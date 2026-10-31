NFL Trade Rumors: Giants' Jeffery Simmons push and Jets' Garrett Wilson statement

We're in the thick of the NFL's silly season, and already this year is shaping up to be sillier than usual — highlighted by the Chicago Bears' stunning decision to deal two first-round picks (and then some) to the Tennessee Titans for star defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons. The Bears sense an opportunity in the wide-open NFC, and now is the time with Caleb Williams and the rest of the offense still on cheap rookie deals.

Before Simmons got sent to Chicago, though, another would-be NFC contender was willing to do whatever it takes to try and lure him to the East Coast. And we do mean whatever it takes. All that and more as we run through the latest NFL trade rumors with less than two weeks to go before the Nov. 10 deadline.

John Harbaugh called Titans owner to facilitate Jeffery Simmons trade

The New York Giants, who have a void in the middle after parting with Dexter Lawrence II in the offseason, were reportedly hot on Simmons' tail in the days leading up to his departure for the Bears. There was just one problem: When Giants GM Joe Schoen called Tennessee counterpart Mike Borgonzi about a potential deal, Borgonzi told him that the All-Pro wasn't available.

John Harbaugh, though, wouldn't take no for an answer. According to The Athletic's Jonathan Jones, Harbaugh went so far as to call Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk directly to try and facilitate a deal. "Harbaugh got the same message from Strunk," Jones writes, "who has empowered Borgonzi to make football decisions for the franchise."

Of course, Simmons was in fact available — for the right price, at least. Already down fourth- and fifth-round picks in next year's draft, that wasn't a price that New York feasibly could've met anyway. But the whole ordeal is yet more evidence that Harbaugh is unusually empowered since taking over the Giants. And don't be surprised if New York takes another big swing elsewhere before the deadline.

Jets say 'no way' to Garrett Wilson trade

Miami Dolphins v New York Jets | Jordan Bank/GettyImages

Elsewhere in the Big Apple: The New York Jets' recent skid — punctuated by a 28-25 loss to the previously winless Miami Dolphins last weekend — has raised questions both about Aaron Glenn's job security and whether the team might be willing to engage in a fire sale prior to Nov. 10. While players like Will McDonald IV might be up for grabs, one player who decidedly is not avaliable is star wideout Garrett Wilson.

That's according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, who cites a "well-placed source" saying that "there is 'no way' the Jets will trade Wilson" this season. Wilson was spotted expressing some frustration with Geno Smith during Sunday's loss to Miami, and lord knows he's been through more than his fair share of adversity during his time in New York. With Wilson alongside Omar Cooper Jr., Kenyon Sadiq and a talented offensive line, though, it does feel like this Jets offense is close to turning a corner, so you can understand why Darren Mougey isn't willing to pull the rip cord just yet.

Cowboys still looking for more moves despite Joey Porter Jr. deal

Dallas Cowboys v Philadelphia Eagles | Mitchell Leff/GettyImages

The Cowboys are already one of the winners of this year's trade deadline, based on how well the Joey Porter Jr. trade has panned out so far. But with their defense overall still struggling amid a wide-open NFC East, Dallas isn't done yet by a long shot.

"Certainly, I wouldn't say we're anywhere close to where we want to be in terms of pressure on the opposing team's quarterbacks," Stephen Jones told 105.3 The Fan in an appearance on Friday. You can do that a lot of different ways ... [like] player acquisition, which we're always taking a look at, which I think we've shown, just as we brought Porter in here. We're certainly not opposed to that, either, and we'd certainly look at it if it made sense."

There's no reason for the Cowboys to not be all-in this season, given just how chaotic the playoff picture in the NFC appears to be and the fact that the only viable divisional competition is a Giants team that seems to be playing well above its station right now. Of course, after last year's Quinnen Williams deal, Dallas holds just four picks in the 2027 draft, which would complicate any trade talks. Even a rotational edge rusher could make a world of difference though.