One player from every NFL team whose stock is soaring with training camps underway

By Tuesday, July 28, veterans for all 32 NFL teams will have officially reported for the start of training camp. (Some will have already been grinding for a week by that point.) We still have a way's to go until the 2026 season arrives in September, with plenty of twists and turns along the way. But what happens in camp goes a long way toward determining the players that take the field in Week 1, and already every team has at least one guy who's turning heads with his performance — whether it's a budding star set to take an even bigger leap, a young player finally ready to make good on his promise or an afterthought looking to snatch a surprise roster spot.

Who's building momentum for your favorite team? Read on to find out.

Arizona Cardinals: DE Darius Robinson

Arizona Cardinals v Houston Texans - NFL 2025 | Tim Warner/GettyImages

A first-round pick in 2024, Robinson hardly saw the field as a rookie, then didn't do much with more consistent playing time in 2025. He's shown signs of making good on his potential so far this summer, though, flashing in camp with consistent QB pressure and earning praise from new DC Nick Rallis. With a void opposite Josh Sweat, Arizona needs all the pass-rush help it can get. Maybe a new coaching staff was all Robinson needed for the lightbulb to come on?

Atlanta Falcons: DT Brandon Dorlus

Dorlus' breakout really began last season, when he put up 8.5 sacks in his first year under DC Jeff Ulbrich — seven of which came in the back half of the year. The sky truly feels like the limit here considering how young and relatively inexperienced Dorlus is, and he's earned some truly stratospheric hype entering Falcons camp. A Quinnen Williams-type outcome is not out of the question here, if his coaching staff is to be believed.

Baltimore Ravens: S Malaki Starks

New York Jets v Baltimore Ravens - NFL 2025 | Michael Owens/GettyImages

Turns out playing safety at the NFL level is pretty hard. Very, very few rookies do so successfully right away — just ask Starks' Baltimore teammate, All-Pro Kyle Hamilton. So it's far too early to write Starks off despite his up-and-down rookie season, especially considering he now has a head coach in Jesse Minter who has quite the track record of developing secondary talent. The talent is there, and the feedback was uniformly postiive during minicamp. If he puts together a strong August, look out.

Buffalo Bills: WR Skyler Bell

The Bills are desperate for somebody, anybody, to emerge as the third receiver alongside DJ Moore and Khalil Shakir. It certainly won't be Keon Coleman, and while Joshua Palmer is a solid pro, he doesn't offer all that much upside for Josh Allen. Bell, however, has been turning heads from pretty much the moment Buffalo drafted him this spring, and his production in college and physical tools suggest he could be ready to contribute right away.

Carolina Panthers: RB Jonathon Brooks

Carolina Panthers v Philadelphia Eagles | Mitchell Leff/GettyImages

Brooks' long road back from not one but two ACL tears is well-documented at this point, and just getting through a healthy offseason would feel like a major accomplishment. But Brooks isn't looking to collect a participation trophy; he's coming for the RB1 job in Carolina, with teammates and coaches raving about the shape he's in and how he's looked so far this summer. With Rico Dowdle gone, there's a path to serious volume.

Chicago Bears: CB Jaylon Johnson

It wasn't too long ago that Johnson was regarded as one of the better cover corners in football. And then an injury last July waylaid his entire 2025 season, compromising him even after he was able to return to the field. The last time he was playing for a new contract, he put together an All-Pro season; is a similar performance in store this year? He's been healthy all summer, and Ben Johnson has consistently sung his praises.

Cincinnati Bengals: CB Bralyn Lux

Cincinnati Bengals v Philadelphia Eagles - NFL Preseason 2025 | Mitchell Leff/GettyImages

The Bengals have several questions to answer on defense even with Dexter Lawrence now in town, one of which comes at nickelback, where Jalen Davis is the incumbent starter more by default than anything else. But that status could be in jeopardy, as Lux was spotted running with the first team at points during minicamp earlier this offseason. He hung around Cincy's practice squad last year, but he was a star at Texas Tech, and his emergence alongside DJ Turner II and Dax Hill could turn this Bengals secondary into a real strength.

Cleveland Browns: QB Shedeur Sanders

Roll your eyes all you want. But new head coach Todd Monken and his staff have no prior attachment to Sanders and no reason to gas him up just for the sake of it. And yet he saw plenty of first-team reps during minicamp, so much so that this remains by all accounts a very open competition entering August. If it remains close in the preseason, why not give him a full year as the starter rather than running it back with Deshaun Watson?

Dallas Cowboys: OT Tyler Guyton

Dallas Cowboys v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025 | Ian Maule/GettyImages

After an up-and-down 2025 season, Guyton seemed to be put on notice by coach Brian Schottenheimer, who claimed that he and Nathan Thomas would be competing for the left-tackle job. But Guyton saw pretty much all of the first-team reps during minicamp and enters training camp with loads of momentum, earning praise from OC Klayton Adams and teammate Tyler Smith. If he can finally put it all together, this offense becomes even more lethal.

