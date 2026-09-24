Is Jayden Reed playing tonight? Packers injury report with WR room thinning

It's been an uneven start to the 2026 season for the Green Bay Packers, who were blown out by Carson Wentz and the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1 and narrowly squeaked by the New York Jets in Week 2. They're 1-1, but they were dangerously close to falling to 0-2, and have all kinds of holes. Most of them are on the offensive side of the ball.

For that reason, Jayden Reed's injury is particularly concerning. The last thing the Packers need is for a key player in their offense to miss any sort of time, yet that's exactly what's going to happen ahead of their Thursday Night Football bout against the Atlanta Falcons.

Is Jayden Reed playing today? Packers injury update with Green Bay's receiver ruled out

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Reed, who has not practiced all week due to a neck injury, was ruled out on Wednesday by the Packers, and ultimately, it remains to be seen as to when he might return. In fact, head coach Matt LaFleur said that he doesn't even know if Reed will return at all.

Matt LaFleur said it’s too early to tell if Jayden Reed (neck) will return this season.



He’s still undergoing tests. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) September 22, 2026

This is a startling revelation, as Reed, who was stretchered off in Sunday's Week 2 game after suffering the neck injury, is a very important player on the Packers' team. The Packers lost Romeo Doubs, their leading receiver in 2025, to free agency, hoping Reed could pick up some of his slack. Instead, the Packers have a banged-up offensive line, no Doubs and no Reed heading into a pivotal Week 3 matchup.

With Reed ruled out, here's a look at what their receiver room looks like. Warning: it isn't exactly pretty.

Packers WR depth chart with Jayden Reed out

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the past, the knock on the Packers' wide receiver room was that it was deep but lacked high-end talent. Well, now, the wide receiver room still lacks that high-end talent, but it also doesn't have the same depth that it did, as evidenced by their depth chart for Thursday's contest.

Position Player WR1 Christian Watson WR2 Matthew Golden WR3 Skyy Moore WR4 Bo Melton WR5 J. Michael Sturdivant

Christian Watson had a massive 147-yard and two-touchdown game in Week 1, but continued to show that he's remarkably inconsistent by recording four receptions on 11 targets for 41 yards. Watson can have huge games, but he's also prone to the occasional no-show. Matthew Golden is another receiver who had a big Week 1 (6 receptions, 95 yards) but didn't do as well in Week 2 (4 receptions, 58 yards). The Packers will need at least one of these guys to really step up without Reed.

What'll be interesting to see is if the Packers can get contributions from anyone else. Skyy Moore and Bo Melton have combined for three receptions and 16 yards on six targets this season, and rookie J. Michael Sturdivant hasn't seen the field. That doesn't exactly inspire much confidence.

There's a good chance that the Packers will be relying heavily on Marshawn Lloyd in the running game and Tucker Kraft in the passing attack. That should be enough to beat a Falcons team that looks even worse than the Packers do, but if Reed is out beyond Week 3, trade talks might need to heat up.