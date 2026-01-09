Ranking all 14 quarterbacks in the NFL Playoffs: Josh Allen’s greatest challenge yet

The 2025 NFL Playoffs are upon us and the field is… messy. The decline of Kansas City, Baltimore and other longstanding powerhouses has rendered the postseason utterly unpredictable, in a way it has not been since the Patrick Mahomes dynasty began. It truly feels like a dozen different outcomes are possible. You can build a viable case for at least 12 of 14 teams to reach the mountaintop (apologies to Pittsburgh and Carolina fans). There are popular picks, like the Rams, Patriots or even the incumbent Eagles, but this field is wide open.

It feels a bit strange to rank the postseason quarterbacks and not include Mahomes or Lamar Jackson (or even Jared Goff!), but here we are. Expect chaos. These rankings are based heavily on this season, but also take into account precedent and the overwhelming star power of a certain QB from upstate New York. Anyhow… let’s roll.

14. Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers v Tampa Bay Buccaneers - NFL 2025 | Kevin Sabitus/GettyImages

The Carolina Panthers finished 8-9, but lucked into the division crown and home field advantage in the Wild Card round via a three-way tiebreaker in the NFC South. It could not be less obvious which team least belongs in these playoffs. Carolina deserves massive credit for the turnaround Dave Canales engineered and their scrappiness all season. The Panthers pulled off a few genuinely impressive wins against better on-paper opponents to get here. Just know the outlook from here on out is bleak.

All that said, Bryce Young is the weakest quarterback, just like Carolina is the weakest team. The former No. 1 pick has come a long way since his disastrous rookie season, but Young’s lack of size and physicality still limits him. He does not have the arm talent of others on this list, and he’s not the sort of high-speed processor or creative improviser who can offset a weaker arm. Young is fine — I’d even say he’s better than a lot of folks realize — but he’s straining credulity as a quarterback who may or may not win a postseason football game.

13. Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers

Baltimore Ravens v Pittsburgh Steelers - NFL 2025 | Kevin Sabitus/GettyImages

Aaron Rodgers is back in the postseason at 42 years old, which is an accomplishment in and of itself. This Pittsburgh Steelers season threatened to derail at so many points, and yet here we are. The Steelers are 10-7 and Mike Tomlin’s squad will be hosting a Wild Card game as the AFC North champs. Rodgers, who threw for 24 touchdowns and only seven interceptions, deserves his share of credit.

Never, at any point, did a single person doubt Rodgers’ mind for the game. The dude is a football genius, one of the great QB thinkers of all time. He reads the field like a good novel and delivers throws from creative arm slots; plus, he can weaponize audibles at the line of scrimmage like none other. Rodgers still has gas in the tank, but he’s just a step slower than he used to be, which can lead to trouble under pressure. Even if he can make every read in the book, Rodgers can’t necessarily make every pass in the book at this stage of his career. He’s at a disadvantage in these playoffs as a result.

12. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

Los Angeles Chargers v Denver Broncos - NFL 2025 | Matthew Stockman/GettyImages

The Denver Broncos won 14 games and claimed the No. 1 seed in the AFC on the strength of an incredible defense. Bo Nix’s season individually was a bit less stable, but he finished strong and flashed plenty of agility and IQ, which are his defining traits. Nix has a unique ability to escape pressure and prolong broken plays. His arm talent, while not elite, is certainly enough to capitalize on lapsed coverage.

That said, Nix generates fewer splash plays than others on this list. He just is not on the same level as a thrower, and his efficiency this season took a tumble compared to his breakout rookie campaign. The Broncos have more than enough talent around Nix to push deep into the playoffs, but do not expect Nix to single-handedly win games as others on this list might.

11. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers

Seattle Seahawks v San Francisco 49ers - NFL 2025 | Lachlan Cunningham/GettyImages

Brock Purdy is a strange evaluation. He completed 69.4 percent of his passes this season, but also threw 10 interceptions in nine games. He is a major talent. There’s no doubt about it. Purdy is quick with his reads and deceptive with his delivery. But he’s also mistake-prone in a way that can hold him back, especially when he’s not a true standout athlete — at least in terms of arm strength.

The playcalling acumen of Kyle Shanahan goes a long way for the San Francisco 49ers and typically puts Purdy in prime position to succeed, even when the supporting cast around him is crumbling. The Niners are awash in injuries right now, but Purdy brings postseason pedigree to the table. He’s been to the Super Bowl before and understands what it takes to perform on that stage. So, do not be entirely shocked if he outperforms this ranking.

10. CJ Stroud, Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts v Houston Texans - NFL 2025 | Tim Warner/GettyImages

Remember when CJ Stroud threw for over 4,000 yards and posted the NFL’s lowest interception rate as a rookie? We all do. The ensuring years have been less kind to Stroud, now divorced from Bobby Slowik and battling through injuries, among other things. This Houston Texans offense is a real box of chocolates in that you don’t know what to expect week-to-week. There are times when Stroud looks like the future superstar we all expected, and others when he looks like a shell of himself.