Denver Broncos: EDGE/LB Jonah Elliss

How impressive was Jonah Elliss this summer? So impressive that he's got Sean Payton openly flirting with moving him to off-ball linebacker just to get his skill set on the field more regularly. Sure, that has as much to do with Denver's sketchy linebacker situation and loaded EDGE room as it does Elliss, but it's also a testament to how far he's come since being drafted back in 2024. Payton even dropped some Zack Baun comps earlier this offseason, which should tell you all you need to know.

Detroit Lions: LB Jimmy Rolder

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 25 Michigan at Michigan State | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

The vibes are generally not great around Detroit's banged-up defense right now, but Rolder stands out as a bright spot thanks to a minicamp in which he grabbed everyone's attention with his athleticism and instincts. Malcolm Rodriguez has a hold on the starting spot for now, but that could change quickly.

Green Bay Packers: EDGE Lukas Van Ness

If you feel like Lucy holding the football at this point, I don't blame you. But Green Bay put a ton of faith in Van Ness with Micah Parsons out and Rashan Gary off to the Cowboys, and he's made good on it so far this offseason, earning serious buzz during minicamp. The Packers will need to find pass-rush juice from somewhere with Parsons out, and if Van Ness can finally make good on his considerable talent, that would be a massive development.

Houston Texans: WR Jaylin Noel

Houston Texans Mandatory Minicamp | Jack Gorman/GettyImages

Jayden Higgins and Xavier Hutchinson grabbed most of the attention last season, but the other young Houston wideout was the one making noise in minicamp, as Noel appears to have given himself the inside track to the starting slot job in Week 1. He was consistently making plays for CJ Stroud, and with Tank Dell slowly working his way back from injury, there will be plenty of opportunity for him on the inside along with Higgins and Nico Collins. The Texans liked him enough to draft him in the third round just over 12 months ago, remember.

Indianapolis Colts: S AJ Haulcy

Safety is a notoriously difficult position to play in Lou Anarumo's defense, so it was admittedly not great just how much the Colts were relying on a rookie to learn on the fly. But Anarumo has had nothing but glowing things to say about the third-round pick so far, and he seemingly has a stranglehold on the starting job opposite Cam Bynum. If he really is ready to rock on day one, it could be transformative for this unit.

Jacksonville Jaguars: CB Jabbar Muhammad

Jacksonville Jaguars Training Camp | Logan Bowles/GettyImages

Muhammad spent all of last season on the practice squad, but after a summer in which he consistently drew praise from DC Anthony Campanile, he might be in the running not just to make the 53-man roster but earn significant snaps for a Jags team looking for more depth as Travis Hunter and Jourdan Lewis work back from surgeries.

Kansas City Chiefs: WR Xavier Worthy

If it's possible for someone to dominate practice in a no-contact jersey, Worthy did just that during Chiefs minicamp, consistently making big plays despite working back from last year's labrum injury. He still has a long way to go to prove he can be anything close to a complete NFL receiver, but an offseason spent getting stronger could pay serious dividends for Patrick Mahomes and Co.

Las Vegas Raiders: G Caleb Rogers

Kansas City Chiefs v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025 | Ethan Miller/GettyImages

Rogers spent most of 2025 being buried by Pete Carroll and his nepo-baby coaching staff, but when he finally got on the field he was a bright spot on a dismal Raiders offensive line. All indications are that he's taken another step forward this offseason, and if that's true, Vegas should be able to put together a very formidable interior alongside Jackson Powers-Johnson and new center Tyler Linderbaum.

Los Angeles Chargers: WR Tre Harris

Word out of Chargers camp is that L.A. expects last year's second-round pick to be a "legitimate part" of the passing offense alongside Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston and Oronde Gadsden II, and given his spectacular YAC ability in college at Ole Miss, he seems tailor-made to thrive in Mike McDaniels' system. He's consistently earned praise from his new OC this offseason, too.

Los Angeles Rams: TE Terrance Ferguson

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks | Michael Owens/GettyImages

"Several people in the Rams' building have pointed to Ferguson as a player they think will take a big step forward in Year 2," ESPN's Sarah Barshop wrote earlier this summer, which may come as a surprise considering how limited a role he had as a rookie despite being taken within the top 50 picks of the 2025 draft. It's an even more crowded tight end room in Los Angeles this time around, but Ferguson has all the tools to excel in Sean McVay's offense.

Miami Dolphins: DT Jordan Phillips

Jordan Phillips didn't arrive in Miami with nearly as much fanfare as fellow 2025 draftee Kenneth Grant, but he's been the one grabbing headlines so far this summer, including some glowing praise from teammate Zach Sieler. If his new and improved physique is legit, he could continue to eat into Grant's share of the work as Jeff Hafley looks for a true nose tackle to take up space in the middle in three-down fronts.

Minnesota Vikings: RB Jordan Mason

Green Bay Packers v Minnesota Vikings - NFL 2025 | Stephen Maturen/GettyImages

The writing was on the wall here last year, but now it appears to be official: Jordan Mason is Minnesota's running back of the present and future. Aaron Jones will still have a meaningful role as a passing-downs back, but Mason is too explosive to deny, running with the first team during minicamp and earning loads of praise from his coaches.

