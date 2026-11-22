We've hit the dreaded super bye week, which is the bane of fantasy players' existence and costs us the most NFL teams at a time. Week 11 sees six NFL teams take a week off, including heavyweights like the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers, but there are still a few impactful matchups for the playoff picture.

Jaguars-Giants and Raiders-Broncos rate among the most meaningful Week 11 games, but what NFL action will be available in your area? Read on for a look at the latest NFL TV Coverage Maps, which covers that as well as who is calling each game, below thanks to the fine folks at 506 Sports.

Thursday, Nov. 19

Thursday Night Football (Prime Video)

Indianapolis Colts (3-7) At Houston Texans (3-6): Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit

This AFC South matchup has aged poorly since the schedule came out. The game has a lot more meaning for Houston, which still has enough talent to make a playoff push in the AFC, but they can't afford to give this contest away to a reloading Colts' side at home.

Sunday, Nov. 22

FOX (Single)

FOX NFL TV Coverage Maps Week 11 | 506 Sports

Game Announcers Map Color Tennessee Titans (1-8) At Dallas Cowboys (4-6) Joe Davis, Greg Olsen Blue New Orleans Saints (3-6) At Chicago Bears (7-2) Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady Red Baltimore Ravens (4-6) At Carolina Panthers (4-5) Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma Orange Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-6) At Detroit Lions (7-2) Kevin Kugler, Daryl Johnston Yellow New York Jets (2-8) At Los Angeles Chargers (1-8) (4:05 p.m. ET) Adam Amin, Drew Brees Green

FOX's slate for Week 11 is absolutely dreadful, as it doesn't feature a single game that has two teams with winning records in it. Most of the country will either get force-fed the Cowboys again or Saints-Bears with the one 4:05 game, Jets-Chargers, marking the first time New York has played a game this year that hasn't kicked off at 1:00 p.m. ET.

CBS (Early Window)

CBS Early NFL TV Coverage Map Week 11 | 506 Sports

Game Announcers Map Color Arizona Cardinals (3-7) At Kansas City Chiefs (7-2) Ian Eagle, Ross Tucker Red Pittsburgh Steelers (6-3) At Philadelphia Eagles (2-8) Kevin Harlan, Trent Green Blue Miami Dolphins (1-8) At Buffalo Bills (8-1) Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta Green

The early slate on CBS isn't much better, which could inspire fans to partake in fall activities if their favorite team isn't playing. Cardinals-Chiefs will get the most distribution while the battle of Pennsylvania, which was originally the main doubleheader game, was flexed out of 4:25 due to the Eagles' awful season.

CBS (Late Window)

CBS Late NFL TV Coverage Map Week 11 | 506 Sports

Game Announcers Map Color Jacksonville Jaguars (7-2) At New York Giants (5-3-1) Jim Nantz, J.J. Watt Red Las Vegas Raiders (4-6) At Denver Broncos (7-2) Andrew Catalon, Logan Ryan Blue

The NFL wisely flexed Jaguars-Giants into the main doubleheader window for CBS, which makes it the only game of the afternoon to feature two teams with winning records. CBS will do a roughly East/West split in distribution with Raiders-Broncos being the other game in this window.

Sunday Night Football (NBC)

Minnesota Vikings (7-2) Vs. San Francisco 49ers (8-1) In Mexico City, Mexico: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth

The best game of Week 11 comes on Sunday night as the NFL's International Series wraps up for 2026 with a heavyweight showdown in Mexico City. The Vikings-49ers winner could well be in pole position for home field advantage throughout the playoffs, making the stakes here massive.

Monday, Nov. 23

Monday Night Football (ESPN)

Cincinnati Bengals (7-2) At Washington Commanders (3-5-1): Joe Buck, Troy Aikman

Monday night will be an ESPN exclusive in Week 11 as the Bengals look to extend their AFC North lead with a win over the Commanders, who are coming off a mini bye after beating the Giants on Thursday night in Week 10. The Manningcast is back on ESPN2 as well as Peyton and Eli should have a better game to discuss than last week's Chargers-Ravens lightweight fight.