Overall, the talent is still very much there, and Stroud probably deserves a bit more trust (or at least confidence) than he receives from the general public. Houston has the best defense in the postseason. If Stroud plays up to his abilities, there’s not much keeping the Texans from an underdog run to the Super Bowl. Stroud has done an excellent job evading pressure in the pocket this season and he still keeps mistakes to a relative minimum. Do not sleep on Houston.

9. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears - NFL 2025 | Michael Reaves/GettyImages

Caleb Williams disappointed massively as a rookie. In the offseason, when Ben Johnson not-so-subtly critiqued his processing, it felt like the Chicago Bears might be in for another downer of a season. Lo and behold, Chicago’s new head coach — the hottest name in offensive playcalling — had the intended effect after all. Williams has made remarkable strides over the course of this season, becoming quicker with his reads and more accurate with his deliveries. Plus, it would appear that Williams has a clutch gene few others in the NFL can match.

Chicago is the No. 2 seed. So many of their wins have come via rollicking fourth quarter comebacks that it’s difficult to know exactly what to expect in a postseason setting. This Bears offense is the real deal, though, and Williams — despite traces of volatility that he’s still working through — is one of the most naturally gifted QBs in football. He can churn out big plays like it’s nothing. His mobility and arm talent, combined with a sharp decline in turnovers and errant passes, puts Williams firmly in the category of QB that can compete for a Super Bowl title this season.

8. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans v Jacksonville Jaguars - NFL 2025 | Logan Bowles/GettyImages

Trevor Lawrence, not unlike Caleb Williams, is a former No. 1 pick who has undergone tremendous individual growth this season under a new, offensive-minded head coach. The Liam Coen effect on this Jacksonville Jaguars team has been… pronounced. The Jags won eight straight to finish the season, capturing the division crown and launching themselves into the tier of true contenders. Jacksonville might be the most well-rounded team in the AFC, with a suffocating defense and a sparky offense, led by Lawrence’s blossoming talent.

The ability has always been there for Lawrence, who occupies a prototypical QB frame with excellent mobility and a high-powered canon for an arm. The decision-making, touch and general efficiency have not always been there. But Lawrence has improved dramatically over the back half of this season, really settling into a groove as Jacksonville’s collective took off into the stratosphere. The AFC gauntlet is challenging, and a first-round matchup with the Bills is a titanic test. But do not be shocked if Jacksonville goes on a deep, deep run.

7. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Commanders v Philadelphia Eagles - NFL 2025 | Emilee Chinn/GettyImages

The Jalen Hurts conundrum is that he could rank several spots higher or several spots lower. The postseason résumé is undeniable, and there are few quarterbacks I’d trust more in a high-pressure environment. If the Philadelphia Eagles flipped a switch, trusted Hurts a bit more, and slugged their way through the NFC bracket, it would not be a shocking outcome. But we need to take this season into account, and Philly’s offense simply has not been up to par with other contenders.

Is that Hurts’ fault? Not really. He certainly has not elevated Philadelphia above its means — or even to the level of its means — but so much blame belongs to Kevin Patullo and Nick Sirianni, whose offensive playcalling is conservative to a fault. Hurts can keep mistakes to a minimum. He can do the simple pitch-and-catch stuff, with the stray designed run thrown in. But the Eagles desperately need to let Hurts operate with a bit more freedom and aggression this postseason, lest their season come to a premature resolution,

6. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Houston Texans v Los Angeles Chargers - NFL 2025 | Katelyn Mulcahy/GettyImages

Justin Herbert more than quadrupled his interception total from last season (3) to this season (13), but he was still extremely efficient overall. The Los Angeles Chargers gave him a bit more room to roam in 2025, with Herbert delivering the sort of statistical explosions we’d come to expect before the Jim Harbaugh regime. This Chargers offense is still predicated on balance, but Herbert can put his thumb on the scale of a game. He is, without a doubt, one of the most naturally gifted quarterbacks in football.

The only concern here, really, is Herbert’s incredibly bad track record in the clutch — or more specifically, in the postseason, when the pressure ramps up and every snap feels do-or-die. Herbert threw three interceptions all of last season, only to throw four in L.A.’s Wild Card round loss. He is still trying to get over the hump in the playoffs. A matchup against the 14-win Patriots in round one won’t make it easy, but Herbert is more than capable of churning out a great performance and flipping the narrative of his career in a hurry.

5. Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks v Carolina Panthers - NFL 2025 | Jared C. Tilton/GettyImages

There are varying levels of trust in Sam Darnold, but quarterbacks don’t win 14 games in back-to-back seasons very often — especially not on different teams. Darnold has fully broken free from the journeyman designation that threatened to consume him as a “failed” top-three pick. The Seattle Seahawks’ offense took off this season, with Darnold’s superhuman arm leading the charge. This was his most efficient campaign to date. Credit Klint Kubiak, credit Jaxon Smith-Njigba and a talented WR room, but most of all, credit where credit is due. Darnold is a bonafide star.

