Ranking all 32 NFL starting QBs ahead of Week 1

Football is back! And with it, our weekly ranking of every starting quarterback in the NFL. The league is in a good place nowadays; there's competitive parity and a lot of talent. In my estimation, there are at least 25 (give or take) quarterbacks you can feel comfortable with as a postseason hopeful.

This is a baseline for the upcoming season, projecting forward. In the weeks ahead, these rankings will shift to match the on-field happenings, taking into account injuries and team performance and individual struggles (or successes). Let's dive in!

NFL quarterback rankings for Week 1

Name Team 1. Josh Allen Buffalo Bills 2. Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs 3. Joe Burrow Cincinnati Bengals 4. Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens 5. Matthew Stafford Los Angeles Rams 6. Drake Maye New England Patriots 7. Justin Herbert Los Angeles Chargers 8. Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboys 9. Jordan Love Green Bay Packers 10. Caleb Williams Chicago Bears 11. Jared Goff Detroit Lions 12. Sam Darnold Seattle Seahawks 13. Baker Mayfield Tampa Bay Buccaneers 14. Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles 15. Daniel Jones Indianapolis Colts 16. Brock Purdy San Francisco 49ers 17. Jayden Daniels Washington Commanders 18. Trevor Lawrence Jacksonville Jaguars 19. CJ Stroud Houston Texans 20. Bo Nix Denver Broncos 21. Tyler Shough New Orleans Saints 22. Jaxson Dart New York Giants 23. Aaron Rodgers Pittsburgh Steelers 24. Kyler Murray Minnesota Vikings 25. Bryce Young Carolina Panthers 26. Geno Smith New York Jets 27. Jacoby Brissett Arizona Cardinals 28. Malik Willis Miami Dolphins 29. Kirk Cousins Las Vegas Raiders 30. Cam Ward Tennessee Titans 31. Deshaun Watson Cleveland Browns 32. Tua Tagovailoa Atlanta Falcons

Tier 1: The MVPs

Josh Allen - Buffalo Bills | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In this tier: Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson, Matthew Stafford

There's not really an incorrect order in this tier. It has been pointed out recently — and correctly — that Josh Allen gets more of a pass for his postseason foibles than other great quarterbacks. Buffalo has struggled to get over the hump, just like Lamar Jackson in Baltimore, yet the conversation feels entirely different and far more urgent with the latter.

In reality, both are great quarterbacks who are more than capable of leading their teams to a Super Bowl. Jackson has more to prove after last season, when a hamstring injury zapped him of his signature explosiveness. But Allen probably has less help, and will once again be tasked with putting forth a Herculean effort week after week.

Joe Burrow just needs to stay healthy. We shall see if the Bengals' upgraded offensive line can walk the walk. It's been a minute since Burrow was playing truly meaningful football, but he still throws one of the prettiest balls in the NFL. Cincy feels like a sleeper this year.

Tier 2: Super Bowl-caliber

Justin Herbert - Los Angeles Chargers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In this tier: Drake Maye, Justin Herbert, Dak Prescott, Jordan Love, Caleb Williams, Jared Goff, Sam Darnold

These are the quarterbacks who can lead an elite offense and carry the right team to a Super Bowl. That does not mean quarterbacks listed below them are incapable of reaching a Super Bowl, but in the cases of Philadelphia, Houston or Denver, for example, their chances are tied to an elite defense, as much as anything else.

Drake Maye was knocking on the door to Tier 1 last season as the Patriots reached the Super Bowl, but his performance in the playoffs was a letdown. Maye is a very efficient dual-threat quarterback with all the tools in his toolkit; he just needs to prove that he can meet the moment this season.

Justin Herbert is perhaps my biggest riser (or potential riser) in the top 10 this year. So much of quarterback success is dependent on situation, and Herbert now has Mike McDaniel calling plays for him. The talent has never really translated to success for Herbert, at least in the playoffs, but L.A. is a sleeping giant this season. Herbert has an absolute cannon and he can play virtually mistake-free football when he's dialed in. We could see a special season from the 28-year-old.

Caleb Williams and the Bears are not receiving much benefit of the doubt after a magical 2025 season, in which Chicago was historically dominant (or some would say lucky) in the clutch. Williams consistently dazzled in the fourth quarter of close games, but it's statistically improbable to come from behind that frequently. Williams needs to start as strong as he finishes and help Chicago play from ahead; if he can take that leap, the Bears feel extremely underrated.

