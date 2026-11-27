The Dallas Cowboys had a prime opportunity to get back into the NFC East race on Thursday against a reeling Philadelphia Eagles team starting Joe Milton at quarterback. For much of the game, it looked like the Cowboys would do just that, but the Eagles outscored the Cowboys 22-7 in the fourth quarter, eking out a 39-38 victory. Now, the team drops to 5-7 on the season, and the New York Giants now feel like they're fully in the driver's seat to win the division.

Thursday was bad, but if the Cowboys can't figure some things out going forward, it could wind up being only the start of a really bad stretch.

The Dallas Cowboys could be in big trouble

The Cowboys are about to hit a pretty rough patch of their schedule. The team's next two games are road contests against the Seahawks and Rams, and while both teams are disappointing this season, Dallas is in trouble against them because of how badly the Cowboys defense has been playing. Maybe Sam Darnold has regressed and maybe Matthew Stafford is without his two best receivers, but the Cowboys defense has just been so porous that those things don't really matter.

Just look at Thursday. I'm sure no one expected Milton to play like he did, but the Cowboys were unable to do anything to slow him down. Just look at how his stats compare to those of his first two starts this season.

Completion Percentage Passing Yards Touchdown Passes Average of first two starts 52.7 155 0 Starts against Dallas 67.7 331 3

Milton looked like a completely different guy against this defense. While Dallas has made moves this season to improve on that end, it's clear those moves have only helped marginally at best. The secondary in particular remains an issue, with Dallas having allowed the most passing and the second-most touchdown passes in the NFL this season.

(It also can't be great for the overall morale of this team to suffer a collapse like that in a game that you really, really needed.)

After these next two games, Dallas returns home, but it's to face the Jaguars, one of the AFC's top teams. Based on how this defense has looked, it's really hard to imagine the Cowboys going better than 1-2 in that stretch, which basically puts the team out of contention before the final two games of the season even arrive. Basically, for those games against the Giants and Commanders to actually mean something, Dallas has to figure out its pass defense so that it can somehow win two of the next three games.

Ultimately, the Cowboys have the exact same issue in 2026 that they had in 2025: Dak Prescott has the weapons to score a ton of points, but the defense can't get pressure on the front end or force misses on the back end, and it results in a lot of high-scoring defeats. With the loss to Philly also now giving the team basically no margin for error, it's hard to see how these issues don't keep compounding until Dallas finds itself eliminated from the playoffs and once again staring down a crucial offseason.