Ranking every 0-1 team in the NFL by their playoff chances

Not all NFL playoff teams are created equally. Despite starting 0-1, there are still quite a few teams that can get into playoff contention. That said, not every 0-1 team will be good enough to land in the postseason.

Here’s a look at the teams that lost in Week 1 and how we feel about them still reaching the playoffs.

16. Miami Dolphins

Miami looked like a team that gutted its entire roster this offseason and a team that’s in the depths of a rebuild. The way Las Vegas made light work of them goes to show how far this team has to go to make the NFL playoffs. That’s not to say they can’t, but let’s be realistic here, they won’t. Every other AFC East team aside from the New England Patriots won in Week 1. The New York Jets look like a better team right now than the Dolphins do, which says a lot.

15. Cleveland Browns

The only reason Cleveland isn’t dead last is because once they figure out their quarterback, they will be a better team. Their winning quarterback isn’t on their roster, though, and their defense looked horrid in Week 1. It was always going to be a different type of defense without Myles Garrett and until they iron out their kinks of the new scheme, they’ll be at the bottom of the totem pole.

14. Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It was a rough Week 1 in Nashville. The Titans still have a lot to work through, but they aren’t the worst team in the NFL after one game. They looked bad; that said, the AFC South could be up in the air. Maybe they turn things around, maybe they don't, but I wouldn’t have high hopes for Tennessee and doing anything other than struggling this season.

13. Atlanta Falcons

Until the Atlanta Falcons figure out their quarterback situation, they’re going to be on the outside of the playoff bubble. Cooper Rush isn’t going to be good enough to carry them to the playoffs, let alone a winning season. For what it’s worth, the only quarterback on the Falcons’ roster that might be good enough is Michael Penix Jr. and he’s still recovering from his torn ACL.

12. Los Angeles Chargers

Before the season, I would have expected the Los Angeles Chargers to be a playoff bubble team. After a debilitating loss to the Arizona Cardinals, I’m less optimistic. Mike McDaniel is the new offensive coordinator and the offense struggled a lot against Arizona. They could turn things around, but the AFC West looks like it will be a challenge again this year, which is exactly why the Chargers will struggle to make the playoffs.

11. Indianapolis Colts

It was a bad first game back from injury for Daniel Jones. It’s week one so I’m trying not to overreact too much, but it’s hard to look past how bad the Colts looked in Week 1. For now, the Colts aren’t passing the confidence meter. That said, for now it looks like the Jaguars will be their toughest battle. Houston isn’t bad, but can’t win the clutch, which will be a factor at the end of the year.

10. Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Carolina Panthers had a strong start to the season despite losing to the Chicago Bears. Bryce Young and the Panthers offense amassed more than 400 total yards and showed that the Panthers might not struggle as much people thought before the season. The Panthers could very well fall apart, but for now, you should be confident they’ll look better than they did last year.

9. Washington Commanders

Washington came back against Philadelphia but came up short of getting the win in Week 1. The Commanders have to look a lot better than they did a year ago and that will come down to Jayden Daniels’ health. They aren’t the same without him and Week 1 is proof of that. The NFC East is still up for grabs and the Commanders could very well contend in the division. Don’t let the loss to Philadelphia fool you.

8. Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys have a lot to fix on defense, but they’re still a good team. I wouldn’t be out on them despite a loss to the New York Giants. New York looked inspired in Week 1. This division is going to be tougher than it has been in years past, which is why you can’t count any team out just yet, and certainly not after one game.

7. Houston Texans

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was not a good week for C.J. Stroud. Not only did the Texans stall his contract talks until after season, he also fell apart against the Buffalo Bills, fumbling the ball in the redzone and costing Houston a Week 1 win. Houston has made the playoffs every year since C.J. Stroud was drafted but that doesn’t necessarily mean they will this year. I’d be cautious about the Texans for now.

6. Green Bay Packers

Green Bay fell apart in Week 1, giving up 29 unanswered points in a Week 1, NFC North division loss to the Minnesota Vikings. The Packers are still a good team and should do well in the division. I wouldn’t let the fourth quarter collapse sway your judgement on the Packers. Unless it happens again, they should still be a good team this season.

5. New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints looked like a team that just might get into the playoffs this year. They got down by 21 points against the Lions and were a two-point try away from completing the comeback. Every team in the NFC South lost this week but there’s no reason why the Saints shouldn’t contend in the division this year.

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay had some ball security problems in Week 1. When they didn’t turn the ball over, though, the offense didn’t look like it missed Mike Evans. Baker Mayfield has his extension so that’s not looming over this team either. The NFC South is open and it will probably come down to the Bucs and the Saints.

3. Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Denver had a very rough start to 2026, which should be expected considering Sean Payton gave up play-calling duties. It’s going to take time for Davis Webb and Bo Nix to get in sync. Don’t judge Denver on the first few weeks as they look to get the offense on track. That said, they can’t fall to 0-2 either. For now, they’re still a playoff lock, but things can change rapidly.

2. New England Patriots

Drake Maye was having fits with the Seattle defense once again to start the season. That said, that was the only problem for the Patriots, considering they only lost 13-10. No need to press the panic button just yet. New England should still contend in the AFC East and should still be a playoff team, but it won’t be easy either.

1. Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles has made the playoffs in all but one year with Matthew Stafford. They should be back in the postseason this year too. They did all of that without Myles Garrett so the fact that they won’t have him for at least the next four games shouldn’t be too much of a problem. This is still a good team, and they’re still a dangerous team in the NFC.