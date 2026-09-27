Michael Penix Jr. gave the Falcons the one thing Cooper Rush never could

The Atlanta Falcons hit rock bottom in Week 2, with a 34-3 loss to division rival Carolina. Cooper Rush — a two-week interim starter due to injuries to Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa — couldn't even get through the game, with head coach Kevin Stefanski turning to undrafted rookie Jack Strand midway through. Predictably, Strand was in over his head.

The Falcons fell to 0-2 and were the laughing stock of the NFL. Expectations weren't all that much higher for a Thursday Night Football showdown with the Green Bay Packers in Week 3, even with Penix expected to finally return from his (third) torn ACL. Well, return Penix did. The results? Sublime.

Michael Penix Jr. completely changed the Falcons offense

Michael Penix Jr. - Atlanta Falcons | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Atlanta rolled to victory, 35-14, in Green Bay. It was as much a story about the Packers defense as it was about the Falcons offense, but Penix still deserves credit for an incredibly high level of execution. He completed 18-of-25 passes for 256 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He did not take a sack and he averaged 10.2 yards per attempt — almost double Cooper Rush's 5.9 yards per attempt through two starts.

It's easy to credit Penix for Atlanta's sudden offensive explosion, but it was a group effort. Primarily a three-man song and dance, with Bijan Robinson (194 rushing yards, 213 scrimmage yards) and Drake London (194 receiving yards) becoming the first pair of teammates in NFL history to record 150-plus yards at Lambeau.

This is a pattern with Penix. The former No. 8 pick, now in his third NFL season, does not boast the largest sample size. But when Penix and London share the field, in particular, the results tend to be elite. London averages 11.1 targets and 97 yards per game in 12 starts next to Penix.

In 12 Michael Penix, Jr. starts, Drake London has averaged 20.5 fantasy points, 11.1 targets and 97 receiving yards per game. pic.twitter.com/Ec1EnfPq8B — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 24, 2026

London commanded a comically large share of Penix's targets on Thursday; he made nine catches on 10 targets, while Jahan Dotson finished second on the team with three targets. London's best attributes are his size and physicality. He's a beast in traffic, able to high-point the football and reel in tough catches under duress.

It just so happens that, while Penix elevated the Falcons offense, the Falcons offense also adjusted around Penix. This was his first start under Stefanski and new O.C. Tommy Rees. Penix threw a career-high 68 percent of his passes between the numbers, per ESPN's Mina Kimes, while also spending significantly more time under center than he ever did in past iterations of the Atlanta offense.

Michael Penix Jr threw btwn the numbers 68% of the time last night—the highest rate of his NFL career thus far



On NFL Live, talked about his promising start and what we saw from him. pic.twitter.com/5P1Y01K9Wt — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) September 25, 2026

The Falcons let Penix work drop-backs and play action. Whereas Penix made his living throwing veritcally and out toward the edges in college, the Falcons let him grip and rip it over the middle on Thursday; his rapport with London served as the North Star.

With Atlanta suddenly able to threaten the opposing defense via the pass, their run game also loosened up. Bijan Robinson is better equipped than most to exploit gaps in coverage and he dominated touches, parlaying 29 carries into 194 rushing yards (6.7 AVG) and two touchdowns. Brian Robinson Jr. came in behind him for 10 carries, 50 yards and another score. The Falcons were dominant on the ground, which opened up the pass, and vice versa. It was among the most complete and prolific offensive performances of the season.

All this must be taken with a grain of salt, of course, as the Packers' defense is abysmal and the Falcons were lucky to find so little resistence in a moment of desperation. That said, their offensive numbers on Thursday night transcend opponent. The Falcons — once thought to be dead in the water — suddenly look very capable of sneaking away with the NFC South crown.

Michael Penix got his teammates to buy in when Cooper Rush couldn't

Michael Penix Jr., Drake London - Atlanta Falcons | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Obviously Penix operates with a much higher ceiling than Cooper Rush. He's a better player, full stop. Perhaps more important, however, is the confidence Penix instills in his teammates. You needn't look beyond London and Robinson's sideline interactions in Week 2, which went triple platinum on social media, to understand how poor the vibes were with Rush (and Strand) at QB.

Drake: “It has to be just everybody”

Bijan: “I know”

Drake: “You don’t have to put it on everybody…”

Bijan: *Shaking head* “Everybody has to be”

Drake: “But I would look at it and say let’s go” pic.twitter.com/8a49417uMf — Not Bijan (@InBijanWeTrust) September 20, 2026

With Penix, the entire offense looked rejuvenated. It's also clear just how much the guys in the locker room believe in Penix. His hard-fought return from injury provided a much-needed source of inspiration.

"That dude was crying, he was trying to get back, dying to get back," said Falcons star safety Jessie Bates. "I know how much it means to him, and I know how much he means to this locker room."

London, ever Penix's favorite target and the primary beneficiary of his return, echoed those sentiments:

"He’s the definition of resiliency."

The Falcons simply were not getting out of bed, metaphorically speaking, for a Sunday matinee with Cooper Rush at quarterback. Rush's lack of arm talent and creativity left the offense sputtering and dying. With Penix, the Falcons can see a brighter future — a path to the postseason and beyond. There's a lot of work left to achieve such goals, of course, but more than any other option in a crowded QB room, Penix gives the Falcons (and their fans) something to look forward to.