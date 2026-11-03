Ranking Lamar Jackson's best trade destinations if the Ravens can't reach an extension

There's a non-zero chance that Lamar Jackson has taken his last snap with the Baltimore Ravens. Is this likely? No, but Jackson's season is in jeopardy after he suffered a major thumb injury in Week 8, and he's only under contract through the 2027 season. In an ideal world, the Baltimore Ravens will extend him and keep him in town for the foreseeable future — but also in an ideal world, an extension would've already been reached. Odds are, another injury-riddled year will only make it tougher for the two sides to come together.

If (and right now, it's a big "if") Jackson and the Ravens can't agree on an extension, Baltimore will need to consider a trade. Losing him for nothing this offseason would be catastrophic. With that in mind, here's a look at seven teams that might be interested in acquiring Jackson, ranked by desirability for the two-time MVP who has a no-trade clause, as well as what the Ravens can expect to receive in return.

7. Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not only is Jackson from south Florida, but Florida has no state income tax, which is good for his pockets. These factors, combined with the fact that he'd be joining a team on a clean slate with minimal pressure, can be appealing. The Miami Dolphins even have all of their future draft picks, so the Ravens might be able to find a deal to their liking.

I just don't know if Jackson coming back "home" is appealing enough when better teams would surely become calling. And I have my doubts that the Dolphins, a team with holes everywhere, would be willing to trade multiple first-rounders and other assets for Jackson.

6. Arizona Cardinals

From an off-field perspective, the Arizona Cardinals make a lot of sense. Arizona is lovely in the winter, much like Florida, and Jackson would avoid the blistering summer heat in the desert. From an on-field perspective, though, is this really the right fit for Jackson or the Cardinals?

From Jackson's perspective, the Cardinals do have Trey McBride (which is great for a quarterback who loves to throw to tight ends) and they have Jeremiyah Love, a running back with a ton of talent. But their No. 1 receiver is Michael Wilson, their offensive line is not very good, their defense is laughably bad and the NFC West is loaded. Even with Jackson, there's a good chance this team would finish last in the division in 2027. Why bother trading multiple draft picks and paying him absurd money, then? They might as well try to find their quarterback savior in the upcoming NFL Draft. The Cardinals have more to offer than the Dolphins, but not by much.

5. Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The odds of the Tennessee Titans trading for Jackson are probably slim for a couple of reasons. Not only is their roster so far away from competing, but this is also Cam Ward's second year in the NFL after being selected first overall in 2025. As disappointing as he's been, will Tennessee really give up on him? I'd be surprised, and even if they do, I'd be surprised if Jackson would want to go to Tennessee.

With all of that being said, the Titans avoid the bottom spot on this list because they just acquired a couple of first-round picks from the Chicago Bears in the Jeffery Simmons trade. The Titans now have four first-round picks across the next two years, so a package consisting of a combination of some of those plus Ward would be awfully appealing for Baltimore. I just don't know how eager they'll be, and would be shocked if Jackson wants to go there.

4. Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles are a weird inclusion, but hear me out. As FanSided's Jason La Canfora noted even before his season-ending injury, Jalen Hurts' play has declined since leading them to a Super Bowl victory, and Howie Roseman is not one to shy away from changes when the result becomes stale. The Eagles also have a ton of draft picks at their disposal, with three first-rounders and three second-rounders across the next two years.

The Eagles have pieces the Ravens would want, and given how things have gone over the past couple of years, they might be willing to push in their chips and make this massive change. The Eagles would also likely be appealing to Jackson, given their history of winning and guys like DeVonta Smith and Saquon Barkley for him to lean on. Do I believe this will happen? No. I think they won't be quick to give up on Hurts, who is still a very good player. I can't fully rule it out, though.

3. Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Minnesota Vikings are 6-1 despite dealing with mostly poor quarterback play from Kyler Murray, and they went 9-8 last season despite getting starts from the likes of JJ McCarthy and Max Brosmer. Their ability to win in spite of lackluster quarterback play has to have the organization wondering how good they'd be if they went from Murray to Jackson. How eager will they be to make this happen, though?

Trading for Jackson would mean parting with a haul of draft picks and paying him historic amounts of money. This could result in the supporting cast around Jackson taking a bit of a hit, so how open would the Vikings be to making that happen? I think of the teams on this list, the Vikings should be the most aggressive. Will they be, though? They seem to be fine with their mediocre-to-bad options.

2. New York Jets

The New York Jets are a sneaky-good fit here. Not only are they in the unique position of having three first-round picks in the upcoming NFL Draft, but if the season ended today, all three would be in the top 10 — making them incredibly valuable assets. From the Ravens' perspective, I'm not sure if there's a team I'd want to deal with more than the Jets, and I don't know if there will be a team more desperate to land a proven star quarterback than New York.

And they're not bad from Jackson's perspective, either. Their history is bad, but their roster is on the rise, thanks largely to an underrated skill-position group led by the likes of Garrett Wilson, Breece Hall, Braelon Allen and Adonai Mitchell. With a new coach, the current Jets would be more like 4-4 or even 5-3 rather than 2-6, so imagine how good they could be with Jackson? Plus, for Jackson, how cool would it be to be the reason this franchise gets back on track? Wouldn't he be somewhat intrigued by that?

1. Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For a variety of reasons, I don't know if there's a better fit than the Atlanta Falcons. Their skill position group (Drake London, Bijan Robinson, Kyle Pitts) is supremely talented, the offensive line is good and the NFC South is the easiest division in football to win. From Atlanta's perspective, it's clear that Michael Penix Jr. isn't the answer, so why not build what could be the most dynamic offense in football by trading for Jackson?

The Falcons have a unique combination of being close to winning now, having skill position talent for Jackson to play with (good for Jackson), and the desire (and assets necessary) to get a deal done (good for the Ravens). If he is going to be traded, keep an eye on Atlanta as his landing spot.