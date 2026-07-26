It took Patrick Mahomes one training camp highlight to restore Chiefs dynasty talk

No need to be concerned with Patrick Mahomes' recovery from his torn ACL injury. A video clip surfaced of the QB rolling out to his left, planting on the same leg he injured in Week 15 last year and throwing a nice pass on the run. It’s the sort of vintage Mahomes play that makes him such a devastating threat. And the fact that he’s making those plays once again, albeit a training camp atmosphere, should give Kansas City Chiefs fans relief with Week 1 still a month and a half away.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes rolling to his left in a throwing drill pic.twitter.com/t5vF6lqyda — Jesse Newell (@jessenewell) July 26, 2026

Of course, getting to game speed could be a different test, but for now, Chiefs fans can feel much more optimistic than they did pre-camp. Kansas City still has a lot to figure out with this offense, but not having to worry about Mahomes’ recovery is a huge step forward.

Patrick Mahomes training camp clip proves Kansas City Chiefs are still dangerous

Kansas City Chiefs Training Camp | Jamie Squire/GettyImages

The one thing this clip does for NFL fans is prove the Chiefs dynasty still has life. His stock might be at an all-time low, but a healthy Mahomes is still a historically dangerous quarterback to face — and this year could be one of his last, best chances to win a Super Bowl. This team is still good enough to compete, and Mahomes at his best is good enough to carry them regardless of who his weapons are. Travis Kelce is getting older, and they still need to see what their young core is going to look like, but there’s new life in Kansas City.

Training camp will be important to get Mahomes ready to rock after a long layoff, and to see which young players step up. No. 15 looking good in recovery puts even more pressure on Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy. Rice has played just 12 games over the last two years due to suspensions and injuries. If the Chiefs are going to be good, they’ll need him to look like he did his rookie season. As for Worthy, he just has to simply take it to that next level. He’s shown flashes of being a top-tier player, he just hasn’t been that yet. This year, the Kansas City need him to turn into either a reliable No. 2 option or a player that can be a true No. 1 threat.

Will the Chiefs be a threat in the AFC in 2026?

Denver Broncos minicamp at the Broncos Park | RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images/GettyImages

The Chiefs’ biggest threat to winning the AFC West is the Denver Broncos. The Broncos have one of the best defenses in the NFL already and they added Jaylen Waddle this offseason to an already dangerous offense. Kansas City shouldn’t struggle in the division otherwis, with the Los Angeles Chargers not really posing a true threat and the Las Vegas Raiders still rebuilding. As far as the AFC as a whole, though, the Chiefs aren’t quite the easy contenders they usually are.

The New England Patriots are still the top dog in the AFC after bringing back their entire team and adding some key weapons around Drake Maye as well. The Buffalo Bills and the Baltimore Ravens are both in the mix as always, though Mahomes has always figured out how to outduel Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson when it counts. The Cincinnati Bengals are a team to watch that could gain some traction. Other than that, the rest of the AFC still feels a step behind the Chiefs.

Seeing Mahomes’ recovery going well so early just reassures Chiefs fans that they’re not completely washed yet. Unless looks are deceiving, Mahomes is just fine. The question is will he be good enough to keep this team competitive by himself. The addition of Kenneth Walker III is going to be huge for this offense, as the wear and tear on Mahomes last season probably contributed to him ultimately getting hurt.

Kansas City needs more than just Mahomes to contend in the AFC and for a Super Bowl. They’ll need the revamped defense to still be elite, and they’ll need unproven offensive playmakers to step up. The Chiefs got an encouraging sign; now it’s time to see if they’re back, or if this dynasty is truly over.

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