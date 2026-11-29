We've still got weeks to go until we find out just where Mike Tomlin will choose to coach when he makes his inevitable return to the sidelines in 2027. But we know where he won't be: within 500 miles of the New York Jets' facility.

If anybody would know what Tomlin is thinking right now, it's FOX Sports insider Jay Glazer, who's had a longstanding relationship with the Super Bowl champion. And Glazer didn't just shoot down the idea of Tomlin replacing Aaron Glenn in New York — he buried it under 10 feet of concrete.

“You can give him the $82 billion that the Nvidia guy lost," Glazer reported on Sunday morning, "and he won’t do it.”

Well then! On the one hand, the Jets do have an intriguing core of young talent already in place, plus plenty of spending power. On the other, Tomlin has the luxury of being the most sought-after candidate in this coming carousel, and would you willingly work for such a cursed franchise? Besides, there are several potential openings that bring plenty to the table as Tomlin looks for his next act.

1. Dallas Cowboys

Philadelphia Eagles v Dallas Cowboys | Brooke Sutton/GettyImages

That Thanksgiving loss to the Philadelphia Eagles is the sort of thing that can bury a coaching tenure, and it's very hard to imagine Brian Schottenheimer coming back from it. Admittedly, Tomlin and Jerry Jones would seem to make for a very combustible mix, not to mention all the front office jockeying he'd have to do with various members of the Jones family. Then again, Dak Prescott is a head coach's dream, and Dallas is a respectable defense away from serious contention. Tomlin is nothing if not a high-floor defensive coach, which could make him a perfect fit here — provided egos don't get in the way.

2. Los Angeles Chargers

Chargers Jets | Ronaldo Bolaños/GettyImages

This season might well be bad enough to sink John Harbaugh in L.A., and if it is, why wouldn't Tomlin be the perfect replacement? Tomlin isn't a hot-shot young play-caller, but he is arguably the league's preeminent culture hire — and no franchise is in need of a culture reset than the Chargers.

There's been a fundamental unseriousness about this team for years now, if not decades. Tomlin brings instant credibility, and he should be able to help a defense that's fully cratered with the departure of Jesse Minter. Plus, the presence of Justin Herbert should — emphasis on should — mitigate Tomlin's blind spot at the QB position. There's so much meat on the bone here, all in one of the best markets in the league for players and coaches.

3. Washington Commanders

Cincinnati Bengals v Washington Commanders | Logan Bowles/GettyImages

Granted, this one might be premature, considering that Dan Quinn has the Commanders on a two-game winning streak that's somehow vaulted them back into NFC East contention. But this team still entered Sunday at 4-5-1, and it's still all too easy to imagine them falling short of the playoffs for the second year in a row. If that happens, Quinn's days might be numbered — especially if they can lure Tomlin to the nation's capital.

Working out how the division of labor will work with GM Adam Peters will be a challenge, to be sure. But new ownership makes this gig much more appealing to a coach of Tomlin's stature, as does the presence of Jayden Daniels (who is seriously rebuilding his stock now that he's finally healthy). A Daniels offense and a Tomlin defense would seem to be a pretty promising formula for success, and the divisional path is very friendly.

4. New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints v Chicago Bears | John Fisher/GettyImages

Mickey Loomis is an institution in New Orleans, so much so that you have to wonder whether his presence would be a non-starter for Tomlin. On paper, though, there's a decent amount to like here, from a friendly division in the always-winnable NFC South to a roster with some good young talent on it. This Saints team is closer to a turnaround than you might think, even if Tyler Shough never quite pans out as a true franchise quarterback. They only land down at No. 4 because of institutional concerns, as well as Shough being less a foundational piece than the QBs above him.

5. Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts v Houston Texans | Michael Owens/GettyImages

Call me crazy, but I could actually see Tomlin working pretty well with owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon. There's a power vacuum in Indy with Chris Ballard getting the axe, and Tomlin could bend Irsay-Gordon's ear and establish himself as the head coach and lead personnel man (roughly akin to John Harbaugh's arrangement with the Giants). So why are they at No. 5? Well, outside of Jonathan Taylor and a couple of other pieces, it's really hard to get excited about the situation here, from a black hole at QB to limited draft capital.