Predicting the most painful roster cut for all 32 NFL teams

The NFL preseason is upon us! While these exhibition games may not mean much to the Aaron Rodgers' of the world, they do offer all 32 teams an inside look at how their depth stacks up against the rest of the league. Young players can ball out and earn a roster spot. Trust me, there are some benefits.

The preseason can also bring bad news to players on the roster bubble. One bad outing can end a career, or at least force players to pick up and leave. That's where we come in.

Arizona Cardinals: RB Trey Benson

Arizona Cardinals running back Trey Benson (33) Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Arizona Cardinals used a third-round selection on Trey Benson in the 2024 NFL Draft, and when he's been on the field, it hasn't been hard to see why. He's averaged nearly five yards per carry on 92 attempts in parts of two seasons. The problem, though, is that he's played in just 17 games in those two years due to injuries, and he's been out this preseason with discomfort in the same knee he had surgically repaired last season. As if that isn't bad enough, the Cardinals just used the No. 3 overall selection in the 2026 NFL Draft on Jeremiyah Love, a running back, signed Tyler Allgeier, and still have James Conner as well. A healthy Trey Benson might be the RB4 on this team, and an injured Trey Benson is more of a cut candidate than Cardinals fans might hope.

Atlanta Falcons: EDGE Bralen Trice

Bralen Trice has logged as many snaps now as he did when he was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft. This isn't all his fault, as a couple of major knee injuries cost him his first two NFL seasons, but a day-two draft pick only means so much at a certain point. Jalon Walker's injury opens the door for Trice to hang around, but even with Walker out, the Falcons added four edge rushers in free agency, making competition incredibly fierce. This day-two pick may be cut before even playing an NFL snap, which would be a tough pill to swallow.

Baltimore Ravens: LG Andrew Vorhees

Back in 2023, Andrew Vorhees tore his ACL at the NFL Combine and then opted to do the bench press drill anyway. That's the kind of person Vorhees is, but unfortunately he no longer has a place on the Ravens roster. As the backup left guard, Vorhees will be tested by Andrew Bullock, whose impressive training camp so far has his counterpart on the outside looking in. A new coaching staff in Baltimore means Vorhees has a whole new group of people to impress, and he hasn't done so.

Buffalo Bills: S Damar Hamlin

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Damar Hamlin almost died on the football field. While the Bills have been nothing short of class acts during his recovery and since his return to the gridiron, at some point they have to face reality. Hamlin is a backup safety, and could be pushed out the door by 2025 fifth-round pick Jordan Hancock, who played cornerback in college. Geno Stone is firmly entrenched as the starter, so there's nowhere for Hamlin to go but down, or off the roster altogether.

Carolina Panthers: QB Haynes King

Sure, it came against backups, but Haynes King opened some eyes in the Hall of Fame game, completing 21 of his 34 pass attempts for 180 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a win over the Cardinals. He even added 39 yards on three attempts with a touchdown on the ground. This performance has some Carolina Panthers fans dreaming of him potentially being Bryce Young's backup, and while sure, that's possible, is Dave Canales really going to have King, an undrafted rookie, leapfrog a far more proven option in Kenny Pickett on the depth chart? I doubt it, and that could lead to King being cut and stashed on the practice squad.

Chicago Bears: OL Kiran Amegadjie

Not only did the Chicago Bears use a third-round selection on Kiran Amegadjie in 2024, but Amegadjie is an Illinois native. It's never fun to part ways with a hometown kid whom the team used a day-two pick on just a couple of years ago, but it'd be hard to argue against such a decision. Amegadjie has struggled both on the outside and on the inside of the offensive line, and he's dealt with his share of injuries as well. The Bears need to prioritize rostering the best possible players, and while there're emotional reasons to keep Amegadjie around, Ryan Poles must ignore them.

Cincinnati Bengals: WR Mitchell Tinsley

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley (82) Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In a season marred by injuries at the wide receiver position, Tinsley was a rare bright spot. He wowed fans during the 2025 campaign with some impressive catches. Yet, with Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Andrei Iosivas and Charlie Jones locked in as starters, it makes a player like Tinsley expendable. Barring a huge preseason, Tinsley should pack his bags early or expect a trade to a wide receiver-needy team.

