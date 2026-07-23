The 8 biggest NFL training camp position battles and who has the edge

How these competitions resolve will test coaching staffs and could determine which franchises take the next step toward championship contention.

Who doesn’t love a good late July position battle? It’s what NFL training camps are all about.

In general, we’re more concerned about the bigger positions on the better teams in the league when talking about impacting the overall balance of power in the NFL. Certain positions tend to generate more attention simply because of how much they touch the football — quarterback, hello! — and there of course is going to be a spotlight on certain positions when, say, the first overall pick is a quarterback who somehow led Indiana to a national championship.

But this list of the most important position battles at training camp isn’t going to be reserved entirely for contending teams. Most of these battles involve teams with legitimate Super Bowl aspirations, but a few involve teams facing pivotal decisions about their future. There are eight such battles I will be keeping a very close eye on:

Buffalo Bills: Both outside wide receivers

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In most of these instances we are drilling down at a particular spot on the depth chart, and we certainly figure DJ Moore is the top guy here given what it took to get him, but this is kind of jumped. Keon Coleman has been a bit of a scapegoat for the Bills coming up short as an organization and Joshua Palmer is a nice depth signing with upside and Khalil Shakir has probably been overexposed and asked to do too much; maybe he settles into a slot-exclusive role now.

This group needs to step up its overall production, and they need Moore to be a legit go-to guy. I believe he will.

Edge: Moore and Coleman as the starting outside receivers

Baltimore Ravens: WR2 behind Zay Flowers

The Bills and Ravens are so similar in not being able to get over the hump with the MVP QB and not having enough playmakers. This is wide open in Baltimore after Zay Flowers. Rashad Bateman has been an energy vampire every season save for 2024 and he doesn’t click with Lamar Jackson. They drafted receivers almost in succession in the mid-rounds — Ja'Kobi Lane and Elijah Sarratt — and Devontez Walker is the dark horse who could breakthrough in year three with elite speed and a big-play ability (if he can stay healthy).

Edge: Walker is going to have a real chance here, especially if Bateman is banged up (he didn’t do much in the spring. (A trade for someone like New England’s Kayshon Boutte might make sense too)

Dallas Cowboys: CB2 with DaRon Bland

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A lot of smart people in this league are buying Dallas more than ever before. But the defense needs to make real strides still. They have a bunch of late-day-two and early-day-three picks to sort through in this secondary. Caleb Downs will be a Joker for them and do everything, but is it proven playmaker DaRon Bland with Cobie Durant on the outside? Could 2025 draft pick Shavon Revel Jr. (third round) work into the mix? What about this year’s fourth-rounder, Devin Moore?

EDGE: We expect Downs to be heavy in the slot and Bland is obviously CB1, and Durant has the skillset to be the other boundary corner

Carolina Panthers: Starting running back

They kept Chuba Hubbard around when some thought they would not and he has had some nice stretches running and catching the ball in this offense. But he is hardly an ideal feature back and he has some warts and we have a very strong feeling there is a changing of the guard about to take place here. “The kid from Texas is going to be the guy there,” one GM told me.

The kid from Texans is Jonathan Brooks, a second-round pick in 2024 who has dealt with terrible injury luck but could be primed for a serious breakout in what is not a quite functional offense with a decent line.

EDGE: We are going with the GM here and will be watching the season yardage and TD total markets for Brooks closely

Chicago Bears: Left tackle

Chicago Bears offensive tackle Ozzy Trapilo | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A lot of attention has gone to the Bears center position after they selected a pivot in the draft, but we’d be surprised if veteran Garrett Bradbury isn’t the man there. They re-did his contract for a reason. Left tackle is going to be interesting with a holdover and a youngster battling it out. Braxton Jones, a 2022 fifth-round pick, and second-round pick Ozzy Trapilo. Hmm.

This team wouldn’t use that kind of draft capital on someone they didn’t think could upgrade the team now. Ben Johnson has Super Bowl potential in year two, and we’re thinking youth could be served here.

EDGE: We miss the world’s most famous Ozzy a year removed from his passing, and we are giving this Ozzy the nod here.

Las Vegas Raiders: QB1

This is pretty juicy, with none other than Tom Brady helping decide this battle. The Raiders actually had a great offseason in the estimation of many personnel people. “I really like the way they built it up around (Fernando) Mendoza,” one GM told me this spring, believing top overall pick will succeed with the Raiders where so many QBs have failed.

Of course they also added a proven winning QB in Kirk Cousins who knows this system inside out from his time with head coach Klint Kubiak in Minnesota. There is no need to rush anything here, I was recently chatting with former Raiders MVP Rich Gannon, who is involved in their preseason broadcasts, and he too suspects they sort out the OL early-on with Cousins at the helm. "I think this kid really gets it," Gannon told me.

EDGE: Cousins gets the first month or so, but Mendoza by Week 6

Minnesota Vikings: QB1

Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yes, they have a lot invested in JJ McCarthy given how high he was selected. But this football operations department endured some purges and searches and palace intrigue. There’s already been a little carnage and they can’t waste another year of this elite defense.

Kevin O’Connell badly wanted Kyler Murray and Murray has plenty of deficiencies and issues, but he’s the best QB they have and I don’t think it’s close. I haven’t talked to anyone about this who doesn’t think Murray gets all the meaningful reps and cements this quickly.

EDGE: Murray and I’m not sure it’s much of a fight

Los Angeles Rams: Matthew Stafford's backup

Boy did the NFL world go crazy, me included, when the Rams pulled off one of the better-kept bombshells and selected QB Ty Simpson with their top pick. And then head coach Sean McVay talked up all the other QBs on the roster, including Stetson Bennett.

No team is more all-in than the Rams, no team is more Super Bowl or bust and when I talked to McVay this week he had a knowing smile or two that had me very convinced Aaron Donald is playing for him this year, too. If Matthew Stafford goes down for any reason, I believe experience in this system will matter quite a bit.

EDGE: Bennett has been through some ups and downs on field and off but spend a lot of time in this QB room and around Stafford and McVay has kept him around for reasons. I’d be really surprised if he’s not next man up if another QB is needed early on.

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