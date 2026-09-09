NFL TV coverage maps for Week 1: Announcer teams, broadcast schedule and more

After the usual interminably long wait between seasons the NFL is finally back. The league even helped its fans out by starting the 2026 season a day early as the Seattle Seahawks raise their championship banner tonight against the New England Patriots in a highly-anticipated Super Bowl rematch.

Week 1 is a veritable football feast for fans, with games on Wednesday, a Thursday International Series matchup, a pair of doubleheaders on Sunday and primetime matchups on both Sunday and Monday night. There is plenty of action for fans to check out, but what games will be available in your area and who will call each game?

Check back weekly throughout the season for a breakdown of the NFL TV Coverage Maps, which show which games will air in each market throughout the United States. Credit for all maps goes to the fine folks over at 506 Sports, who work hard to put these very useful sources of information for fans to plan their football viewing around.

Wednesday, Sep. 9

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

NFL Kickoff Game (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

New England Patriots (0-0) At Seattle Seahawks (0-0): Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth

This is just the second Wednesday night opener in NFL history. While 2012's Cowboys-Giants matchup was bumped up a day to avoid competing with the Democratic National Convention, there is a strategic reason behind the league's choice this time around. Fans will be happy to see football back a day early, though, with the highly anticipated Super Bowl rematch on NBC.

Thursday, Sep. 10

NFL International Series (8:35 p.m. ET, Netflix)

San Francisco 49ers (0-0) At Los Angeles Rams (0-0): Noah Eagle, Luke Kuechly

Netflix has an expanded NFL package this season and their first game comes in the Week 1 international window as the Rams and 49ers square off in Melbourne, Australia with Los Angeles serving as the home team. This international game has been played on Friday the past two seasons but due to government regulations that bar pro football games from being played on Friday nights between the second Friday in September and mid-December the league bumped each slot up a day to get the extra matchup in.

Sunday, Sep. 13

CBS (Early Window)

NFL on CBS Early Window Coverage Map | 506 Sports

Game Announcers Map Color Buffalo Bills (0-0) At Houston Texans (0-0) Ian Eagle, Ross Tucker Red Baltimore Ravens (0-0) At Indianapolis Colts (0-0) Andrew Catalon, Logan Ryan Blue New York Jets (0-0) At Tennessee Titans (0-0) Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta Green Cleveland Browns (0-0) At Jacksonville Jaguars (0-0) Tom McCarthy, Robert Turbin Yellow

CBS' early window has a strong matchup between Buffalo and Houston that will go to the majority of the country. Ian Eagle will be paired with Ross Tucker, who was bumped up to the No. 2 team as a result of Tony Romo's legal problems.

FOX (Early Window)

NFL on FOX early TV coverage map | 506 Sports

Game Announcers Map Color Atlanta Falcons (0-0) At Pittsburgh Steelers (0-0) Joe Davis, Greg Olsen Red Chicago Bears (0-0) At Carolina Panthers (0-0) Adam Amin, Drew Brees Blue New Orleans Saints (0-0) At Detroit Lions (0-0) Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma Green Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0-0) At Cincinnati Bengals (0-0) Kevin Kugler, Daryl Johnston Yellow

Fox's early slate is quite strong with all eight teams in the window having playoff aspirations this season. Most of the country will see Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers take on Atlanta in a matchup of teams with new head coaches.

CBS (Late Window)

NFL on CBS late TV coverage map | 506 Sports

Game Announcers Map Color Green Bay Packers (0-0) At Minnesota Vikings (0-0) Jim Nantz, J.J. Watt Red Arizona Cardinals (0-0) At Los Angeles Chargers (0-0) Kevin Harlan, Trent Green Blue

CBS' main doubleheader game is Packers-Vikings, one of the NFC North's most bitter rivalries that has massive stakes to start the year. Jim Nantz will be working his first game with J.J. Watt, who was elevated to the network's No. 1 team while Romo is on indefinite leave, while the other game in the window is Cardinals-Chargers.

FOX (Late Window)

NFL on FOX late TV coverage map | 506 Sports

Game Announcers Map Color Washington Commanders (0-0) At Philadelphia Eagles (0-0) Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady Red Miami Dolphins (0-0) At Las Vegas Raiders (0-0) Chris Myers, Mark Schlereth Blue

America's Game Of The Week is an NFC East showdown between the Commanders and Eagles in a rematch of the 2025 NFC Championship Game. That matchup will go to the majority of the country while Dolphins-Raiders serves as the undercard.

Sunday Night Football (NBC)

Dallas Cowboys (0-0) At New York Giants (0-0): Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth

John Harbaugh will make his debut as the Giants' new head coach in a Sunday night matchup against the hated Cowboys. This will be the second game of the week for NBC so Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth will be working coast-to-coast to start the year.

Monday, Sep. 14

Monday Night Football (ESPN/ABC)

Denver Broncos (0-0) At Kansas City Chiefs (0-0): Joe Buck, Troy Aikman

Week 1 wraps up at Arrowhead Stadium as Patrick Mahomes makes his return from a torn ACL as the Chiefs face the Broncos in an AFC West showdown. The contest will be simulcast on ESPN and ABC while the Manningcast begins its sixth season on ESPN2.