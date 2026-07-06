Predicting where Tyreek Hill, Stefon Diggs and the best NFL free agents will eventually signs

One veteran wide receiver could reunite with his original franchise while another pairs with a fellow superstar to chase a elusive title.

The remaining names, like Stefon Diggs and Tyreek Hill, carry notable risks but also the potential to deliver game-changing contributions in 2026.

We are in the dregs of NFL free agency, with training camp right around the corner and only a handful of noteworthy names still available to sign — almost all of them with significant concerns, either injury-related or otherwise.

While there is a reason the names on this list are still available, all of them are talented enough to help push a contender to that next level in 2026. From Pro Bowl wide receivers, to a dominant pass-rusher and an equally excellent pass protector, here are the best remaining free agents and their predicated landing spots:

WR Tyreek Hill: Kansas City Chiefs

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This still feels like a no-brainer. Tyreek Hill spent the first six years of his career in Kansas City — and was a Pro Bowler every season. He put up north of 1,000 yards in four of those seasons as Patrick Mahomes' favorite long-range target.

Hill is coming off of major knee surgery and he's past his prime, but if there's still any gas in the tank, he's faster than 95 percent of NFL wide receivers. That speed gives him an extra advantage with Mahomes throwing the football. Whereas Hill's success was dependent on scheme (and health) with Tua Tagovailoa in Miami, Hill can go off-script with Mahomes. There's more explosive upside on any given snap.

The Chiefs' wide receiver room is currently dependent upon Rashee Rice, who just got out of prison, and Xavier Worthy, a Hill-lite speedster who has struggled to live up to expectations as a first-round pick. Mahomes needs somebody other than an aging Travis Kelce to consistently throw the football to. Hill would have the chance to author a successful final chapter in KC.

WR Stefon Diggs: Baltimore Ravens

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Stefon Diggs went for 1,013 receiving yards and four touchdowns last season in New England, becoming a critical part of the Patriots' unexpected, ahead-of-schedule Super Bowl appearance. Age and locker room concerns are valid, but at 32, it feels like Diggs still has enough in the tank to help a contender. Especially if he's not asked to lead the wide receiver room.

The most successful years of Diggs' career came next to Josh Allen in Buffalo, but he never reached the mountaintop. There's a certain poetry to now teaming up with Lamar Jackson, perhaps Allen's greatest peer and another future Hall of Fame quarterback who is looking to break through in the postseason.

Baltimore has a solid WR1 in the speedy Zay Flowers, but Diggs can flank Rashod Bateman as a potent secondary option. He's not longer breaking plays open with top-end speed, but Diggs is a tried and true red zone threat with the physicality and technique to deliver tough catches in traffic. He brings name-brand firepower to a Ravens offense in dire need of it.

WR Deebo Samuel: Atlanta Falcons

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Deebo Samuel, now 30, has undoubtedly lost a step, but he's still a useful gadget receiver who can add valuable wrinkles to any offensive coordinator's playbook. The Falcons are a bit light in proven receivers behind Drake London. Jahan Dotson and Olamide Zaccheaus have their strengths, but Samuel is a more established No. 2 option, with a unique ability to line up all over the field and function as a runner.

Whether it's Michael Penix or Tua Tagovailoa lining up under center for the Falcons, they will need to scheme up quick-hitting passes and rely on their receivers to create advantages after the catch. Samuel is quite successful on slants and other intermediate routes. That he can also fold into the backfield and offer a unique optionality next to Bijan Robinson, another highly versatile playmaker, only increases the appeal for Atlanta.

The Falcons are hoping to turn the page with Kevin Stefanski on the sidelines. He was the best coach in the open market and he chose Atlanta for a reason. The NFC South is as wide-open and winnable as ever. Samuel still has the ability to move the needle in a positive direction.

DE Joey Bosa: San Francisco 49ers

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Joey Bosa and Nick Bosa, together again? Another obvious landing spot. The Niners need help on the edge and Bosa is only a year removed from his fifth Pro Bowl nod. He started 15 games for the Bills in 2025, picking up five sacks and an NFL-leading five forced fumbles. He hit the quarterback 16 times. He can still apply relentless pressure.

Teaming up with his brother in the cherry on top. San Francisco's defense could take a step back without Robert Saleh calling plays, but few teams more consistently maximize their talent on both ends. Bosa's services are not in demand like they once were, clearly, but as a supplementary piece next to Nick Bosa — not to mention other high-profile pass rushers like Fred Warner and 2025 first-round pick Mykel Williams — the older Bosa brother can still render a significant impact.

Bosa occupies arguably the weakest position on the Niners' defensive line, so there are reasons beyond the sentimental to make this happen. San Francisco has a real chance to contend in the NFC, which feels totally wide open yet again.

OT Taylor Decker: Los Angeles Rams

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Taylor Decker is 32 years old with a potentially chronic shoulder problem. He has also openly flirted with retirement. If he does return for at least one more season, however, he is far and away the best offensive lineman left in free agency. For the Rams, a team all-in on a short window with Matthew Stafford and in need of more support up front, it's hard to ask for a better target.

Alaric Jackson was arrested on domestic violence charges this summer, and while he won't face felony conviction, that created more uncertainty at an already-flimsy position for the Rams. It is a serious charge and Jackson has faced league suspension for off-field actions in the past.

Decker probably won't sign anywhere unless he believes there is a real chance to win a ring. The Rams are, on paper, the best football team in the country, with a reigning MVP under center and a who's-who collection of playmakers around him. It should not take too much convincing.

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