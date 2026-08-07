Predicting Bryce Young, Baker Mayfield and more NFL extension candidates' futures

A lot of players have been getting their long-term extensions, including an expensive running back market. Jahmyr Gibbs, Bijan Robinson and Jonathan Taylor were all the big names getting big pay days during training camp. That said, who are the next players that should be getting a payday, and how likely is it they get one?

This list is full of quarterbacks and others that could very well end up with a new team after the 2026 season.

QB Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers

Bryce Young is one of the three quarterbacks from the 2022 NFL Draft class that is still waiting on that lengthy, rookie extension. The Panthers did exercise his fifth-year option, but after next season, he isn’t guaranteed to stay in Charlotte. The Panthers have time to decide if they want to extend him and will probably franchise tag him before deciding on his long-term future. If Young plays better than he did last season, leading the Panthers to the NFL playoffs, I could very well see the Panthers getting him a new deal. For now, I think he’s still playing to earn a franchise tag and hopefully a longer deal in the future. Carolina can’t afford to take a step back with quarterback problems.

QB Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay overplayed their hand with Baker Mayfield this offseason, and now they’re playing the waiting game. For now, Mayfield has the leverage, but as the season progresses, that could certainly change. I think the Buccaneers will ultimately see value in Mayfield, especially when they get a reminder that the quarterback market is dried up. Mayfield is going to be expensive (for now) to bring back, but he’s better than trying out another option. Tampa Bay will realize their mistake and bring him back after the 2026 season.

WR George Pickens, Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Dallas Cowboys should extend George Pickens, but it’s probably not going to happen. Pickens had a career season last year and is most likely set to reset the receiver market. He’s playing the 2026 season on the franchise tag, meaning he has to prove he’s worth whatever he’s asking for. My guess is Pickens ends up back in Dallas. They traded Micah Parsons, which gives them some wiggle room with the salary cap. Dak Prescott showed just how important it is that he has two elite weapons to go to during the season. If the Cowboys actually look like a contender this year, they have no reason but to extend Pickens, no matter the cost.

QB C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans

C.J. Stroud has fallen off from his breakout rookie season. The Texans don’t have any other options right now so realistically, they’ll probably bring Stroud back, but that doesn’t mean he’s on thin ice. Like Young, Stroud will probably have to play on the franchise tag for a season before he gets his new deal, but the Texans shouldn’t give up on him this early. They reset their championship window when they moved on from Deshaun Watson and drafted Stroud. Resetting that again with either a rookie, a bridge quarterback or a risky youngster doesn’t make sense. Stroud isn’t playing that bad, which is why he’ll have a long leash, even if he can’t quite get over the hump.

DT Vita Vea, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As if the Baker Mayfield drama wasn’t enough, they also have Vita Vea’s deal pending amid a trade request from the veteran defensive tackle. Vea and the Bucs haven’t gotten any closer to a deal — or a trade for that matter — meaning he’s probably in his final season with the Bucs. I don’t think he’s going to be expensive to bring back considering he’s in his age 33 season. That said, if Tampa Bay doesn't pay him, they’ll regret letting one of their most tenured players go. Vea is a key piece to their defense, but they do have to start thinking about life after him. Maybe this is divine intervention.

Vea will be playing his final season in Tampa Bay. My guess is he’s headed to Las Vegas. There’s a connection between him and a former Buccaneers front office person so that could land him in Vegas, giving him the perfect chance to help the Raiders establish dominance on the defensive line.

QB Mac Jones, San Francisco 49ers

I’m sure Kyle Shanahan and San Francisco would love to keep Mac Jones as a backup option. Unfortunately, it’s not their decision. Jones was one of the top backup quarterbacks in the 2025 season, and he’ll either end up being a trade deadline player or land with a new team in the offseason. Jones was a former first-round pick and starting quarterback but flopped in New England and has been a backup since. Jones will probably get a deal like Daniel Jones got in the 2025 season with the Indianapolis Colts or what Sam Darnold got in Minnesota.

I think the Arizona Cardinals are a team to watch for Jones as well as a team like the New Orleans Saints. The latter is strictly based on how Tyler Shough looks. The Minnesota Vikings would be an interesting landing spot, as would the Atlanta Falcons. That said, the Cardinals are probably the favorites to land him.