Cleveland Browns: LT Dawand Jones

Dawand Jones has been supplanted as the starting left tackle by Spencer Fano. While Jones was a standout earlier in camp, Todd Monken made it clear that the reason Fano is getting reps with the ones is because he is playing better than the Ohio State product to this point. And that last point — that Jones is a local product — is much of what makes his reality all the more painful for Browns fans. While Jones could still provide some much-needed offensive line depth, this is a team that would prefer to play its young talent as soon as possible.

Dallas Cowboys: TE Luke Schoonmaker

The Dallas Cowboys used a second-round selection on Luke Schoonmaker in the 2023 NFL Draft, presumably hoping he'd be their tight end of the future, but that hasn't been the case. In fact, Schoonmaker has started just 13 of his 51 NFL games thus far and has only 438 receiving yards and three touchdowns to his credit. It wouldn't be ideal to give up on a second-round pick before even letting him finish out his rookie contract, but Brevyn Spann-Ford has already overtaken him on the depth chart, and undrafted rookie Michael Trigg has impressed this summer. Unless Dallas wants to carry four tight ends, which isn't a guarantee, there's a pretty good chance Schoonmaker will be on the chopping block.

Denver Broncos: RB Jaleel McLaughlin

Denver Broncos running back Jaleel McLaughlin (38) Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are only so many carries to go around for the Denver Broncos. McLaughlin has been widely-mentioned as a cut candidate and/or trade bait because the Broncos backfield currently features all of the following: JK Dobbins, RJ Harvey and mid-round selection Jonah Coleman. That leaves McLaughlin out in the cold. While the Broncos love to use a big stable of backs over the course of a long season, it's tough to see where McLaughlin fits.

Detroit Lions: RB Jacob Saylors

Jacob Saylors went from the UFL to starring in the NFL preseason with the Detroit Lions, and his preseason performance earned him a roster spot last season. That's a pretty cool story. Unfortunately, Saylors spent most of the year on special teams, receiving only a pair of carries throughout the regular season. There's every chance the Lions keep him for another year, but the odds are stacked against him. Jahmyr Gibbs is the clear-cut starter, and while Isiah Pacheco is injured now, he's expected to be healthy come Week 1. Sione Vaki is the leading candidate to be their RB3, and with other running backs in the mix, it's entirely possible the Lions will need to let him go.

Green Bay Packers: WR Bo Melton

It goes without saying that Bo Melton's journey with the Green Bay Packers has been a wild one. He began his career as a wide receiver, and a talented one at that, only to switch to cornerback last season, with the Packers having a ton of receivers and not enough corners. Well, Melton didn't play a single snap at the cornerback position last season, and he's now back as a receiver. The problem, though, is that there's still a ton of depth. Jayden Reed, Matthew Golden, Christian Watson and Savion Williams should be seen as roster locks at the position, leaving just a spot or two left for wideouts, making things tough for Melton. He's always felt like a player who could break out if the opportunity arose, but it's tough to envision that ever happening at this point.

Houston Texans: WR Tank Dell

Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell (1) Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Out of anyone named on this list, Dell will likely be the most controversial. The Texans wide receiver has missed the last two seasons knee injuries. On the initial Texans depth chart, he's listed as a depth option behind Jayden Higgins. While Dell showcased plenty of potential in his early years, the Texans have loaded up at the wide receiver position without him. If Houston cannot count on Dell to stay on the field, what's the point of having him on the roster at all?

Indianapolis Colts: CB Jaylon Jones

2023 seventh-round pick Jaylon Jones has been a tremendous story for the Colts since he was selected, but his ride in the NFL may be coming to an end. The Colts invested heavily at the cornerback position this offseason, signing Cam Taylor-Britt. Jones' usage rate also shrunk in the 2025 season under defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo. Jones is listed as the third cornerback on the outside behind Sauce Gardner. He has a lot of ground to make up, and not much time to do it.