Now, last year saw Darnold blaze through the regular season in Minnesota, only to flame out spectacularly in the playoffs. Seattle fans may be weary of a similar outcome this season, although the No. 1 seed guarantees a spot in the Divisional Round at least — and puts Seattle one step closer to the Super Bowl. Darnold can still take a few too many risks, but he generally compensates for the occasional interception with multiple explosive completions every week. He can chuck it as far as anyone in the NFL. When he’s on target, Darnold can look like the best QB in any matchup.

4. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers

Chicago Bears v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025 | John Fisher/GettyImages

The Green Bay Packers finished the season on a four-game slide, with Jordan Love sitting out the last couple due to injury (and rest). But do not sleep on Green Bay, despite the skid, despite the injuries, despite the record. Jordan Love was inching into the MVP race not that long ago, putting together his best individual campaign to date. This Packers offense is among the most efficient and explosive in the NFL. The defense is less concrete, but if Green Bay gets into a shootout, it typically favors them. Need to break the seal on a rock fight in the fourth quarter? Packers are still a strong bet.

With Love, the football just jumps out of his hand. The arc and precision on some of his deep throws is mesmeric. For the first few years of his career, the trade-off with Love was accuracy and decision-making. He took a few too many risks, or danced around the pocket too long. That’s not really a problem anymore. Love has refined his approach without losing the capacity for generating wow plays. Do not be shocked, in such a wide-open postseason field, if Love leads the seven-seed Packers on an underdog run.

3. Drake Maye, New England Patriots

NFL: DEC 28 Patriots at Jets | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

A weak schedule has a lot of folks second-guessing the New England Patriots’ 14-win campaign, but the reality is that New England handled business against lesser opponents, which is typically a struggle for lesser teams. A signature win over Buffalo helps bolster their résumé, as does the fact that Drake Maye might win MVP in his second NFL season. Maye put up monster numbers — 4,394 passing yards, 31 touchdowns, a 72.0 percent completion rate, with utility as a runner, too. He looks more than ready to spearhead a deep New England run.

The Patriots’ offense is the class of the AFC, which is all the more impressive when one considers the comparatively lackluster supporting cast around Drake Maye. He has some weapons — Stefon Diggs, a two-headed monster in the backcourt — but Maye has overperformed considering the O-line troubles in front of him and the lack of playmaking depth overall. The Josh Allen-lite vibes are real, and Maye is at the beginning of what promises to be a long and successful tenure in Foxboro. There is certainly a world in which New England goes all the way and ushers in a new era of sustained excellence post-Brady.

2. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

NFL: DEC 29 Rams at Falcons | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

Matthew Stafford probably should win MVP, even after a couple late losses bumped the Los Angeles Rams down to the five-seed in a crowded NFC field. Matthew Stafford was in trade rumors last offseason, lest we forget, but the Rams paid up and ought to be glad of that decision. Even on the precipice of his 38th birthday, Stafford hasn’t lost a step. Not close to it. He can still make every throw in the book, processing the field at light speed and always creative when necessity arises. This Rams offense is supported by an incredible WR room and the greatest offensive coach of a generation, but still. Stafford remains every bit the superstar he was when L.A. won the Super Bowl a few years ago.

Stafford led the NFL in passing yards (4,707) and passing touchdowns (46), all while completing 65 percent of his passes and throwing a mere eight interceptions. There simply is not a smarter quarterback in the postseason, with the possible exception of Aaron Rodgers, whose body fails him in ways that Stafford’s does not. The Rams are the popular pick to win the NFC for a reason. And they might be Super Bowl favorites, depending on who you ask. Stafford certainly has the résumé to back it up.

1. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Philadelphia Eagles v Buffalo Bills - NFL 2025 | Nic Antaya/GettyImages

Josh Allen couldn’t quite capitalize on the nightmare seasons in Kansas City and Baltimore in order to capture another MVP trophy. He had a worse individual season than both Stafford and Maye, and will lag behind in awards voting as a result. But, when rubber meets the road this postseason, how can you not trust Josh Allen? Strap any coach to a lie detector and ask him which QB he’d hand-pick from this list to win a Super Bowl, and the answer is almost certainly Allen. That needs to be reflected in this list.

The Buffalo Bills are a flawed team. The deck is almost stacked against Allen when considering the WR and O-line situations he has, compared to others on this list. And yet, a Bills Super Bowl run feels fully within reach, almost entirely due to the superhero nature of Allen’s skill set. He can manufacture wins better than any quarterback in the 2025 playoffs. Even with a breezy offensive line and a limited supporting cast, Allen completed 69.3 percent of his passes and threw for 25 touchdowns — with an additional 14 rushing touchdowns. Allen’s ability to escape the pocket, improvise and create with his legs, all while boasting the best pure arm in the NFL, is what makes him such a singular force. He’s the best quarterback in the league, period.