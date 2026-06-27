Justin Jefferson and 3 more NFL stars who could force their own Giannis trade out of town

Monday's blockbuster NBA trade, which sent former Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Miami Heat, was seismic. Naturally, internet trolls began replying to every post reporting the news with, "Explain it to me in NFL terms."

Well, you could easily point to a trade that happened just a few weeks prior when the Los Angeles Rams acquired pass rusher Myles Garrett from the Cleveland Browns. But that got us thinking, what other NFL stars could fetch Giannis-like hauls, and are there any in situations that could sour like his over time? Let's hypothesize a few.

WR Justin Jefferson

The Minnesota Vikings are at a teetering point most fans aren't completely aware of. The still undecided QB battle between Kyler Murray and J.J. McCarthy points to certain uncertainty amongst the coaching staff. Whoever emerges as the Week 1 starter (likely Murray) better succeed or there's going to be grumbling over the fact that the team can't seem to keep up with the rest of the NFC North. Even the Chicago Bears seem to have rediscovered consistent winning.

Justin Jefferson is at the top of the list of super stars that don't deserve to be stuck in mediocre situations. As it stands, he's on track to be the next Larry Fitzgerald and even he reached a Super Bowl. Should Minnesota fail to reach at least an NFC Championship Game in the next pair of seasons or so, Jefferson would have every right to demand he be given a chance to win a championship elsewhere.

And he'd fetch a mighty haul too. Multiple first-round picks, a starting-caliber player at least, and some more draft capital to round things out. Jefferson is a franchise-altering asset, and the Vikings would only part with him for the right offer. There are multiple teams with the capital to do so but fewer in a position to convince Jefferson he should approve a move there. It's not likely, but it's also not out of the realm of possibility either.

QB Josh Allen

The Buffalo Bills, similar to Minnesota, just can't seem to get over the hump. The only difference is the Bills have come much closer to a Super Bowl—painfully so—than the Vikings. That might actually make things worse in terms of how thin Josh Allen's patience may be wearing. All indications are he's a franchise man through and through, but there's always a limit to how much losing a star will tolerate before a change in scenery is necessary.

Allen hasn't been given very robust weaponry to work with over the last couple of seasons. His top wideout since the departure of Stefon Diggs was Khalil Shakir, who, despite his best efforts, could not top 800 yards in each of the last two campaigns. The arrival of DJ Moore this offseason may postpone any potential unhappiness Allen may feel (probably buried deep), but if a Super Bowl appearance isn't in the near future, it could surface.

The 2024 MVP and four-time Pro Bowler may fetch a bigger return than Jefferson, and that's not just because of the quarterback tax. Whichever team acquires Allen would instantly become a championship contender, so it better be prepared to give up it's future for a win-now opportunity. It'll take two to three first-round picks plus a high-value player or two for any offer to be taken seriously. We can believe Allen is a company man all we want, but even Frodo Baggins was tempted by a ring.

RB Jonathan Taylor

The Indianapolis Colts seem to be on an upward trajectory. Had quarterback Daniel Jones avoided injury, the team may have led the AFC outright. If he's back to full health this year, we'll find out if the team's success was true or just a fluke. Should it be the latter and things get worse before they return to consistent winning ways, the team may have a fire sale on its hands.

Jonathan Taylor is in the final year of his $42 million deal with Indianapolis, and unless the 2026 campaign is an utter collapse, there's a good chance he returns. Should the Colts be sellers at this year's deadline, Taylor could be the first on this list to force his way onto a contender. He's worth at least a first-round pick and either a handful of later selections or an additional future first-rounder. Taylor is a game breaker and elevates any offense to contender status, but he'll be within his rights as a competitor to chase a championship as he approaches 30 years old in the next few years.

WR D.K. Metcalf

The current Pittsburgh Steelers wideout may not be among the above stars anymore when it comes to his stats and ability to change an offense, but his name recognition alone would make any trade more than noteworthy. Metcalf was acquired by Pittsburgh to revamp a unit that lost Antonio Brown and eventually forced out George Pickens. There's only so much a future Hall of Famer like Aaron Rodgers can do in the pocket to lift a team.

Championship-level winning is probably not on the horizon for the Steelers, and Metcalf can read the writing on the wall. If he doesn't want to wait for free agency, he can ask for a trade that gets him to a contender sooner, especially after watching his former team win Super Bowl LX in February. Metcalf can fetch a first-rounder on the high end of offers, but should he pick up his game this year, that haul could increase slightly.

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