Jacksonville Jaguars: DT Arik Armstead

The Jaguars haven't released starting defensive tackle Arik Armstead just yet, and there remains a good chance he starts the season on the roster and in the defensive line rotation. I'd argue they'd be best-suited moving on from him, though, given the money they'd save in the process. Since Armstead would be a post-June 1 cut, the Jaguars would free up over $14 million by letting him walk. If Jacksonville believes in Ruke Orhorhoro's ability to step in, then perhaps letting Armstead walk is the right call.

Kansas City Chiefs: QB Chris Oladokun

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Chris Oladokun (19) Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oladokun is a preseason Pro Bowler I love to watch on a yearly basis. Sure, he is no Mahomes, but against a rival's fourth stringers, Oladokun becomes the modern day Tom Brady. Unfortunately for him, the Chiefs added quarterback depth this offseason, signing Justin Fields and drafting Garrett Nussmeier. That leaves little room for Oladokun, who is a Chiefs fan favorite on the practice squad.

Las Vegas Raiders: QB Aidan O'Connell

Aidan O'Connell has received a fair shake in the NFL. In 2023, he started 11 games and showed some flashes. In 2024, he started nine games and threw for eight touchdowns. Last season, Pete Carroll opted to give Geno Smith the reigns, and we all know how that worked out. Needless to say, the Raiders had to start over at QB again this offseason, which means signing Kirk Cousins and drafting Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick. O'Connell has no real role, which means he's likely to be released.

Los Angeles Chargers: S Tony Jefferson

It's a tale as old as time. Tony Jefferson is 34 years old and re-signed with the Chargers on a cheap one-year deal. However, Los Angeles doesn't trust him enough as a backup safety, and he could be pushed off the roster by far younger competition. Whether it be RJ Mickens or Genesis Smith, Jefferson's days as a Charger are numbers.

Los Angeles Rams: WR Jordan Whittington

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Jordan Whittington (88) Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jordan Whittington hasn't lit up the stat sheet much during his first two NFL seasons, racking up just 464 yards and zero touchdowns in more of a depth role, but he's become a Los Angeles Rams fan favorite due to the grittiness with which he plays the game. While the Rams certainly can find a role for Whittington, they're loaded at receiver, with Puka Nacua, Davante Adams, Konata Mumpfield, CJ Daniels and Xavier Smith all in the mix. Whittington is probably unlikely to be a roster casualty as of now, but given the talent they have, he shouldn't be seen as safe, either.

Miami Dolphins: WR Tutu Atwell

How bad do you have to be to get cut by the Miami Dolphins? The answer depends on the position. Sure, the Dolphins wide receiver corps is far from deep, but Miami would rather move forward with intriguing threats like Malik Washington and Caleb Douglas than Tutu Atwell. When the Dolphins were without Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle last season, they turned to Atwell, who was expected to help fill the void. This offseason, he's been usurped by Washington, Douglas and even newcomer Jalen Tolbert.

Minnesota Vikings: LB Ivan Pace Jr.

Ivan Pace Jr. came out of nowhere, developing from an undrafted free agent into a key member of the Minnesota Vikings' defense. He recorded 102 tackles as a rookie in 2023, but missed time in 2024 due to injury and was only on the field for 30 percent of the team's defensive snaps in 2025. The Vikings added Jamal Adams to their linebacker room this offseason, and while Pace can still make the team, Minnesota could choose to go in another direction.

New England Patriots: WR Efton Chism III

Chism had to fight for his roster spot on the 2025 Patriots, and he's in the same position this season. Unfortunately for him, the Patriots wide receiver depth is also much greater than it was last season after adding Romeo Doubs and AJ Brown. This means someone has to be the odd man out, and unless Chism can turn himself into a special teams ace over night, impressive catches like the one made during training camp this week are wasted on the Patriots coaching staff.

New Orleans Saints: RB Kendre Miller

New Orleans Saints running back Kendre Miller (5) Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kendre Miller is a running back whom some New Orleans Saints fans assumed would be Alvin Kamara's heir apparent at some point, but that's feeling less and less likely by the day. Not only has he been unable to appear in more than eight games in any of his first three seasons due to a series of injuries, but he hasn't played that well, averaging a shade under four yards per carry. With Kamara, Travis Etienne, Devin Neal and Audric Estime all in the mix, Miller likely faces an uphill battle, or at least will have his work cut out for him, when it comes to making the Saints.

