Realistic Alvin Kamara trade packages the Packers, Bengals and Jaguars could offer

Alvin Kamara will be a popular name to watch as NFL training camps begin later this month. The New Orleans Saints running back isn't what he was in his prime, but he's still playing at a high level and can provide a lot to teams with a boost in the backfield. Just because he can add value, however, doesn’t mean it will be easy landing him. The Saints are in the middle of a rebuild and could benefit from extra draft capital.

The Bengals, Packers and Jaguars all have reason to part ways with some upcoming draft picks if it means unlocking their championship window — or making the most of the championship window they’re already in. I don’t expect Kamara to start this season in New Orleans, and he certainly won’t finish the year in the Big Easy. So what exactly would it take for these three teams to land their missing piece?

Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals can’t ignore what Kamara adds to this offense. Look, Joe Burrow doesn’t really need any more weapons; he has two of the best receivers in the NFL and a solid option in Chase Brown out of the backfield. But what Kamara adds is another elite playmaker as a receiver from various alignments. Could you imagine, as a defense, having to gameplan for Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Burrow and Kamara? All that does is put even more pressure on this defense to not be the reason Cincy can't go on a playoff run.

Last season, Brown had over 1,000 rushing yards with six rushing touchdowns and 437 receiving yards with five receiving touchdowns. Kamara is averaging 550 receiving yards over his nine-year career. That’s nothing against Brown, who’s entering his fourth year in Cincinnati, but when you can add a better version of what you already have, you can’t pass up that chance. Going after Kamara essentially makes this offense invincible … if it wasn’t already.

Green Bay Packers

Jordan Love needs as many weapons as he can get. Not because he needs that much help, but rather because the receiver room in Green Bay isn’t as strong as some of the other contenders in the NFC. That means beefing up the running back room could go a long way. Josh Jacobs is good and can be an every down back, but what Kamara would gigve the Packers passing game is too good to pass up on. There’s a world where Matt LaFleur even uses him as something like Deebo Samuel in his days with the 49ers.

Kamara can line up in the slot and be effective as well as the backfield. If Love has a top perimeter target in a player like Matthew Golden and then a solid secondary option out of the backfield, that could very well take this offense to the next level. Being able to run the ball in the NFL is paramount to playoff success. Having Kamara and Jacobs as a two-headed monster might just give Green Bay enough firepower to finally go on a deep playoff run with this core.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville parted ways with Travis Etienne, who coincidentally enough landed in New Orleans. What better replacement than an older version of what they had — for cheaper and potentially with even more production? Bhayshul Tuten isn’t going to give Trevor Lawrence the running game he needs to take the pressure off the passing game. Kamara would, and at the very least, he can take on passing-down work to allow Tuten to be the workhorse on first and second downs.

The unique thing about this deal is that the Jaguars have an opportunity to also offload Brian Thomas Jr. The Jags have backed off trading Thomas, but what if this is their chance? They don’t need the draft capital, but they could move him for Kamara and something like a fifth-round pick. Thomas regressed after a standout rookie season, but he could still be a really good player in Kellen Moore's offense.

The Saints could benefit from adding another receiving threat. They drafted Jordyn Tyson out of Arizona State in the first round in April, and maybe they want to be patient with Tyson before adding a player that could have a bigger role than him. But if they see value in getting Tyler Shough another weapon, offloading Kamara could be the play to make.

More NFL offseason news and analysis