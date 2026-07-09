Ranking the 10 best NFL wide receiver duos coming into the season

Our ranking of the NFL's top wide receiver duos is out, highlighting how rare it is to have two elite pass-catchers on one roster.

Most — but definitely not all (I'm looking at you, Miami) — NFL teams have at least one good receiver, but it's rarer when teams have two good wide receivers. It's even rare when they have one good one and one great one, and it's even more rare when they have two great ones.

With that in mind, let's talk about the top-10 wide receiver duos in the NFL. For the purposes of this, I'm not including pairings when one player is a rookie. On paper, Chris Olave and Jordyn Tyson might look like a top-10 receiver duo, but until we see Tyson on an NFL field, we can't really know that for sure.

10. Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Rashid Shaheed, Seattle Seahawks

This might have been the hardest one of these to rank because you have one bona fide superstar in Jaxon Smith-Njigba playing next to two solid receivers in Rashid Shaheed and Cooper Kupp. Shaheed should be better than Kupp in 2026, so that's the duo I'm going with of the options here, but even then, Shaheed's consistency issues make it tough to truly judge how good this duo is.

In theory, though, JSN can eat up short and medium yardage plays for the Seattle Seahawks, opening up Shaheed for the long-range game. He's an exceptionally fast athlete who should be able to get open down the field, though one issue is that he didn't really show that in his half-season with Seattle in the same way he did in New Orleans.

But if Shaheed can start to impact the field consistently? Then the duo will be a big part of Seattle's efforts to win back-to-back Super Bowl titles.

9. DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr., Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receivers Michael Pittman Jr. and DK Metcalf | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If one pairing has a chance to make a massive leap up the rankings this season, it's this one. The Pittsburgh Steelers have really revamped their receiving room over the past two seasons, adding DK Metcalf last year and Michael Pittman Jr. this offseason.

Sure, neither guy is a George Pickens-level talent, but both are still very good wide receivers. Metcalf's first year with the Steelers saw him finish with a career-low 850 receiving yards, but we're still talking about a guy with six 900-plus yard seasons and 54 career touchdowns in his first seven NFL seasons.

As for Pittman, 2025 was a down year for him as well, with his 784 receiving yards being his worst since his rookie season in 2020, though he did catch a career-high seven touchdowns. Sharing the field with the emerging talents of Alec Pierce and Josh Downs made for a crowded situation in Indianapolis, but he should have a more clearly-defined role in Pittsburgh.

8. Christian Watson and Jayden Reed, Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers have been collecting wide receivers like Infinity Stones over the past few years. (Is that the right metaphor? I haven't actually watched any Marvel movies since the first wave, pre-Avengers, so it's possible that I have no clue what I'm talking about. Apologies to my Marvel fan readers if this makes no sense.) The team finally started to sculpt its receiving room into its ultimate shape this offseason as Romeo Doubs departed for the Patriots, though, and with Mathew Golden coming off a middling rookie year, the top-two receivers here look clear: Christian Watson and Jayden Reed.

There's a little bit of projection here. Watson has never played a full season, but he's looked really good when he's been out on the field. In 10 games last season, he caught 35 passes for 611 yards and six touchdowns, and his ability to find the end zone has been a huge plus through his four seasons.

Reed looked like an emerging star through his first two seasons before playing just seven games last year. We have to hope he bounces back for the Packers to really end up having the eighth-best duo, but considering his last full season saw him catch 55 passes for 857 yards and six touchdwns, he's more than capable of that bounce back.

7. A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs, New England Patriots

New England Patriots wide receiver Romeo Doubs | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The New England Patriots played in the Super Bowl last season. This season, they'll have two different top receivers than they had then. How A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs mesh with quarterback Drake Maye will basically determine how good this team will end up being in 2026.

Brown comes over from Philly, where he spent four seasons and went over 1,000 yards each time. He's one of the NFL's best receivers, though 2025 was far from his best season, as he posted his fewest yards since his last season with the Titans along with the worst success rate of his career. He should return to form in New England, though.

As for Doubs, he's never hit the 1,000-yard mark as he's contended with the aforementioned receiver situation in Green Bay, but I've maintained for the last few seasons that he was the most talented receiver in that group. Freed from that situation and given new life in New England, Doubs should build on what he did last season, when he finished with 55 catches for a career-high 724 yards and six touchdowns.

6. Courtland Sutton and Jaylen Waddle, Denver Broncos

I thought long and hard about this list and about how to order the players on it, and after doing that, I've realized that I'm probably a bit too low on this pairing. I'm not changing that now, but I will say that I wouldn't be shocked if this becomes a top-five receiver duo.

