Another free agent option could be Deebo Samuel; Because he’s a Swiss army knife type of player who can move all around the field, I wouldn’t be surprised to see Eric Bienemy and Andy Reid find a way to manipulate this offense with Samuel.

The only other option for Kansas City would be to lean into the trade deadline market, but by then they have to hope they’re still competitive. The Chiefs have to face Denver’s defense twice a year as well as a dangerous Los Angeles Chargers team. For a while, those were guaranteed wins for Kansas City; now they’re tossups. That’s exactly why being complacent isn’t an option.

Hill is out of the picture, almost certainly, for good. Now they need a backup to their backup plan if they want one last ride at a championship.

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