New York Giants: WR Odell Beckham Jr.

Once upon a time, Odell Beckham Jr. was one of the best and most electric wide receivers in the NFL while wearing a New York Giants uniform. Unfortunately, his last truly elite season was in 2016, a decade ago. Beckham is now 33 years old and didn't play at all in 2025. He could very well make the team (I, as a Giants fan, am rooting for him to do so), but New York has a good amount of receiver depth, and that could make things tough for him.

New York Jets: QB Brady Cook

The Jets quarterback room is rough, to say the least. Geno Smith is the presumptive starter, with rookie Cade Clubnik serving as the backup. That leaves Brady Cook on the outside looking in, and competing with Bailey Zappe for a practice squad spot at best. Zappe has more experience, and thus I'm expecting Cook's run in New York to end, despite showing some decent flashes during the 2025 season.

Philadelphia Eagles: RB Will Shipley

Philadelphia Eagles running back Will Shipley (28) Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Philadelphia Eagles used a fourth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, presumably expecting him to play a role in their backfield. Well, Shipley has a total of 44 carries in two NFL seasons (only 14 of which came in 2025), and while he's been a consistent presence on special teams, is that enough for him to win the RB3 job behind Saquon Barkley and Tank Bigsby? Elijah Mitchell's injury creates that possibility, but Dameon Pierce could easily wind up taking those reins, thus putting Shipley's spot in jeopardy.

Pittsburgh Steelers: QB Will Howard

Pittsburgh has abandoned the Will Howard bandwagon. The Steelers are expected to stick with Mason Rudolph as the No. 2 QB, barring a dominant preseason from Howard. They selected Drew Allar in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft as a developmental project, so he isn't going anywhere, either. The Steelers aren't keeping four quarterbacks on the roster. You do the math.

San Francisco 49ers: OL Enrique Cruz Jr.

It's incredibly rare to see NFL teams admit defeat on a fifth-round draft pick before they even play a regular-season snap, but the San Francisco 49ers could very well do that with Enrique Cruz Jr., who reportedly has looked overmatched this summer. The 49ers clearly like Cruz's potential, but is he too raw a prospect to be given much rope on a team that hopes to seriously compete? That very well might be the case, and that'd be a painful reality for San Francisco.

Seattle Seahawks: EDGE Mike Morris

Mike Morris has some upside and has seen a slight uptick in his playing time on defense and special teams, but the 25-year-old former fifth-round pick hasn't made too much of an impact. He hasn't started a single game and hasn't recorded a single sack. Unsurprisingly, the defending champion Seattle Seahawks have a ton of depth on their defensive line, and that depth could result in the team cutting bait with a member of their Super Bowl team.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: QB Jalon Daniels

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jalon Daniels (10) Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's always fun when an undrafted rookie can crack a 53-man roster, and based on how he's performed thus far, Jalon Daniels looks like someone who can make the team as Baker Mayfield's backup. Jake Browning is the favorite to win the backup job, if he doesn't have it sewn up already, due to his NFL experience, but Daniels, while raw, possesses the kind of upside Browning doesn't have. Daniels could play his way into fan-favorite status with a strong preseason, but that likely won't help his roster case.

Tennessee Titans: QB Will Levis

There isn't enough mayonnaise in the world to save Will Levis's NFL career. The Titans quarterback thinks he deserves to be a starter. The rest of the league disagrees. Levis is third string behind former No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward and veteran journeyman Mitchell Trubisky. This leaves the Titans with a decision to make on Levis. If he can still fetch a decent trade return, then perhaps they will choose that route. The far more likely option is to cut Levis outright and let him pick his next team, where he once again will not start.

Washington Commanders: WR Dyami Brown

The Washington Commanders added Stefon Diggs to an already fairly deep wide receiver room, and that addition will presumably force the team to cut an interesting player. Dyami Brown could be said player. Brown signed a one-year deal to return to the Commanders a couple of years after a breakout 2024 campaign, but with Diggs, Terry McLaurin, Luke McCaffrey, Jaylin Lane, Antonio Williams and Treylon Burks all in the mix, the numbers could force Brown off the roster.