Jaguars vs. Ravens live player stats, box score and match stats for Thursday Night Football in NFL Week 9

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Baltimore Ravens began the season as Super Bowl hopefuls, but they meet on Thursday night to kick off NFL Week 9 at M&T Bank Stadium trending in very, very different directions. The Jags are three games clear in the AFC South at 5-2, fresh off a 42-7 demolition of the Indianapolis Colts. Trevor Lawrence playing as soundly as he ever has thanks to WR1 Parker Washington and an efficient ground game, and when you add in a ferocious defense, Jacksonville might have the most balanced roster in the entire league.

The Ravens, meanwhile, just lost Lamar Jackson to injury again in last weekend's loss to the Buffalo Bills, this time likely for the remainder of the season. At 4-4, Baltimore is on the verge of getting left behind in the AFC North race, and now they have to hope that third-string rookie Joe Fagnano can get the ball into the hands of Zay Flowers and Derrick Henry enough to keep this banged-up offense afloat.

While Thursday night games can sometimes be hit or miss in terms of the offensive output, Lawrence and the Jags feel like a pretty good bet to put some big numbers on the scoreboard against a fading Ravens defense. Can Baltimore's offense be viable with Fagnano at quarterback, or will he take his star skill players down with him? Fantasy managers are anxious to find out the answer, and fans can follow along with all of the Jaguars vs. Ravens player and game stats below as we track every second of the game live with play-by-play and more.

Score

Live game tracker and play-by-play

Box score: Jaguars vs. Ravens player stats and team stats

Game leaders and summary