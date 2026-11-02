Realistic Tony Pollard trade packages for the Packers, Giants and Broncos can offer cheaply

The Indianapolis Colts have said they’re open to trading Jonathan Taylor, but he might not be the only running back on the market between now and the NFL trade deadline. If Tennessee loses again over the next nine days, it could absolutely force them to move off Pollard, especially with Pollard being a backup option to teams that need a running back but miss out on Taylor. The Titans already moved on from Jeffery Simmons and they got two first-round picks out of it. Maybe they’ll see some value in trading Pollard too.

The Green Bay Packers, New York Giants and the Denver Broncos are all in need of running back help and could offer these different packages to lure Pollard away from Nashville. Entering Week 8, Pollard had 478 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns.

Green Bay Packers trade package for Tony Pollard

Josh Jacobs made his 2026 debut in Week 7 after being taken off the NFL Commissioner's exempt list after a domestic violence incident. It looked like the Packers finally got the boost to the offense they expected. With three more abuse allegations looming over Jacobs, the Packers might need to look at some alternative options in the backfield with the NFL investigating the new information. Pollard would make a lot of sense for Green Bay, as he provides a similar threat as Jacobs.

He’s a pass catcher out of the backfield and a really good downfield runner. Taylor would probably be their preferred option. That said, Pollard is a really good backup choice and would be a lot cheaper than Taylor, both against the salary cap and to land in a trade.

New York Giants trade package for Tony Pollard

Injuries are killing the New York Giants this season. Of course, losing Jaxson Dart wasn’t ideal, but with Tyrone Tracy Jr. on the injured reserve list and Cam Skattebo questionable ahead of Week 8, adding some depth wouldn’t be a bad idea for the Giants. The NFC East is wide-open and the Giants are the current leaders. To keep their distance ahead of the Dallas Cowboys, adding someone like Pollard makes a lot of sense.

The Giants aren’t quite Super Bowl contenders, but they have a chance to get to the playoffs and to give themselves the best chance to win in the postseason, so adding Pollard makes sense. It shouldn’t cost them too much and in this mock deal, a third-round pick should be more than enough for Tennessee to consider this. The Giants are thin at running back and are the current NFC East division leaders. They have to capitalize on that.

Denver Broncos trade package for Tony Pollard

Like the New York Giants, the Denver Broncos are treading water when it comes to their running back room. Both Tyler Badie and RJ Harvey are on IR. If the Broncos want to be contenders in the AFC, they can’t just rely on JK Dobbins to carry this offense by himself. Pollard and Dobbins could be a dynamic backfield that keeps defenses on their toes too. Pollard is an explosive player and Dobbins is more of a power back, though he can make plays in the open field if he gets there. This is a move the Broncos have to be considering, as their running back depth is very thin.

The Broncos shouldn’t have to deplete their good picks by any means, but they also shouldn’t be willing to hang onto higher picks because the goal should be contending for them this year. Like the Bears acknowledged they don’t need to hold draft picks if they can get a player they want, the Broncos should be prioritizing Pollard.