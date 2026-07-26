Jimmy Garoppolo reunion could end one Patriots rookie's career before it began

One rookie’s future with the team now hinges on whether New England prioritizes immediate help over long-term development.

The Patriots need a reliable backup to Drake Maye, and Garoppolo offers far more experience than their current option.

He's back, maybe. After contemplating retirement this offseason, veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is reportedly willing to play this season in the right situation. And while we've heard that already this offseason from a different retired quarterback, the Garoppolo situation seems like one where Jimmy G might actually end up signing with a team.

One obvious option for where he could go? Somewhere he's been before. Not the Los Angeles Rams, who spent a first-round pick on Ty Simpson, but his first NFL stomping grounds: the New England Patriots.

Why Jimmy G makes sense in New England

Aug 19, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) calls a play at the line of scrimmage during the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Patriots have an MVP-caliber starting quarterback in Drake Maye. What's more, Maye has a lot of NFL action in front of him, as he's entering just his third season in the league. I bring his youth up because the Patriots don't need a developmental prospect behind Maye at this time. Instead, they need a veteran presence who can help him grow more and who can step in if needed.

Right now, that guy is Tommy DeVito. Now, look: I love DeVito! He's cool. He's confident. He's been decent in his NFL starts. But is he good enough for a Super Bowl-caliber team to trust him as the primary backup? Or would adding some real competition for that No. 2 quarterback role be a better move here?

I think you can tell where I'm going with this: Yes, it would be a better move. Garoppolo may have never reached his full potential as an NFL player due to injury, but he's far more experienced than DeVito and is a better option behind Maye, even if he hasn't thrown an NFL pass since 2024.

Career Starts Tommy DeVito 8 Jimmy Garoppolo 64

Signing Garoppolo would be a strong move to shore up an important position in New England. The only problem? It would almost certainly spell the end for a certain rookie quarterback.

Behren Morton's Patriots roster spot would be in jeopardy

Jun 9, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Behren Morton (15) throws a pass during minicamp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Patriots spent a seventh-round pick on Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton. Morton was definitely a developmental pick. He has solid athleticism and good accuracy on short throws, but he lacks the big-time arm needed to make plays down the field. He could develop that still, but it's going to take some time.

If the Patriots signed Garoppolo, the team would need to choose between DeVito or Morton as the third quarterback. Do you take the guy who can play in a pinch but would be behind two guys on the depth chart, or do you take the developmental choice?

It likely depends on how Morton looks in training camp. If he's absolutely not ready to see an NFL field, you keep DeVito and hope that you can cut Morton and then get him to the practice squad. That requires no other team to want to grab him for their active roster, but I think the Patriots would probably stand a good chance of being able to sneak him through waivers just because of how far away he likely is from being NFL ready.

New England also shouldn't let Morton's presence influence any decision-making here. This is a team with Super Bowl-winning upside, and adding a reliable backup quarterback in Garoppolo is more important than keeping Morton around as a project.

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