New England Patriots: C Jared Wilson

New England is asking a lot of Wilson, sliding him from guard to center after just one season in the NFL. That's a ton of new responsibility under any circumstances, let alone when your quarterback is Drake Maye and your team is coming off of a Super Bowl appearance. But Wilson appears to be handling the transition well, with Maye in particular showering him with compliments and feeling right at home with his new dance partner.

New Orleans Saints: S Julian Blackmon

Arizona Cardinals v New Orleans Saints | Ella Hall/GettyImages

Blackmon was so impressive during last year's training camp that he earned a starting job ahead of Week 1 ... only to suffer a shoulder injury that would ultimately knock him out for the entire season. He was back healthy in time for minicamp, though, and all indications are that he picked up right where he left off in 2025. And it's a good thing, too, because New Orleans will really need him with Jonas Sanker switching positions.

New York Giants: WR Malachi Fields

New York's wide receiver room is frighteningly thin, especially if Malik Nabers is delayed in his recovery from last year's knee injury. The Giants threw a ton of stuff at the wall in hopes that some of it would stick, and it appears that third-round pick Fields is among the leading candidates at the moment. He was running with the 1s in minicamp, and he offers a big-bodied skill set that other vets like Darius Slayton, Darnell Mooney and Calvin Austin III simply don't — and which could allow him to get on the field immediately.

New York Jets: WR Adonai Mitchell

New York Jets v Baltimore Ravens | Patrick Smith/GettyImages

Mitchell showed flashes after coming over to New York from Indianapolis midway through last season. Flashes were all they were, though, leaving most fans wanting more consistency in 2026. We still have a long way to go until the lights come on for real, but Jets media consistently raved about Mitchell's connection with Geno Smith during minicamp, and lord knows the opportunities will be there on such a wide-open depth chart.

Philadelphia Eagles: CB Riq Woolen

Anyone who caught an open practice during Philly's minicamp couldn't stop raving about Woolen, who came to Philly on a short-term deal and is looking to prove once and for all that Seattle made the wrong choice in which cornerback to keep this offseason. The physical tools have never been in question; if Woolen is going to be this locked in all year long, well, it's not hard to see why Vic Fangio can't stop raving about him.

Pittsburgh Steelers: DT Derrick Harmon

Cleveland Browns v Pittsburgh Steelers - NFL 2025 | Lauren Leigh Bacho/GettyImages

Harmon battled multiple knee injuries during his rookie season, which makes it all the more impressive that he was still able to rack up 27 tackles and three sacks. If he can stay fully healthy, the sky's the limit for the former first-round pick, especially given how much talent surrounds him on this Pittsburgh front. As new D-line coach Domata Peko said earlier this summer: "Big Harm is a specimen, man."

San Francisco 49ers: RB Kaelon Black

The entire internet raked San Francisco over the coals for taking Black, a player who wasn't even invited to the Scouting Combine, inside the top 100 picks of this year's draft. Once he actually got out onto the field, though, the rave reviews began, with some even claiming that his explosiveness rivals that of Christian McCaffrey. We'll believe that when we see it, but it sure seems like his arrow is pointed straight up.

Seattle Seahawks: RB George Holani

Seattle Seahawks Training Camp | Jack Compton/GettyImages

Most of the attention went to first-round pick Jadarian Price, who seemed prime to step into the void left by Zach Charbonnet's knee injury and Kenneth Walker III's departure. But instead it was George Holani getting most of the work with the first-team offense, and while that might just be deference to veteran experience talking, it's noteworthy all the same. He seems to have caught the eye of Seahawks coaches, at the very least, and there will be loads of opportunity.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: WR Chris Godwin

Godwin recovered from 2024's ankle dislocation to appear in nine games last season, but he (understandably) never seemed like himself. So far this summer, though, Tampa sure seems convinced that the old Godwin is back, and he appears primed to step into the WR1 role vacated by Mike Evans. He's 30 now, and the injury history has taken its toll, but he could still have some prime years left in the tank.

Tennessee Titans: C Austin Schlottmann

Tennessee Titans Mandatory Minicamp | Camden Hall/GettyImages

Schlottmann signed a two-year, $9 million deal with Tennessee this offseason seemingly as a reserve guard to provide a bit more depth on the interior. Now, though, it sure looks like he could walk away with the starting center job in training camp. He has prior experience with Brian Daboll and this coaching staff, and now he just might find himself working hand-in-hand with face of the franchise Cam Ward.

Washington Commanders: DT Johnny Newton

When your head coach is telling reporters that you're "about to absolutely take off," well, that's a pretty big vote of confidence. It's been a bumpy first couple of years in the NFL for Newton, largely due to injury. But he finally cracked the starting lineup late last year and blew up in a three-sack performance against Dak Prescott and the Cowboys. If he can stay on the field, the talent has never been in question for the former second-round pick.