Tier 3: Talented but flawed

Jayden Daniels - Washington Commanders | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In this tier: Baker Mayfield, Jalen Hurts, Daniel Jones, Brock Purdy, Jayden Daniels, Trevor Lawrence, CJ Stroud, Bo Nix

All these quarterbacks, in the right situation, can lead a competitive football team. Jalen Hurts has won a Super Bowl MVP, for example. He consistently rises to the occasion in big games and operates with a commendable poise, while his physicality as a runner gives him real dynamism. And yet, last season he was undermined by an inability or unwillingness to throw over the middle. He became too predictable, something the Eagles will hope to correct in 2026.

Jaydan Daniels might have the widest range of outcomes for any quarterback in the NFL. He looked like a future MVP candidate as a rookie, only to spend his second season dogged by injuries and inconsistency. The Commanders' offensive line is a trainwreck and Daniels has long struggled to keep himself out of harm's way. He needs to deliver the football quicker, to read and react to pressure with more urgency. If he were on a better team and in a better situation, there's a good chance he would rank much higher.

There's a strong argument that Trevor Lawrence, CJ Stroud or Bo Nix could be on the best team in the AFC this season. All are led first and foremost by elite defenses. Stroud, much like Daniels, was viewed as a future MVP candidate after a stellar rookie season, only to take a step back in subsequent years. His postseason track record is quickly becoming worrisome. Lawrence and Nix can move around and play an exciting brand of football, but Lawrence gets too fast and loose, while Nix is limited by a middling arm.

Tier 4: Has-beens and hopefuls

Tyler Shough - New Orleans Saints | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In this tier: Tyler Shough, Jaxson Dart, Aaron Rodgers, Kyler Murray, Bryce Young

Tyler Shough was quietly the best rookie quarterback in the NFL last season once the Saints moved him up to QB1. New Orleans has a talented and potentially explosive offense, with Shough showcasing the ability to dance in the pocket and deliver tough throws in traffic. He needs to get the ball out quicker and he's 26 years old entering his second NFL season, so there's less room for patience. But he's far exceeded expectations as a second-round pick.

Jaxson Dart is one of the most entertaining and competitive quarterbacks in the NFL. He can run with the ferocity of Derrick Henry or sit back in the pocket and launch it downfield with velocity and touch. The next step is being smarter about when to run and when to give himself up. Dart embraces contact far too liberally for a quarterback; you can't lead a franchise if you're visiting the blue tent every Sunday.

Aaron Rodgers is 42 years old and he looks it, but he's still so incredibly sharp as a processor. The arm talent that once made him a perennial MVP candidate has vanished with age, and Rodgers can struggle to evade pressure in the pocket. Reunited with Mike McCarthy for his farewell tour, however, there's hope that Rodgers has one more postseason run in him. Nobody thinks the game quite like he does.

Tier 5: Borderline starters

Malik Willis - Miami Dolphins | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In this tier: Geno Smith, Jacoby Brissett, Malik Willis, Kirk Cousins, Cam Ward

Geno Smith led the NFL in interceptions last season with Las Vegas, but he's inheriting a much stronger supporting cast in East Rutherford. The Jets have been stuck in purgatory since time immemorial, but Smith is a gunslinger through and through, with a big arm and the confidence to attack defenses at every level. The question is: Can he stave off Father Time and telegraph fewer passes?

Malik Willis has a wide range of outcomes, perhaps the least known quantity among NFL starters. He's toolsy in the extreme and the Dolphins paid him like a franchise quarterback. Unfortunately, he's equipped with the worst roster in the NFL, so it will be an uphill battle for Willis to prove himself worthy of his new station.

Kirk Cousins and Jacoby Brissett are pure stopgaps until rookie quarterbacks are ready to take over. In the case of Cam Ward, there's no denying the raw talent of the 2025 No. 1 overall pick, but he looks a step behind on almost every throw, with not nearly enough supporting talent to cover up his mistakes.

Tier 6: Completely unserious

Tua Tagaovailoa - Atlanta Falcons | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In this tier: Deshaun Watson, Tua Tagovailoa

Both Deshaun Watson and Tua Tagovailoa were Pro Bowlers in a past life, but neither should be starting quarterbacks in 2026. It's hard to imagine two less deserving "winners" of preseason QB battles. In Watson's case, it's his albatross contract that gives Cleveland a sense of obligation over unproven second-year QB Shedeur Sanders. With Tagovailoa, the Falcons are starting him by default, since Michael Penix Jr. is still working his way back from knee surgery.

Both have chronic turnover problems and neither is capable of operating outside of rigidly structured plays at this point. Neither will be starting come midseason.