The Dallas Cowboys need to move on from head coach Brian Schottenheimer at the end of the season. It was a weird hire when it first happened, and it's clearly not working. Yes, the Cowboys offense has been good, but that would have been the case regardless of who was coaching a team with Dak Prescott at quarterback and the combo of CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens at wide receiver. The inability to figure out the defense has just destroyed this team.

As such, though, the Cowboys find themselves in an interesting position. It seems like the best move for most teams in this day and age is to hire a hotshot young offensive coordinator to work with a young quarterback, but the Cowboys don't need that, assuming they don't totally blow things up and move on from Prescott. Because of that, Dallas can expand its field of options a bit more than your average bad team in need of a head coach usually can.

Sean McDermott

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Sean McDermott was let go by the Buffalo Bills last season because he just was never able to get the Buffalo Bills over the hump and into the Super Bowl. His lack of postseason success had run its course in Buffalo, and it was time to see if someone else could get the team that last little bit of the way. It remains to be seen if Joe Brady can get the Bills deeper or not.

But the issue for Dallas isn't that the team gets to the conference title game and loses. The issue is that the team isn't even making the postseason. Barring a miracle turnaround, the Cowboys will miss the postseason for the third season in a row. This is a team that last made the conference championship game back in 1995. To get mad about a lack of playoff success would be a luxury right now for this franchise. Hiring someone who can just consistently get them there for the rest of Prescott's prime would be a win, because you can't make a surprise Super Bowl run without first being in the playoffs.

Additionally, McDermott's background is on the defensive side of the ball, which has been an issue for the Cowboys. While he won't be super hands-on with the defense, he knows how to make the right personnel moves and would aid in getting the team back on track there.

Chris Shula

Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chris Shula is the move that the Cowboys should make if their goal is something long-term. The 40-year-old is currently the defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams and is the best young, defensive-minded head-coaching prospect on the market.

Sure, Shula has been blessed in Los Angeles with a front office that was willing to make big moves on that end, but the Cowboys have shown a willingness to make big moves as well. Theirs just haven't really worked out. Maybe that changes if a defensive mind like Shula's is the one out there calling the shots on that side of the field. Maybe the Christian Parker hire was a mistake and these new parts in Dallas would be doing better with Shula in a kind of hybrid head coach/defensive coordinator role.

Coming from the Rams also makes it easy for Shula to find an offensive coordinator to bring with him, because it seems like Sean McVay produces an endless stream of talented offensive coaches. Heck, he could even bring current Rams assistant head coach Kliff Kingsbury with him, giving Dallas an offensive coordinator with prior head coaching experience.

Mike Tomlin

NBC broadcast analyst Mike Tomlin | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Would Mike Tomlin be interested in leaving NBC and his Minecraft game to return to an NFL sideline? Would he want to work for Jerry Jones? These are the two biggest questions about whether or not Tomlin will be the next Cowboys head coach. It's his job if he wants it, but does he want it?

Because Tomlin started young, he's only 54 years old right now. He could easily come in to provide a steadying presence for the next five seasons or so, raising the team's floor and ceiling. Tomlin is a guy who knows how to win football games. The gaffes that seem to define this era of Cowboys football would be a thing of the past.

The main issue that derailed the end of Tomlin's tenure with Pittsburgh was that the front office struggled to find a Ben Roethlisberger successor. That's not a problem for Dallas at the moment, and Tomlin could always just retire once the Prescott era ends. He's also one of the few people in football who I firmly believe can assert himself over Jones when it comes to football decisions.

Grant Udinski

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Alright, so I do suppose it's possible that the Cowboys opt to go the "lean into your strengths" route here, hiring an offensive-minded head coach and hoping that guy can bring a good defensive coordinator along with him. It's not my preferred route if I'm trying to "fix" this team, but it's certainly one option.

Grant Udinski, the OC for the Jacksonville Jaguars, stands out as perhaps the most intriguing option here. While he isn't the playcaller in Jacksonville, he works closely with Trevor Lawrence and his lack of playcalling experience won't matter as much with a veteran quarterback like Prescott. He would bring more creativity to this offense, raising the ceiling for it.

The only question with Udinski is who he hires to manage the defense. You probably need a veteran defensive coach with experience, so maybe you see if Aaron Glenn is interested when he's inevitably fired by the Jets? There's also the possibility of bringing someone with him from Jacksonville, but that would be far riskier. Maybe Jaguars defensive pass game coordinator Mathieu Araujo could be an option, but then you have inexperienced playcallers on both sides of the ball.