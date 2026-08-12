Predicting where Tyreek Hill, Marshon Lattimore and more NFL Free Agents will sign

There are quite a few NFL free agents out there that have a fit for several teams around the league. At this point, the free agents left aren’t necessarily the best ones, but there are some options out there that could provide some immediate needs. Tyreek Hill could be one of the biggest free agent names, but his injury recovery could hold him back from getting signed early on and possibly this season. Marshon Lattimore could be a solid cornerback, but he’s a liability with injuries. Here are more NFL players that could get signed and which teams potentially could use them.

WR Tyreek Hill

Prediction: Remains unsigned in 2026

Tyreek Hill and the Kansas City Chiefs haven’t had any serious talks, but there have been rumblings. Not only were those rumors squashed, but Hill’s update on his recovery made it sound like just about every NFL won’t look to sign the speedster during the 2026 season. Hill has a targeted return for the middle of the season, but it’s likely he played his last season in the NFL in 2025. That’s not to say a team gets very desperate for receiver help and looks to him at the end of the season for insurance, but I doubt it.

When you talk about the severity of his injury, he is still trying to get power and explosion in his injured leg. If he can’t move even half as well as he did pre-injury, no team is going to waste a roster spot on him, no matter how good he was before his injury. That’s nothing against Hill, just an unfortunate situation.

CB Marshon Lattimore

Washington Commanders cornerback Marshon Lattimore | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Prediction: Signs with Detroit Lions

Phew, this has been the offseason from hell for the Detroit Lions. They already had a major need at cornerback before they waived Terrion Arnold. Without him, they need even more help. Opposite of D.J. Reed right now is rookie Keith Abney II. While throwing him to the wolves might expedite his development, it won’t help Detroit become contenders in the NFC again. Marshon Lattimore is an injury liability, but the Lions aren’t in a position to be picky.

Lattimore will ultimately end up on some team despite his durability, and the Lions have to be one of the top teams to watch. They can’t go into Week 1 without making any moves to improve their cornerback depth, which is why Lattimore should be atop their list.

CB Trevon Diggs

Prediction: Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders refused to address their cornerback room in free agency, which is exactly why Dan Quinn will eye a familiar face to get some much-needed help. Diggs was waived by the Dallas Cowboys and then cut by the Green Bay Packers last season. While that might spell the end of his brief NFL career, it also provides an opportunity for a team like the Commanders to jump at landing him because they need him imminently. Trey Amos and Mike Sainristil are both still on rookie contracts. They need some veteran depth.

What makes Diggs such a good fit for Washington is Diggs thrived under Quinn when he was the defensive coordinator in Dallas. I’m not saying it’s guaranteed, but Diggs was good under Quinn, so why wouldn’t they at least give it a shot, considering they need cornerback depth.

EDGE Joey Bosa

Prediction: Signs with Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears have been mum on adding a high-end pass rusher, which sounds like they’re going to go the cheap route and turn to a player like Joey Bosa to give them at least some better production. Montez Sweat and Bosa lined up opposite each other looks a lot better than just Sweat by himself. The Bears could still make a move for Kayvon Thibodeaux, Josh Sweat or even Maxx Crosby, though it seems like those options are less likely. Bosa makes sense here because it’s similar to him signing in Buffalo last year.

Buffalo Bills defensive end Joey Bosa | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Bears don’t need Bosa to look like he did during his prime. They need him to contribute to generating pass rush pressure consistently. That was Chicago’s biggest weakness last year and the fact that they didn’t make any big moves means they’re probably look at other alternatives before Week 1.

OT Jonah Williams

Prediction: Signs with the Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs have to fix their offensive line. That’s not to say they haven’t properly addressed their problems, but it does mean there's room for depth. Jonah Williams struggled in Arizona both production-wise and injury-wise. He played just 15 games in his two seasons, which isn’t ideal. He’s a depth piece and a veteran the Chiefs can rely on in a pinch. This obviously depends on how he recovers from his shoulder surgery.

I wouldn’t put it past the Los Angeles Chargers to be interested as well, but they’ve revamped their entire offensive line and need production over potential durability problems. The Chiefs’ offensive line is in a better position but can’t whiff at the chance to ensure Patrick Mahomes stays healthy.

EDGE Hasson Reddick

Prediction: Signs with Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons were hit with a brutal training camp injury with Jalon Walker tearing his ACL. That’s why the Falcons may be looking at getting some reinforcements on the defensive line. James Pearce Jr. could be getting suspended, which means the Falcons can’t afford to lose two of their 2025 NFL Draft picks. Reddick isn’t the perfect option, but he’s practically their only one. Sure they can trade for one on the trade block, but signing Reddick is the easiest option.

Reddick has had some problems the last few years that have been less about football. That said, the last two years, he’s been miserable with 3.5 total sacks in 23 games. It’s not the best option, but it might be Atlanta's only option.