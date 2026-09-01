Ranking Will Levis NFL free agent destinations by mayonnaise intake

Will Levis’ scorching take that he’s better than 32 NFL quarterbacks has aged miserably. The Tennessee Titans waived the former Kentucky quarterback over the weekend, and now after clearing waivers, he’s free to sign with whomever he wants. That said, not all teams are created equal, and not all systems are created equal. That’s why Levis’ next potential landing spot is more complicated than just which teams need a quarterback.

Someone is going to take a chance on a 27-year-old with these sorts of physical tools. But what's the best fit? We ranked our choices below; whether he thinks he’s better than 32 starting quarterbacks or not, the truth is, he’s currently unemployed, meaning he still has to prove he’s better than the ones who survived the NFL’s cut-down day.

4. New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints v Dallas Cowboys | Sam Hodde/GettyImages

New Orleans has a Spencer Rattler problem that Levis could solve. The Saints would probably prefer to trade Rattler, but nobody wants him. That’s why New Orleans should be interested in Levis. He’s not a great option, but he’s better than Rattler and that should be worth it. After all, it wouldn’t make much sense for the Saints to carry three quarterbacks.

For now, Tyler Shough is the Saints’ guy. Though that probably won’t change, but if New Orleans has to turn to Rattler at any point this year, Levis could be a more intriguing option. That’s not to say that the Saints will want to, but it may be one of the few chances Levis has at making a roster this season.

3. New England Patriots

New England Patriots v Cleveland Browns | Nick Cammett/GettyImages

If you have a choice between Levis and Tommy DeVito, you probably would rather turn to Levis. That’s why I think the Patriots are a reasonable option here. That said, I doubt New England just outright cuts DeVito to bring on Levis. It would make a lot of sense to sign Levis to the practice squad and have him as an option if things go awry. Drake Maye has been durable during his NFL career, so it’s not a major concern, but you'd like to have some slightly more proven depth on the roster.

This would be a long-term play rather than bringing on Levis to fill a need this year. Again, it’s a tricky situation because Levis isn’t a quarterback who's proven he can be a solid backup. He still has to prove he’s worth a valuable roster spot, though, and with New England that would first probably come via the practice squad.

2. Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons v Miami Dolphins | Carmen Mandato/GettyImages

Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa aren’t just two injury-prone quarterbacks; they might be the two people who are holding the Atlanta Falcons back from being as good as they could be. The Falcons aren’t necessarily a quarterback away from contention, but they certainly don’t have a promising QB room either. Does Levis make the team better? Probably not, but Penix and Tagovailoa come with far too much risk between their combined injury histories and Tua's miserable preseason.

I think if Levis lands with the Falcons, his best route is maybe joining the practice squad with the possibility of being an emergency option when one of the two current quarterbacks go down during the year.

1. New York Jets

This makes a lot of sense for a couple of reasons. For one, the New York Jets have a terrible quarterback room as currently constituted. Geno Smith hoping for a bounce-back year, but he was dreadful in Vegas, while Cade Klubnik is an inexperienced rookie who probably won’t have a long future in New York. For Levis, this not only gives him a decent situation to walk into but also a good chance to revive his career. I don’t think he will ever be a starting quarterback in the NFL again – at least not with a team who wants him as their starter – but that doesn’t mean he can’t be a career backup.

The Jets are his best fit because they’d give him the best chance to play this year. They’re tanking and are probably second only to the Cleveland Browns in terms of how bad their quarterback room is. If the opportunity presents itself, it’s not a bad idea, especially if he’d prefer to play right away rather than sit.