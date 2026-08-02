Projected Rams depth chart when Aaron Donald inevitably returns

The Los Angeles Rams aren't just satisfied with the arrival of Myles Garrett. No, they want to overload their defensive line with Aaron Donald too, if the stars align. The Rams aren’t forcing the future NFL Hall of Famer and franchise icon back onto the gridiron, but they’ll gladly welcome him with open arms if he decides to un-retire. And with an assist from Garrett landing on the West Coast to form – potentially – one of the best defenses ever put together, it seems like Donald has all the inspiration he needs for a return.

In the event that does happen, here’s what the Rams’ defensive depth chart would look like. (Here’s a hint: It’s one you won’t want to face at all, let alone twice in a single season.) The Rams got exposed by Sam Darnold in the playoffs last year, and instead of waiting for their younger players to develop or draft new gems, they made urgent changes. Adding Donald to the mix just makes them even scarier.

Updated Los Angeles Rams defensive depth chart with Aaron Donald in the mix

Position First team Second team OLB Myles Garrett Desjuan Johnson DE Aaron Donald Kobie Turner NT Poona Ford Ty Hamilton DE Braden Fiske Tyler Davis OLB Byron Young Josiah Stewart ILB Nate Landman Grant Stuard ILB Omar Speights Shaun Dolac CB Jaylen Watson Cam Lampkin SS Kamren Kitchens Jaylen McCullough FS Kam Curl Tanner Ingle CB Trent McDuffie Emmanuel Forbes Jr. NB Quentin Lake Josh Wallace

Donald joining the Rams doesn’t necessarily make them better, but it does give them depth, which isn’t a bad thing. Donald hasn’t played an NFL snap since 2023; to be immediately an impact player after three years away from the field is a tall task. But if it does happen, he’d be starting in his usual spot on the interior of this 3-4 defense in Los Angeles. He’d most likely either play opposite of Garrett or play right in the middle of this defensive line.

A defensive line that has Poona Ford, Braden Fiske and Donald on the interior is lethal. As an offense, trying to game plan for this is sickening just to think about. Add in Byron Young, who had 12 sacks last year and 27.5 in his first three seasons in the NFL, and Garrett who had an NFL record 23 sacks last year, and this defense might not have a weakness. For the most part, you’re only as good as your pass rush, and the Rams could have one of the most complete defensive lines ever assembled.

What does Aaron Donald add to an already elite defense?

Los Angeles Rams Training Camp | Katelyn Mulcahy/GettyImages

The most important thing Donald provides is depth. Donald is 35 years old, and even if he could get into game shape, it is a tall task to play 17 games at an elite level. I think if the Rams treat him as a depth piece who can contribute in key situations, that’s the best-case scenario. I don’t think he’s an every-down defensive lineman if he does return. He’s a third-down player and really a contributor in important moments.

Because this defensive line is good without him, they won’t need him to do more than his body can handle. That’s also probably part of the hesitation here: Donald mentioned that he’s been working to get into game shape. Rams fans shouldn’t expect the version of Donald that terrorized defenses for years. Instead, they should expect an elite athlete that under the right conditions, will still show signs of greatness, even if it isn’t every down, every play and every game.