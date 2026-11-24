The Seattle Seahawks won the Super Bowl less than a year ago in Sam Darnold's first season with the team. Traditional logic would say that Darnold should be the one who leads the team still, right?

Well, maybe! Darnold has missed some time with injury this season and the team has turned to Drew Lock in his stead, and Lock is now 3-0 as the Seattle starting quarterback. Darnold, meanwhile, is 3-4. So, is it time to stick with Lock, or should a healthy Darnold get his job back?

Settling the Seahawks quarterback controversy

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before diving into this question, let's just take a quick glance at the stats of these two players, because I imagine that someone who hasn't been closely watching this situation would say something like "Why is this even a question?" and "It's Drew Freaking Lock, be serious, Justin!"

2026 Stats Completion Percentage Touchdown Rate Interception Rate QBR Sam Darnold 60.2% 4.7% 4.3% 48.8 Drew Lock 73.1% 7.5% 0.0% 86.1

Looking at those numbers, a Lock-sceptic might suddenly decide that based on 2026 play, the Seahawks should just stick with him. The former second-round pick has been incredible so far this season for Seattle, producing what are easily the best numbers of his career. That, though, is a bit of an issue. Lock was drafted in 2019 and has basically never been anything even approaching "good" as an NFL quarterback.

Can we really use this three-game sample to make decisions about what a team with playoff aspirations should do at quarterback, especially when Darnold just won them a Super Bowl?

The Seahawks are still Sam Darnold's team when he's healthy

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No, I don't think we can. Lock deserves credit for how well he's played and for keeping the Seahawks in the playoff race while Darnold was sidelined, but his starts this season have been against Arizona (twice) and Las Vegas. That's not very tough competition. If Lock had been out here beating top divisional foes, maybe we'd be having a different conversation, but the level of defenses he's faced is just not good.

And the level of competition that Seattle faces this week with Darnold set to return is much, much better, as the team faces the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Sure, it's possible that Lock is now playing at a level where he can beat the Niners, but is that really something you stake your playoff hopes on? Lock's pre-2026 track record suggests not.

This isn't to say Darnold steps back in and outduels MVP candidate Brock Purdy, but Darnold has done enough over the last couple of seasons to suggest he's the guy you turn to in a big game like this, even if he's been outplayed in 2026.