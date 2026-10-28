Ranking Jonathan Taylor trade destinations now that Quenton Nelson is gone

Jonathan Taylor has been a popular name in trade talks amid the Indianapolis Colts’ season being flipped upside down. With Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner gone, it’s only a matter of time before Taylor is headed to a contender as well. The question is, which one? Some landing spots around the NFL are better than others, which is why we ranked them from least compatible to most compatible. Here’s a look at teams that could be interested in landing Taylor over the next couple of weeks.

5. New England Patriots

A lot of the talk around how New England should handle the NFL trade deadline has been centered around adding a pass rusher and a receiver. But what if instead of adding a receiver, Taylor could be the solution for their offensive woes. They don’t have a threatening run game at all with Rhamondre Stevenson as the team’s leading rusher with 285 yards.

Last season, the Patriots didn’t have a 1,000 yard rusher and it worked out. It doesn’t seem like they’ll have that same luck this year, which is why adding Taylor might be the solution many don’t see coming. Because the Patriots are more of a passing team, this might not be the best move, but it certainly wouldn’t hurt them or their playoff chances either.

4. Houston Texans

Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans. Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Houston is in an interesting situation. They don’t have to be buyers at the trade deadline to turn their season around, but it wouldn’t be a bad idea if Taylor is who they’re turning to. Their run game has been the one thing that hasn’t really taken off. David Montogmery has missed the past two games after a solid start in Week 1. Woody Marks hasn’t been bad, but if the Texans want to actually turn into a playoff contender this season, they’ll need a weapon like Taylor.

Personally, I don’t think the Texans need to make this type of move, though I would understand if they did. Taylor would probably be a better fit with other teams. That said, I could see why a move like this would make sense for Houston.

3. Minnesota Vikings

Jordan Mason is a really good running back but has had some injury problems. Minnesota is the lone undefeated team remaining in the NFL, so any move they make should be positioning themselves to be one of the most dangerous teams in the league. Adding Taylor to this offense would do just that. Brian Flores already has one of the NFL’s scariest defenses. If Kevin O’Connell and this offense can be just as threatening, it would make the Vikings instant Super Bowl contenders.

Kyler Murray hasn’t been great in Minnesota, but he’s doing exactly what they need. Give him a reliable running back in Jonathan Taylor and you’re talking about an offense that is plug-and-play. Murray is a threat as a runner, Taylor is a big play waiting to happen and then Justin Jefferson. A team like that just might be good enough to have the NFL’s first 17-0 regular season record. Even moreso, good enough to win a championship.

2. Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor. Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cincinnati doesn’t feel like a team that will take a big swing at the NFL trade deadline, but if they did, Taylor has to be the move they make. Chase Brown has been the feature back in this offense for the last few seasons, but truthfully, Taylor is the better option. In fact, the one thing this offense could benefit from is a weapon like Taylor. An offense that has Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and a healthy Joe Burrow is an offense that should have no problem getting to the AFC championship game. The Bengals haven’t really had a threatening run game since they parted ways with Joe Mixon, and adding Taylor gives them an offense that has too many weapons for defenses to keep up with.

1. Seattle Seahawks

This makes too much sense. Seattle has had running back depth problems all year, and with Zach Charbonnet still recovering from a torn ACL and Jadarian Price still on the injured list, this has to be the next natural move. Sam Darnold has struggled this season, and that’s largely because of the lack of running game. The Seahawks have managed to make it work up to this point, but if they want to keep pace with the San Francisco 49ers, they need to add Taylor. He's an explosive player both as a rusher and a receiver out of the backfield. The Seahawks could greatly benefit from that. Emmanuel Wilson has done a really good job in relief, but Taylor is too good to pass up on if the Indianapolis Colts decide to trade him.