Courtland Sutton has quietly been one of the league's most underrated wide receivers for the past few seasons, and he's coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons. Now entering his ninth year in the league, it's probably fair to wonder how much longer Sutton can play at this level, but I wouldn't expect a drop in production yet.

Jaylen Waddle joins the Denver Broncos after five seasons with the Dolphins. His numbers are down over the past two seasons, but a lot of the blame for that is on the Dolphins' quarterback situation as well as Tyreek Hill's injury last season, which shifted how defenses guarded Waddle. Playing beside Sutton should unlock a version of Waddle that looks closer to 2022, when he led the NFL in yards per reception.

5. Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now we're cooking. These top five duos are all very, very good, as we move from the tier of "one great and one really good receiver" to the tier of "one great and one other great receiver." Except, well ... the Minnesota Vikings duo of Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison might be more of a "one great and one really, really, really good but maybe not quite great receiver."

Jefferson needs no introduction here. He's an elite wide receiver who has surpassed 1,000 yards in all six of his NFL seasons, including in 2023 when he missed seven games. The unevenness of the Vikings quarterback room just barely got him over that mark in 2025, but shouldn't be viewed as a mark against Jefferson.

Then there's Addison, a 2023 first-round pick who has yet to hi† the 1,000-yard mark, though he makes up for that by his ability to find the end zone. While he scored just three touchdowns in 2025, he averaged 9.5 over his first two seasons. Assuming improved quarterback play with Kyler Murray in 2026, Addison should look more like he did in those first two NFL campaigns.

4. Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions

Amon-Ra St. Brown is one of the NFL's best wide receivers. He's gone over 1,000 yards in four consecutive seasons and led the NFL in receiving first downs in 2023 and 2024. You can make a strong argument for St. Brown as the best possession receiver in the league.

St. Brown's skill set perfectly meshes with what Jameson Williams brings, which is big-play ability. Williams possesses the ability to pick up huge chunks of yardage in the deep passing game, though there are some questions about his consistency.

Still, the way these two players mesh together is one of their biggest pluses. You have two guys who are essentially excellent at the one thing that the other lacks a bit in, which makes it so tough to guard this Detroit Lions offense. While 2025 saw some adjustment without Ben Johnson calling the shots, the Lions offense should be back on track in 2026.

3. Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We've reached the elites of the elite, though the Los Angeles Rams land clearly in third place for me, as the team's No. 2 receiver, Davante Adams, is getting a little too close to the point where age starts to seriously catch up.

Still, Adams remains a huge redzone threat, leading the NFL with 14 touchdown receptions last season despite finishing with his fewest receiving yards since 2015. He might not dominate the game, but he makes big plays when he needs to.

Some of his reduction in yardage is also a byproduct of playing beside Puka Nacua, who is a true ball magnet. Nacua's 129 receptions in 2025 led the NFL, and he finished the season with an absurd 1,715 yards. He's played three NFL seasons and already has 4.191 receiving yards.

2. Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals

These final two are hard to separate, because both duos are just so good. You could arrange them the other way and I wouldn't really have any qualms.

Ja'Marr Chase might be the best wide receiver in the league. In 2024, he led the NFL in targets, receptions, yards and touchdowns. Those numbers dipped a bit in 2025, though not a ton.

Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns 2024 175 127 1,708 17 2025 185 125 1,412 8

Chase has zero holes in his game, and the fact that the Cincinnati Bengals get to pair him with someone as good as Tee Higgins is really insane.

Higgins is why this duo only comes in second, but dont't read that as a knock on Higgins — it's more just telling how good the other duo is. Higgins has 21 touchdown receptions over the past two seasons, though he hasn't had a 1,000-yard season since 2022. Still, Joe Burrow's life is made so much easier by having these two players to throw the ball to.

1. CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ceedee Lamb | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Is this controversial? Sure, the Chase and Higgins duo has the benefit of multiple seasons together to prove how good they are, but one season of CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens playing together for the Dallas Cowboys has rocketed the duo to the top of the list.

Lamb had a bit of a down year in 2025, but part of that was because he missed three games. He still finished with over 1,000 yards for the fifth season in a row, though his three touchdowns and 43 first downs were the fewest of his career

Part of why Lamb's numbers were down was that Pickens was going absolutely nuclear on the other side. His 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns were both career-best numbers as Pickens proved something: he'd been severely held back by the quarterback situation in Pittsburgh. He finally had a chance to play with a high-level quarterback and he delivered one of the best wide receiver seasons in the entire NFL.

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